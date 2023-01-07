Cambridge Companions - Late Modern Philosophers and Their Works 1800-2000

Few thinkers in the history of philosophy are more controversial than Hegel. Philosophers are either for or against him. Rarely do they regard him with cool detachment, weighing his merits and faults with strict impartiality. Hegel has been dismissed as a charlatan and obscurantist, but he has also been praised as one of the greatest thinkers of modern philosophy. As a result of these extreme views, Hegel has been either completely neglected or closely studied for decades.

Whether we love or hate Hegel, it is difficult to ignore him. We cannot neglect him if only because of his enormous historical significance. Most forms of modern philosophy have either been influenced by Hegel or reacted against him. This is true not only of Marxism and existentialism – the most obvious cases in point – but also of critical theory, hermeneutics and, if only in a negative sense, analytic philosophy. Hegel remains the watershed of modern philosophy, the source from which its many streams emanate and divide. If the modern philosopher wants to know the roots of his own position, sooner or later he will have to turn to Hegel.

Hegel demands our attention for more than historical reasons. If we consider any fundamental philosophical problem, we find that Hegel has proposed an interesting solution for it. He claimed that his system provides the only viable middle path between every philosophical antithesis. He held that it preserves the strengths, and cancels the weaknesses, of realism and idealism, materialism and dualism, relativism and absolutism, skepticism and dogmatism, nominalism and Platonism, pluralism and monism, radicalism and conservatism. Indeed, the more we study Hegel the more we find that his system seems to accommodate every viewpoint and to anticipate every objection.

The Cambridge Companion to Hegel

Edited by Frederick C. Beiser, 1999

Introduction: Hegel and the problem of metaphysics. FREDERICK C. BEISER

1. Hegel’s intellectual development to 1807. H.S. HARRIS

2. You Can’t Get There from Here: Transition problems in Hegel’s Phenomenology of Spirit. ROBERT PIPPIN

3. Hegel’s conception of logic. JOHN BURBIDGE

4. Hegel’s idealism: The logic of conceptuality. THOMAS E. WARTENBERG

5. Hegel’s dialectical method. MICHAEL FORSTER

6. Thought and being: Hegel’s critique of Kant’s theoretical philosophy. PAUL GUYER

7. Hegel’s ethics. ALLEN WOOD

8. The basic context and structure of Hegel’s Philosophy of Right. KENNETH WESTPHAL

9. Hegel’s historicism. FREDERICK C. BEISER

10. Hegel on religion and philosophy. LAURENCE DICKEY

11. Hegel’s aesthetics: An overview. ROBERT WICKS

12. Transformations of Hegelianism, 1805–1846. JOHN TOEWS

13. Hegel and Marxism. ALLEN WOOD

14. Hegel and analytic philosophy. PETER HYLTON

The Cambridge Companion to Kierkegaard

Edited by Alastair Hannay and Gordon D. Marino, 1998

Introduction. ALASTAIR HANNAY and GORDON D. MARINO

1. "Out with It!": The modern breakthrough, Kierkegaard and Denmark. BRUCE H. KIRMMSE

2. The unknown Kierkegaard: Twentieth-century receptions. ROGER POOLE

3. Art in an age of reflection. GEORGE PATTISON

4. Kierkegaard and Hegel. MEROLD WESTPHAL

5. Neither either nor or: The perils of reflexive irony. ANDREW CROSS

6. Realism and antirealism in Kierkegaard's Concluding: Unscientific Postscript. C. STEPHEN EVANS

7. Existence, emotion, and virtue: Classical themes in Kierkegaard. ROBERT C. ROBERTS

8. Faith and the Kierkegaardian leap. M. JAMIE FERREIRA

9. Arminian edification: Kierkegaard on grace and free will. TIMOTHY P. JACKSON

10. "Developing" Fear and Trembling. RONALD M. GREEN

11. Repetition: Getting the world back. EDWARD F. MOONEY

12. Anxiety in The Concept of Anxiety. GORDON D. MARINO

13. Kierkegaard and the variety of despair. ALASTAIR HANNAY

14. Kierkegaard's Christian ethics. PHILIP L. QUINN

15. Religious dialectics and Christology. HERMANN DEUSER

16. The utilitarian self and the "useless" passion of faith. KLAUS-M. KODALLE

The Cambridge Companion to Wittgenstein

Edited by Hans Sluga and David G. Stern, 2018

- Wittgenstein: Life and work. An introduction. Hans Sluga

- 1 - Wittgenstein's critique of philosophy. Robert J. Fogelin

- 2 - Pictures, logic, and the limits of sense in Wittgenstein's Tractatus. Thomas Ricketts

- 3 - Fitting versus tracking: Wittgenstein on representation. Donna M. Summerfield

- 4 - Philosophy as grammar. Newton Garver

- 5 - A philosophy of mathematics between two camps. Steve Gerrard

- 6 - Necessity and normativity. Hans-Johann Glock

- 7 - Wittgenstein, mathematics, and ethics: Resisting the attractions of realism. Cora Diamond

- 8 - Notes and afterthoughts on the opening of Wittgenstein's Investigations. Stanley Cavell

- 9 - Mind, meaning, and practice. Barry Stroud

- 10 - “Whose house is that?” Wittgenstein on the self. Hans Sluga

- 11 - The question of linguistic idealism revisited. David Bloor

- 12 - Forms of life: Mapping the rough ground. Naomi Scheman

- 13 - Certainties of a world-picture: The epistemological investigations of On Certainty. Michael Kober

- 14 - The availability of Wittgenstein's philosophy. David G. Stern

The Cambridge Companion to Darwin

2nd Edition, Jonathan Hodge and Gregory Radick, 2003

Introduction. Jonathan Hodge, Gregory Radick

Part I - Darwin’s theorising

1 - The making of a philosophical naturalist. Phillip R. Sloan

2 - The notebook programmes and projects of Darwin’s London years. Jonathan Hodge

3 - Darwin on generation, pangenesis and sexual selection. Jim Endersby

4 - Darwin on mind, morals and emotions. Robert J. Richards

5 - The arguments in the Origin of Species. C. Kenneth Waters

Part II - Historical contexts

6 - Is the theory of natural selection independent of its history? Gregory Radick

7 - Darwin’s science and Victorian philosophy of science. David L. Hull

8 - Darwin and Victorian Christianity. John Hedley Brooke

9 - Darwin, social Darwinism and eugenics. Diane B. Paul

10 - The place of Darwin’s theories in the intellectual long run. Jonathan Hodge, Gregory Radick

Part III - Current issues

11 - From Darwin to today in evolutionary biology. Jean Gayon

12 - Metaphysical and epistemological issues in modern Darwinian theory. Elliott Sober

13 - Darwinian concepts in the philosophy of mind. Kim Sterelny

14 - Darwinism in moral philosophy and social theory. Alex Rosenberg

15 - Belief in God in a Darwinian age. Michael Ruse

Part IV - Philosphical prospects

16 - In Darwin’s wake, where am I? Daniel C. Dennett

17 - Ethical expressions: why moralists scowl, frown and smile. Owen Flanagan

18 - Is human nature natural? Simon Blackburn

19 - Giving Darwin his due. Philip Kitcher

The Cambridge Companion to the “Origin of Species”

Edited by Michael Ruse and Robert J. Richards, 2009

- Foreword. Edward O. Wilson

- Introduction. Michael Ruse, Robert J. Richards

- 1 - The Origin of the Origin. Michael Ruse

- 2 - Darwin’s Analogy between Artificial and Natural Selection in the Origin of Species. Mark A. Largent

- 3 - Variation and Inheritance. Robert Olby

- 4 - Darwin’s Theory of Natural Selection and Its Moral Purpose. Robert J. Richards

- 5 - Originating Species: Darwin on the Species Problem. Phillip R. Sloan

- 6 - Darwin’s Keystone: The Principle of Divergence. David Kohn

- 7 - Darwin’s Difficulties. A. J. Lustig

- 8 - Darwin’s Geology and Perspective on the Fossil Record. Sandra Herbert, David Norman

- 9 - Geographical Distribution in the Origin of Species. Peter J. Bowler

- 10 - Classification in Darwin’s Origin. Richard A. Richards

- 11 - Embryology and Morphology. Lynn K. Nyhart

- 12 - Darwin’s Botany in the Origin of Species. Vassiliki Betty Smocovitis

- 13 - The Rhetoric of the Origin of Species. David J. Depew

- 14 - “Laws impressed on matter by the Creator”? The Origin and the Question of Religion. John Hedley Brooke

- 15 - Lineal Descendants: The Origin’s Literary Progeny. Gillian Beer

- 16 - The Origin and Political Thought: From Liberalism to Marxism. Naomi Beck

- 17 - The Origin and Philosophy. Tim Lewens

- 18 - The Origin of Species as a Book. Michèle Kohler, Chris Kohler

The Cambridge Companion to Nietzsche

Edited by Bernd Magnus and Kathleen M. Higgins, 1996

Introduction to the Cambridge companion to Nietzsche. BERND MAGNUS and KATHLEEN M. HIGGINS

Part I. Introduction to Nietzsche’s works

1. Nietzsche’s works and their themes. BERND MAGNUS and KATHLEEN M. HIGGINS

Part II. The use and abuse of Nietzsche’s life and works

2. The hero as outsider. R. J. HOLLINGDALE

3. Nietzsche and the Judaeo-Christian tradition. JÖRG SALAQUARDA

4. Nietzsche’s political misappropriation. TRACY B. STRONG

Part III. Nietzsche as philosopher

5. Nietzsche’s kind of philosophy. RICHARD SCHACHT

6. Nietzsche ad hominem: Perspectivism, personality, and ressentiment revisited. ROBERT C. SOLOMON

7. Nietzsche, modernity, aestheticism. ALEXANDER NEHAMAS

8. Nietzsche’s alleged farewell: The premodern, modern, and postmodern Nietzsche. ROBERT B. PIPPIN

Part IV. Nietzsche’s influence

9. Nietzsche in the twentieth century. ERNST BEHLER

10. Nietzsche’s French legacy. ALAN D. SCHRIFT

11. Nietzsche and East Asian thought: Influences, impacts, and resonances. GRAHAM PARKES

The New Cambridge Companion to Nietzsche

Edited by Tom Stern, 2019

- Introduction: Nietzsche ’ s Life and Works. TOM STERN

Part I. Influences and Interlocutors

- 1. What Nietzsche Did and Did Not Read. ANDREAS URS SOMMER

- 2. Nietzsche ’ s Untimely Antiquity. JAMES I. PORTER

- 3. Schopenhauer: Nietzsche ’ s Antithesis and Source of Inspiration. ROBERT WICKS

- 4. Nietzsche and Wagner. MARK BERRY

- 5. On Nietzsche ’ s Legacy. STEPHEN MULHALL

Part II. Selected Texts

- 6. The Birth of Tragedy : Transfiguration through Art. PAUL RAIMOND DANIELS

- 7. Zarathustra: Nietzsche ’ s Rendezvous with Eternity. DIRK R. JOHNSON

- 8. Figurative Philosophy in Nietzsche ’ s Beyond Good and Evil. ROBERT B. PIPPIN

- 9. Nietzsche ’ s On the Genealogy of Morality: Moral Injury and Transformation. CHRISTA DAVIS ACAMPORA

Part III. Truth, History and Science

- 10. Nietzsche and the Truth of History. ANTHONY K. JENSEN

- 11. Nietzsche, Truth, and Naturalism. CHRISTIAN J. EMDEN

- 12. Nietzsche on the Arts and Sciences. SEBASTIAN GARDNER

Part IV. Will, Value and Culture

- 13. The Will to Power. LAWRENCE J. HATAB

- 14. Nietzsche’s Ethics of Affirmation. TOM STERN

- 15. Nietzsche on Free Will. MICHAEL N. FORSTER

- 16. Nietzsche’s Germans. RAYMOND GEUSS

The Cambridge Companion to Heidegger

2nd edition, edited by Charles B. Guignon, 2006

Introduction. Charles B. Guignon

1. The question of being: Heidegger’s project. Dorothea Frede

2. Reading a life: Heidegger and hard times. Thomas Sheehan

3. The principle of phenomenology. Taylor Carman

4. Time and phenomenology in Husserl and Heidegger. Robert J. Dostal

5. Laying the ground for metaphysics: Heidegger’s appropriation of Kant. William Blattner

6. Heidegger and the hermeneutic turn. David Couzens Hoy

7. Engaged agency and background in Heidegger. Charles Taylor

8. Death, time, history: Division II of Being and Time. Piotr Hoffman

9. Truth and the essence of truth in Heidegger’s thought. Mark A. Wrathall

10. Authenticity, moral values, and psychotherapy. Charles B. Guignon

11. Heidegger, Buddhism, and deep ecology. Michael E. Zimmerman

12. Heidegger and theology. John D. Caputo

13. Heidegger on the connection between nihilism, art, technology, and politics. Hubert L. Dreyfus

14. The fourfold. Julian Young

The Cambridge Companion to Gandhi

Edited by Judith M. Brown and Anthony Parel, 2011

- Introduction. Judith M. Brown

Part I - Gandhi: The historical life

- 1 - Gandhi’s World. Yasmin Khan

- 2 - Gandhi 1869-1915: The transnational emergence of a public figure. Jonathan Hyslop

- 3 - Gandhi As Nationalist Leader, 1915-1948. Judith M. Brown

Part II - Gandhi: Thinker and activist

- 4 - Gandhi’s key writings. Tridip Suhrud

- 5 - Gandhi’s religion and its relation to his politics. Akeel Bilgrami

- 6 - Conflict and nonviolence. Ronald J. Terchek

- 7 - Gandhi’s moral economics: The sins of wealth without work and commerce without morality. Thomas Weber

- 8 - Gandhi and the state. Anthony Parel

- 9 - Gandhi and social relations. Tanika Sarkar

Part III. - The contemporary Gandhi

- 10 - Literary and visual portrayals of Gandhi. Harish Trivedi

- 11 - Gandhi in independent India. Anthony Parel

- 12 - Gandhi’s global legacy. David Hardiman

Conclusion. Judith M. Brown, Anthony Parel

The Cambridge Companion to Hannah Arendt

Edited by Dana Villa, 2002

Introduction: the development of Arendt’s political thought. DANA VILLA

PART I · TOTALITARIANISM AND NATIONALISM

1. Arendt’s theory of totalitarianism: a reassessment. MARGARET CANOVAN

2. Arendt and nationalism. RONALD BEINER

PART II · POLITICAL EVIL AND THE HOLOCAUST

3. Arendt’s Eichmann in Jerusalem. SEYLA BENHABIB

4. Arendt and the Holocaust. MARY G. DIETZ

PART III · FREEDOM AND POLITICAL ACTION

5. Freedom: the priority of the political. JEROME KOHN

6. Political action: its nature and advantages. GEORGE KATEB

PART IV · ARENDT AND THE ANCIENTS

7. Arendt’s Hellenism. J. PETER EUBEN

8. Athens and Rome. JACQUES TAMINIAUX

9. Equality and elitism in Arendt. HAUKE BRUNKHORST

PART V · REVOLUTION AND CONSTITUTION

10. Arendt’s constitutional politics. JEREMY WALDRON

11. Arendt on revolution. ALBRECHT WELLMER

PART VI · JUDGMENT, PHILOSOPHY, AND THINKING