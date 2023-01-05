Cambridge Companions - Trends and Issues in Philosophy
Antisemitism1 is a late 19th-century (1870) term based on pseudoscientific racial theory that was coined to describe in a new way opposition to, and hatred of, the Jewish People and their form of life. Though a relatively recent linguistic and ideological construction, it draws on and extends a much older tradition of anti-Jewish enmity that has its roots in the pre-Christian world of Greece, Rome, and Hellenistic Egypt and was then reinterpreted and radically reconceived in early Christianity beginning with the writings of Paul and the four Gospels that form the core of the New Testament.
Even before the rise of Christianity and its intense anti-Jewish polemic, Jews were presented in the Hellenistic world, and especially in Roman (Latin) and Egyptian literature, as being “strange,” primarily due to their religious beliefs that included having only one God who could not be seen, taking off every seventh day – the Sabbath – from labor, and eating only restricted types of food that excluded pork, shellfish, and birds of prey. In addition, as historian Salo Baron has pointed out
The ever-noisy and quarrelsome citizenry of a Graeco-Oriental municipality resented, in particular, the peculiarities of the Jewish way of life. The segregated life of the Jewish communities injected further venom into the strained relationship. Already the Jews had a sort of ghetto. At least in Alexandria, Sardes, and Apollinopolis Magna (Edfu), perhaps also in Rome, Oxyrhynchus, Hermopolis and Halicarnassus, there existed predominantly Jewish quarters.. . . Life within these quarters, proceeding in strange and incomprehensible ways, filled the superficial Gentile observer with awe and suspicion, or with abhorrence and contempt.
That is, Jews were perceived, for many different reasons, as aliens who were destroying local social customs, pagan family life, and local religious tradition.
The Cambridge Companion to Antisemitism
Edited by Stven Katz, 2022
Introduction. Steven T. Katz
Part I - The Classical Period
- 1 - Antisemitism in the Pagan World. Erich S. Gruen
- 2 - New Testament Origins of Christian Anti-Judaism. Adele Reinhartz
- 3 - Anti-Judaism in Early Christian Writings. Pierluigi Piovanelli
- 4 - Church Fathers and Antisemitism from the 2nd Century through Augustine (end of 450 CE). Joshua Garroway
- 5 - Christians, Jews, and Judaism in the Eastern Mediterranean and Near East, c. 150–400 CE. Andrew S. Jacobs
- 6 - Christianizing the Roman Empire: Jews and the Law from Constantine to Justinian, 300–600 CE. Andrew S. Jacobs
- 7 - Antisemitism in Byzantium, 4th–7th Centuries. Steven B. Bowman
Part II - Medieval Times
- 8 - The Medieval Islamic World and the Jews. Reuven Firestone
- 9 - Medieval Western Christendom. Robert Chazan
- 10 - Christian Theology and Papal Policy in the Middle Ages. Jeremy Cohen
- 11 - Crusades, Blood Libels, and Popular Violence. Emily M. Rose
- 12 - Jews and Money: The Medieval Origins of a Modern Stereotype. Julie Mell
- 13 - Jews and Anti-Judaism in Christian Religious Literature. Miri Rubin
- 14 - Antisemitism in Medieval Art. Debra Higgs Strickland
Part III - The Modern Era
- 15 - Martin Luther and the Reformation. Debra Kaplan
- 16 - The Enlightenment and Its Negative Consequences. Allan Arkush
- 17 - Modern Antisemitism in Western Europe: Romantic Nationalism, Racism and Racial Fantasies. Shulamit Volkov
- 18 - Antisemitism in Late Imperial Russia and Eastern Europe through 1920. Laura Engelstein
- 19 - Marxism, Socialism, and Antisemitism. Jack Jacobs
- 20A - Antisemitism in Modern Literature and Theater: French Literature. Maurice Samuels
- 20B - Antisemitism in Modern Literature and Theater: German Literature, 18th–21st Century. Michael Mack
- 20C - Antisemitism in Modern Literature and Theater: English Literature. Bryan Cheyette
- 21 - Antisemitism in America, 1654–2020. Jonathan D. Sarna
- 22 - Antisemitism in the Weimar Republic and the Third Reich. Steven T. Katz
- 23 - New Islamic Antisemitism, Mid-19th to the 21st Century. Esther Webman
- 24 - Anti-Zionism as Antisemitism. Dina Porat
- 25 - New Issues. Deborah E. Lipstadt
- 26 - Antisemitism in Social Media and on the Web. Mark Weitzman
- 27 - Theories on the Causes of Antisemitism. Bruno Chaouat
Appendix - The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance: Working Definition of Antisemitism
The Cambridge Companion to Arabic Philosophy
Edited by Peter Adamson and Richard C. Taylor, 2005
- 1 – Introduction. Peter Adamson, Richard C. Taylor
- 2 - Greek into Arabic. Cristina D’ancona
- 3 - Al-Kindī and the reception of Greek philosophy. Peter Adamson
- 4 - Al-Fāarābī and the philosophical curriculum. David C. Reisman
- 5 - The Ismāīlīs. Paul E. Walker
- 6 - Avicenna and the Avicennian Tradition. Robert Wisnovsky
- 7 - Al-Ghazālī. Michael E. Marmura
- 8 - Philosophy in Andalusia: Ibn Bājja and Ibn Tufayl. Josef Puig Montada
- 9 – Averroes: religious dialectic and Aristotelian philosophical thought. Richard C. Taylor
- 10 - Suhrawardī and Illuminationism. John Walbridge
- 11 - Mysticism and philosophy: Ibn ‘Arabī and Mullā Sadrā. Sajjad H. Rizvi
- 12 – Logic. Tony Street
- 13 - Ethical and political philosophy. Charles E. Butterworth
- 14 - Natural philosophy. Marwan Rashed
- 15 – Psychology: soul and intellect. Deborah L. Black
- 16 – Metaphysics. Théerèse-anne Druart
- 17 - Islamic philosophy and Jewish philosophy. Steven Harvey
- 18 - Arabic into Latin: the reception of Arabic philosophy into Western Europe. Charles Burnett
- 19 - Recent trends in Arabic and Persian philosophy. Hossein Ziai
The Cambridge Companion to British Romanticism and Religion
Edited by Jeffrey W. Barbeau, 2021
- 1. Introduction. Jeffrey W. Barbeau
Part I. Historical Developments
- 2. Christianity: Established Churches. Frances Knight
- 3. Christianity: Protestant Dissent. Felicity James
- 4. Christianity: Roman Catholicism. Michael Tomko
- 5. Judaism. Michael Scrivener
- 6. Islam. Humayun Ansari
- 7. Hinduism. Nishi Pulugurtha
- 8. Atheism. Martin Priestman
Part II. Literary Forms
- 9. Poetry. Jeffrey Einboden
- 10. The Novel. Miriam Elizabeth Burstein
- 11. Drama. Frederick Burwick
- 12. Sermons and Lectures. Jeffrey W. Barbeau
- 13. Life Writing. Amy Culley
Part III. Disciplinary Connections
- 14. Philosophy. James Vigus
- 15. Science. Rosalind Powell
- 16. Politics. Deirdre Coleman
- 17. Music. Martin V. Clarke
- 18. Painting. Martin Myrone
The Cambridge Companion to Early Modern Philosophy
Edited by Donald Rutherford, 2007
- Introduction. DONALD RUTHERFORD
- 1. Innovation and orthodoxy in early modern philosophy. DONALD RUTHERFORD
- 2. Knowledge, evidence, and method. STEPHEN GAUKROGER
- 3. From natural philosophy to natural science. DENNIS DES CHENE
- 4. Metaphysics. NICHOLAS JOLLEY
- 5. The science of mind. TAD SCHMALTZ
- 6. Language and logic. MICHAEL LOSONSKY
- 7. The passions and the good life. SUSAN JAMES
- 8. The foundations of morality: virtue, law, and obligation. STEPHEN DARWALL
- 9. Theories of the state. A. JOHN SIMMONS
- 10. Theology and the God of the philosophers. THOMAS M. LENNON
- 11. Scholastic schools and early modern philosophy. M. W. F. STONE
- 12. Toward enlightenment: Kant and the sources of darkness. J. B. SCHNEEWIND
The Cambridge Companion to Existentialism
Edited by Steven Crowell, 2012
I. Introduction
- 1. Existentialism and its legacy. Steven Crowell
II. Existentialism in Historical Perspective
- 2. Existentialism as a philosophical movement. David E. Cooper
- 3. Existentialism as a cultural movement. William McBride
III. Major Existentialist Philosophers
- 4. Kierkegaard’s single individual and the point of indirect communication. Alastair Hannay
- 5. “What a monster then is man”: Pascal and Kierkegaard on being a contradictory self and what to do about it. Hubert L. Dreyfus
- 6. Nietzsche: after the death of God. Richard Schacht
- 7. Nietzsche: selfhood, creativity, and philosophy. Lawrence J. Hatab
- 8. Heidegger: the existential analytic of Dasein. William Blattner
- 9. The antinomy of being: Heidegger’s critique of humanism. Karsten Harries
- 10. Sartre’s existentialism and the nature of consciousness. Steven Crowell
- 11. Political existentialism: the career of Sartre’s political thought. Thomas R. Flynn
- 12. Simone de Beauvoir’s existentialism: freedom and ambiguity in the human world. Kristana Arp
- 13. Merleau-Ponty on body, fl esh, and visibility. Taylor Carman
IV. The Reach of Existential Philosophy
- 14. Existentialism as literature. Jeff Malpas
- 15. Existentialism and religion. Merold Westphal
- 16. Racism is a system: how existentialism became dialectical in Fanon and Sartre. Robert Bernasconi
- 17. Existential phenomenology, psychiatric illness, and the death of possibilities. Matthew Ratcliffe and Matthew Broome
The Cambridge Companion to Feminism in Philosophy
Edited by Miranda Fricker and Jennifer Hornsby, 2004
- Introduction. MIRANDA FRICKER AND JENNIFER HORNSBY
- 1. Feminism in ancient philosophy: The feminist stake in Greek rationalism. SABINA LOVIBOND
- 2. Feminism in philosophy of mind: The question of personal identity. SUSAN JAMES
- 3. Feminism in philosophy of mind: Against physicalism. NAOMI SCHEMAN
- 4. Feminism and psychoanalysis: Using Melanie Klein. SARAH RICHMOND
- 5. Feminism in philosophy of language: Communicative speech acts. JENNIFER HORNSBY
- 6. Feminism in metaphysics: Negotiating the natural. SALLY HASLANGER
- 7. Feminism in epistemology: Exclusion and objectification. RAE LANGTON
- 8. Feminism in epistemology: Pluralism without postmodernism. MIRANDA FRICKER
- 9. Feminism in philosophy of science: Making sense of contingency and constraint. ALISON WYLIE
- 10. Feminism in political philosophy: Women’s difference. DIEMUT BUBECK
- 11. Feminism in ethics: Conceptions of autonomy. MARILYN FRIEDMAN
- 12. Feminism in ethics: Moral justification. ALISON JAGGAR
- 13. Feminism in history of philosophy: Appropriating the past. GENEVIEVE LLOYD
The Cambridge Companion to Liberalism
Edited by Steven Wall, 2015
- Introduction. Steven Wall
I - Historical perspectives
- 1 - American liberalism from colonialism to the Civil War and beyond. Mark E. Button
- 2 - Liberalism and the morality of commercial society. Jeremy Jennings
- 3 - Liberalism 1900–1940. Alan Ryan
II - Normative foundations
- 4- Liberalism, contractarianism, and the problem of exclusion. Philip Cook
- 5 - Public reason liberalism. Gerald F. Gaus
- 6 - Autonomy and liberalism: a troubled marriage? John Christman
- 7 - Liberalism, neutrality, and democracy. Steven Wall
III - Topics and concepts
- 8 - Contemporary liberalism and toleration. Andrew Jason Cohen
- 9 - Liberalism and equality. Richard Arneson
- 10 - Disagreement and the justification of democracy. Thomas Christiano
- 11 - Liberalism and economic liberty. Jeppe von Platz, John Tomasi
- 12 - Liberalism and religion. Nicholas Wolterstorff
- 13 - Liberalism and multiculturalism. Daniel Weinstock
- 14 - Liberalism and nationalism. Paul Kelly
IV - Challenges
- 15 - Feminist critiques of liberalism. Linda M. G. Zerilli
- 16 - The republican critique of liberalism. Frank Lovett
- 17 - The conservative critique of liberalism. John Skorupski
The Cambridge Companion to Medievalism
Edited by Louise D’Arcens, 2016
- Introduction. Medievalism: scope and complexity. Louise D’Arcens
- 1 - Medievalism in British poetry. Chris Jones
- 2 - Medievalism and architecture. John M. Ganim
- 3 - Medievalism and cinema. Bettina Bildhauer
- 4 - Musical medievalism and the harmony of the spheres. Helen Dell
- 5 - Participatory medievalism, role-playing, and digital gaming. Daniel T. Kline
- 6 - Early modern medievalism. Mike Rodman Jones
- 7 - Romantic medievalism. Clare A. Simmons
- 8 - Academic medievalism and nationalism. Richard Utz
- 9 - Medievalism and the ideology of war. Andrew Lynch
- 10 - Medievalism in Spanish America after independence. Nadia R. Altschul
- 11 - Neomedievalism and international relations. Bruce Holsinger
- 12 - Global medievalism and translation. Candace Barrington
- 13 - Medievalism and theories of temporality. Stephanie Trigg
- 14 - Queer medievalisms: A case study of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Tison Pugh
The Cambridge Companion to Modern Jewish Philosophy
Edited by Michael L. Morgan and Peter Eli Gordon, 2007
- 1 - Introduction: Modern Jewish Philosophy, Modern Philosophy, and Modern Judaism. Michael L. Morgan, Peter Eli Gordon
- 2 - Baruch Spinoza and the Naturalization of Judaism. Steven Nadler
- 3 - The Liberalism of Moses Mendelssohn. Allan Arkush
- 4 - Jewish Philosophy after Kant The Legacy of Salomon Maimon. Paul W. Franks
- 5 - Hermann Cohen: Judaism and Critical Idealism. Andrea Poma
- 6 - Self, Other, Text, God: The Dialogical Thought of Martin Buber. Tamra Wright
- 7 - Franz Rosenzweig and the Philosophy of Jewish Existence. Peter Eli Gordon
- 8 - Leo Strauss and Modern Jewish Thought. Steven B. Smith
- 9 - Messianism and Modern Jewish Philosophy. Pierre Bouretz
- 10 - Ethics, Authority, and Autonomy. Kenneth Seeskin
- 11 - Joseph Soloveitchik and Halakhic Man. Lawrence J. Kaplan
- 12 - Emmanuel Levinas: Judaism and the Primacy of the Ethical. Richard A. Cohen
- 13 - Emil Fackenheim, the Holocaust, and Philosophy. Michael L. Morgan
- 14 - Evil, Suffering, and the Holocaust. Berel Lang
- 15 - Revelation, Language, and Commentary: From Buber to Derrida. Leora Batnitzky
- 16 - Feminism and Modern Jewish Philosophy. Tamar Rudavsky
The Cambridge Companion to Postmodernism
Edited by Steven Connor, 2005
- Introduction. STEVEN CONNOR
- 1. Postmodernism and philosophy. PAUL SHEEHAN
- 2. Postmodernism and film. CATHERINE CONSTABLE
- 3. Postmodernism and literature. STEVEN CONNOR
- 4. Postmodernism and art: postmodernism now and again. STEPHEN MELVILLE
- 5. Postmodernism and performance. PHILIP AUSLANDER
- 6. Postmodernism and space. JULIAN MURPHET
- 7. Science, technology, and postmodernism. URSULA K. HEISE
- 8. Postmodernism and post-religion. PHILIPPA BERRY
- 9. Postmodernism and ethics against the metaphysics of comprehension. ROBERT EAGLESTONE
- 10. Law and justice in postmodernity. COSTAS DOUZINAS
The Cambridge Companion to Pragmatism
Edited by Alan Malachowski, 2013
- Introduction: the pragmatist orientation. Alan Malachowski
Part I - Classic pragmatism
- 1 - ‘The principle of Peirce’ and the origins of pragmatism. Christopher Hookway
- 2 - James's holism: the human continuum. Alan Malachowski
- 3 - Dewey's pragmatism: instrumentalism and meliorism. David Hildebrand
Part II - Pragmatism revived
- 4 - W. V. O. Quine: pragmatism within the limits of empiricism alone. Isaac Nevo
- 5 - Hegel and pragmatism. Richard Bernstein
- 6 - Heidegger's pragmatism redux. Mark Okrent
- 7 - Practisingpragmatist–Wittgensteinianism. Phil Hutchinson, Rupert Read
- 8 - Putnam, pragmatism and the fate of metaphysics. David Macarthur
- 9 - Imagination over truth: Rorty's contribution to pragmatism. Alan Malachowski
Part III - Pragmatism at work
- 10 - Pragmatism and feminism. Marjorie C. Miller
- 11 - Education and the pragmatic temperament. Carol Nicholson
- 12 - Dewey's pragmatic aesthetics: the contours of experience. Garry L. Hagberg
- 13 - Pragmatism and religion. Anton A. Van Niekerk
- 14 - Radical pragmatism. Michael Sullivan, Daniel J. Solove
The Cambridge Companion to the Scottish Enlightenment
Edited by Alexander Broadie, 2003
- Introduction. Alexander Broadie
- 1 - The contexts of the Scottish Enlightenment. Roger Emerson
- 2 - Religion and rational theology. M. A. Stewart
- 3 - The human mind and its powers. Alexander Broadie
- 4 - Anthropology: the ‘original’ of human nature. Aaron Garrett
- 5 - Science in the Scottish Enlightenment. Paul Wood
- 6 - Scepticism and common sense. Heiner F. Klemme
- 7 - Moral sense and the foundations of morals. Luigi Turco
- 8 - The political theory of the Scottish Enlightenment. Fania Oz-Salzberger
- 9 - Economic theory. Andrew S. Skinner
- 10 - Natural jurisprudence and the theory of justice. Knud Haakonssen
- 11 - Legal theory. John W. Cairns
- 12 - Sociality and socialization. Christopher J. Berry
- 13 – Historiography. Murray G. H. Pittock
- 14 - Art and aesthetic theory. Alexander Broadie
- 15 - The impact on Europe. Michel Malherbe
- 16 - The impact on America: Scottish philosophy and the American founding. Samuel Fleischacker
- 17 - The nineteenth-century aftermath. Gordon Graham
The Cambridge Companion to the Scottish Enlightenment
2nd edition, edited by Alexander Broadie and Craig Smith, 2019
- Introduction. Alexander Broadie
- 1 - Several Contexts of the Scottish Enlightenment. Roger L. Emerson, Mark G. Spencer
- 2 - Religion and Rational Theology. M. A. Stewart
- 3 - The Human Mind and Its Powers. Jacqueline Taylor
- 4 – Anthropology: The ‘Original’ of Human Nature. Aaron Garrett
- 5 - Science in the Scottish Enlightenment. Paul Wood
- 6 - Scepticism and Common Sense. Heiner F. Klemme
- 7 - Moral Sense Theories and Other Sentimentalist Accounts of the Foundations of Morals. Christel Fricke
- 8 - The Political Theory of the Scottish Enlightenment. Fania Oz-Salzberger
- 9 - Political Economy. Craig Smith
- 10 - Natural Jurisprudence and the Theory of Justice. Knud Haakonssen
- 11 - Legal Theory in the Scottish Enlightenment. John W. Cairns
- 12 - Sociality and Socialisation. Christopher J. Berry
- 13 – Historiography. Murray G. H. Pittock
- 14 - Art and Aesthetic Theory. Catherine Labio
- 15 - Literature and Sentimentalism. Deidre Dawson
- 16 - The Impact on America: Scottish Philosophy and the American Founding. Samuel Fleischacker
- 17 - The Nineteenth-Century Aftermath. Gordon Graham
The Cambridge Companion to Utilitarianism
Edited by Ben Eggleston and Dale E. Miller, 2014
- Introduction. Ben Eggleston, Dale E. Miller
- 1 - Utilitarianism before Bentham. Colin Heydt
- 2 - Benthamand utilitarianism in the early nineteenth century. James E. Crimmins
- 3 - Mill and utilitarianism in the mid-nineteenth century. Henry R. West
- 4 - Sidgwick and utilitarianism in the late nineteenth century. Roger Crisp
- 5 - Utilitarianism in the twentieth century. Krister Bykvist
- 6 - Act utilitarianism. Ben Eggleston
- 7 - Rule utilitarianism. Dale E. Miller
- 8 - Global utilitarianism. Julia Driver
- 9 - Objectivism, subjectivism, and prospectivism. Elinor Mason
- 10 - Subjective theories of well-being. Chris Heathwood
- 11 - Objective theories of well-being. Ben Bradley
- 12 - Kantian ethics and utilitarianism. Jens Timmermann
- 13 - What virtue ethics can learn from utilitarianism. Daniel C. Russell
- 14 - Utilitarianism and fairness. Brad Hooker
- 15 - Utilitarianism and the ethics of war. William H. Shaw
- 16 - Utilitarianism and our obligations to future people. Tim Mulgan
Какие прекрасные выпуски, и на жаль, никакого спроса на сайте
Хотя в наше время уже, пользуясь переводчиком DeepL, можно прекрасно переводить даже не зная английского...