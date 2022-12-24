Cambridge Companions - Historical Events and Places

A little over an hour into Ron Howard’s cinematic adaptation of The Da Vinci Code, for the first time in a major Hollywood film we see a portrayal of the Council of Nicaea. The brief scene takes place in an expansive, ornately decorated basilica, ending in an apse whose vault is decorated with an anachronistic image of an enthroned Christ, who presides over the proceedings (figure 1.1).

The great hall is filled with scribes sitting at a long table and taking notes, as a motley crew of attendants, clerics, and bishops, garbed in decorative robes and capped with lofty miters, gesture wildly at one another, yelling across the aisle and apparently debating the particulars of the future of Christianity. As the camera pans across the basilica to the center of the nave, we see Roman soldiers, equipped with spears, shields, and helmets with fancy feather plumes and stationed on elevated platforms along the colonnades of the venue, ominously standing guard over the proceedings. It appears (as far as I can tell) that Constantine is standing in the center of the basilica, next to the notary’s table, somewhat bewildered at the ferocity of the debate surrounding him.

The Cambridge Companion to the Council of Nicaea

Edited by Young Richard Kim, 2021

1 – Introduction. Young Richard Kim

Part I - Contexts

2 - Imperial Fathers and Their Sons: Licinius, Constantine, and the Council of Nicaea. Raymond Van Dam

3 - Arius and Arianism: The Origins of the Alexandrian Controversy. Rebecca Lyman

Part II - The Council

4 - Hosting the Council in Nicaea: Material Needs and Solutions. Ine Jacobs

5 - Reconstructing the Council of Nicaea. David M. Gwynn

6 - The Elephant in the Room: Constantine at the Council. H. A. Drake

Part III - Outcomes

7 - The Creed. Mark J. Edwards

8 - The Twenty Canons of the Council of Nicaea. Andreas Weckwerth

9 - The Council of Nicaea and the Celebration of the Christian Pasch. Daniel P. McCARTHY

10 - Narrating the Council: Eusebius on Nicaea. Aaron P. Johnson

Part IV - The Aftermath

11 - The Reception of Nicaea and Homoousios to 360. Sara Parvis

12 - The Emergence of the Pro-Nicene Alliance. Mark DelCogliano

13 - Apollinarius and the Nicene Homoousion. Kelley McCarthy Spoerl

14 - The Council of Ariminum (359) and the Rise of the Neo-Nicenes. D. H. Williams

Part V - The Long Reception

15 - The Legacy of the Council of Nicaea in the Orthodox Tradition: The Principle of Unchangeability and the Hermeneutic of Continuity. Paul L. Gavrilyuk

16 - Catholic Reception of the Council of Nicaea. Geoffrey D. Dunn

Appendix 1: - The Signatories

Appendix 2: - Letter of the Synod of Nicaea to the Egyptians

The Cambridge Companion to Vatican II

Edited by Richard R. Gaillardetz, 2020

Preface. RICHARD R. GAILLARDETZ

Part I. Vatican II in Context

1. Church Life in the First Half of the Twentieth Century. MARK R. FRANCIS

2. Theological Renewal in the First Half of the Twentieth Century. GABRIEL FLYNN

3. Papal Leadership in the First Half of the Twentieth Century: Resistance and Renewal. KARIM SCHELKENS

4. The Council as Ecclesial Process. MASSIMO FAGGIOLI

5. The Role of Non-Voting Participants in the Preparation and Conduct of the Council. PETER DE MEY

6. Conciliar Hermeneutics. ORMOND RUSH

Part II. Conciliar Themes and Reception

7. The Pilgrim Church: An Ongoing Journey of Ecclesial Renewal and Reform. GERARD MANNION

8. The Church in Mission. STEPHEN BEVANS

9. Revelation. RICHARD R. GAILLARDETZ

10. Liturgy. DAVID FARINA TURNBLOOM

11. The Word and Spirit Co-instituting the Church. BRIAN FLANAGAN

12. The Christian Faithful. AMANDA C. OSHEIM

13. Leadership and Governance in the Church. THOMAS P. RAUSCH

14. Ministry in the Church. RICHARD LENNAN

15. Professed Religious Life. GEMMA SIMMONDS

16. Ecumenism. SUSAN K. WOOD

17. The Church and Other Religions. EDMUND KEE-FOOK CHIA

18. The Renewal of Moral Theology. JAMES KEENAN

Appendix: Sources for the Study of Vatican II. CATHERINE CLIFFORD

The Cambridge Companion to Constantinople

Edited by SARAH BASSETT, 2022

Introduction. SARAH BASSETT

Part I. The Place and Its People

- 1. Before Constantinople. THOMAS RUSSELL

- 2. Urban Development and Decline, Fourth–Fifteenth Centuries. ALBRECHT BERGER

- 3. The People of Constantinople. ANTHONY KALDELLIS

Part II. Practical Matters

- 4. Waters for a Capital: Hydraulic Infrastructure and Use in Byzantine Constantinople. JAMES CROW

- 5. The Supply of Food to Constantinople. RAYMOND VAN DAM

- 6. Constantinople: Building and Maintenance. ENRICO ZANINI

- 7. The Defence of Constantinople. ERIC MCGEER

Part III. Urban Experiences

- 8. Imperial Constantinople. PAUL MAGDALINO

- 9. Residential Constantinople. ALBRECHT BERGER AND PHILIPP NIEWÖHNER

- 10. Commercial Constantinople. KORAY DURAK

- 11. Sacred Dimensions: Church Building and Ecclesiastical Practice. VASILEIOS MARINIS

- 12. Sacred Dimensions: Constantinopolitan Monasticism. DIRK KRAUSMÜLLER

- 13. Sacred Dimensions: Death and Burial. MARK J. JOHNSON

Part IV. Institutions and Activities

- 14. The Administration of Constantinople. ANDREAS GKOUTZIOUKOSTAS

- 15. Philanthropic Institutions. TIMOTHY S. MILLER

- 16. Schools and Learning. NIELS GAUL

- 17. Entertainment. MARCUS RAUTMAN

Part V. Encountering Constantinople

- 18. Medieval Travellers to Constantinople: Wonders and Wonder. NIKE KOUTRAKOU

- 19. Pilgrimage to Constantinople. ANNEMARIE WEYL CARR

- 20. Encountering and Inventing Constantinople in Early Modern Europe. SEAN ROBERTS

- 21. Byzantium in Early Modern Istanbul. ÇIĞDEM KAFESCIOĞLU

The Cambridge Companion to Historical Archeology

Edited by Dan Hicks and Mary C. Beaudry, 2010

1 - Introduction: the place of historical archaeology. Dan Hicks, Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Mary C. Beaudry, Boston University

PART I - ARCHAEOLOGY AND HISTORY

2 - Documentary archaeology. Laurie A. Wilkie, University of California, Berkeley

3 - Historical archaeology and time. Gavin Lucas, Institute of Archaeology, Reykjavik

4 - Writing historical archaeology. Rosemary Joyce, University of California, Berkeley

PART II - KEY THEMES IN HISTORICAL ARCHAEOLOGY

5 - Historical archaeology and colonialism. Susan Lawrence, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Nick Shepherd, University of Cape Town

6 - Urban historical archaeology. Tadhg O'Keeffe, University College, Dublin, Rebecca Yamin, John Milner Associates, Philadelphia

7 - Archaeology, heritage and the recent and contemporary past. John Schofield, University of Bristol, William Gray Johnson, Desert Research Institute, California

8 - Marxism and capitalism in historical archaeology. Randall McGuire, Binghamton University, New York

9 - Historical archaeology and industrialization. James Symonds, University of Sheffield, Eleanor C. Casella, University of Manchester

10 - Historical maritime archaeology. Joe Flatman, University College, London, Mark Staniforth, Flinders University, Adelaide

PART III - HISTORICAL ARCHAEOLOGY AND MATERIAL CULTURE

11 - Material culture studies and historical archaeology. Matthew D. Cochran, University College, London, Mary C. Beaudry, Boston University

12 - Ceramic studies in historical archaeology. David Barker, Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Teresita Majewski, Statistical Research, Inc., Tucson, Arizona

PART IV - HISTORICAL ARCHAEOLOGY AND LANDSCAPES

13 - Landscapes and memories. Cornelius Holtorf, University of Lund, Sweden, Howard Williams, University of Exeter

14 - Landscapes, ideology and experience in historical archaeology. Lu Ann De Cunzo, University of Delaware, Julie H. Ernstein, Northwestern State University, Louisiana

PART V - HISTORICAL ARCHAEOLOGY AND BUILDINGS

15 - Historical archaeology and buildings. Dan Hicks, Boston University, Audrey Horning, University of Leicester

16 - Household archaeology, identities and biographies. Julia A. King, St Mary's College of Maryland

17 - Afterword: historical archaeology in the wider discipline. Barry Cunliffe, University of Oxford

The Cambridge Companion to the Literature of the Crusades

Edited by Anthony Bale, 2018

- Introduction. Anthony Bale

Part I - Genres

- 1 - Crusader Chronicles. Elizabeth Lapina

- 2 – The Chanson de geste. Marianne Ailes

- 3 - The Troubadours and Their Lyrics. Linda Paterson

Part II - Contexts and Communities

- 4 - Rome, Byzantium, and the Idea of Holy War. Connor Wilson

- 5 - Women’s Writing and Cultural Patronage. Helen J. Nicholson

- 6 - Reading and Writing in Outremer. Anthony Bale

- 7 - Hebrew Crusade Literature in Its Latin and Arabic Contexts. Uri Zvi Shachar

Part III - Themes and Images

- 8 - The Earthly and Heavenly Jerusalem. Suzanne M. Yeager

- 9 - Orientalism and the ‘Saracen’. Lynn Ramey

- 10 - Chivalry, Masculinity, and Sexuality. Matthew M. Mesley

Part IV - Heroes

- 11 - Saladin and Richard I. Christine Chism

- 12 - ‘El Cid’ (Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar). Julian Weiss

- 13 - Charlemagne, Godfrey of Bouillon, and Louis IX of France. Anne Latowsky

Part V – Afterlives.

- 14 - Romance and Crusade in Late Medieval England. Robert Rouse

- 15 - Renaissance Crusading Literature: Memory, Translation, and Adaptation. Lee Manion

- 16 - The Crusades and Medievalism. Louise D’Arcens

The Cambridge Companion to the Age of Nero

Edited by Shadi Bartsch, Kirk Freudenburg, Cedric Littlewood, 2017

Introduction: Angles on an Emperor. Shadi Bartsch, Kirk Freudenburg, Cedric Littlewood

Part I - Nero’s World

1 - Nero the Performer. Matthew Leigh

2 - Nero and the Senate. Josiah Osgood

3 - Nero’s Imperial Administration. Carlos F. Noreña

4 - Nero’s Women. Anthony A. Barrett

Part II - Neronian Literature

5 - Post-Augustan Revisionism. Cedric Littlewood

6 - Lucan’s <span class='italic'>Civil War</span> in Nero’s Rome. Gareth Williams

7 - Petronius, Realism, Nero. Kirk Freudenburg

8 - “Ain’t Sayin’”: Persius in Neroland. Daniel Hooley

Part III - Neronian Seneca

9 - Senecan Drama and the Age of Nero. Chiara Torre

10 - Philosophers and the State under Nero. Shadi Bartsch

11 - Seneca and the Quest for Glory in Nero’s Golden Age. Catharine Edwards

Part IV - Nero’s Monumental Rome

12 - Art and the Decadent City. Caroline Vout

13 - Staging Nero: Public Imagery and the Domus Aurea. Eugenio La Rocca

14 - Burning Rome, Burning Christians. John Pollini

15 - Nero’s Memory in Flavian Rome. Eric Varner

Part V - The Neros of Reception

16 - Nero: The Making of the Historical Narrative. Donatien Grau

17 - Saint Paul and the Christian Communities of Nero’s Rome. J. Albert Harrill

18 - The Image of Nero in Renaissance Political Thought. Peter Stacey

19 - Resurgences of Nero in the Enlightenment. Elena Russo

20 - Nero in Hollywood. Martin M. Winkler

Part VI - After the Last Laugh