Cambridge Companions - Trends and Issues in Philosophy

Antisemitism1 is a late 19th-century (1870) term based on pseudoscientific racial theory that was coined to describe in a new way opposition to, and hatred of, the Jewish People and their form of life. Though a relatively recent linguistic and ideological construction, it draws on and extends a much older tradition of anti-Jewish enmity that has its roots in the pre-Christian world of Greece, Rome, and Hellenistic Egypt and was then reinterpreted and radically reconceived in early Christianity beginning with the writings of Paul and the four Gospels that form the core of the New Testament.

Even before the rise of Christianity and its intense anti-Jewish polemic, Jews were presented in the Hellenistic world, and especially in Roman (Latin) and Egyptian literature, as being “strange,” primarily due to their religious beliefs that included having only one God who could not be seen, taking off every seventh day – the Sabbath – from labor, and eating only restricted types of food that excluded pork, shellfish, and birds of prey. In addition, as historian Salo Baron has pointed out

The ever-noisy and quarrelsome citizenry of a Graeco-Oriental municipality resented, in particular, the peculiarities of the Jewish way of life. The segregated life of the Jewish communities injected further venom into the strained relationship. Already the Jews had a sort of ghetto. At least in Alexandria, Sardes, and Apollinopolis Magna (Edfu), perhaps also in Rome, Oxyrhynchus, Hermopolis and Halicarnassus, there existed predominantly Jewish quarters.. . . Life within these quarters, proceeding in strange and incomprehensible ways, filled the superficial Gentile observer with awe and suspicion, or with abhorrence and contempt.

That is, Jews were perceived, for many different reasons, as aliens who were destroying local social customs, pagan family life, and local religious tradition.

The Cambridge Companion to Antisemitism

Edited by Stven Katz, 2022

Introduction. Steven T. Katz

Part I - The Classical Period

1 - Antisemitism in the Pagan World. Erich S. Gruen

2 - New Testament Origins of Christian Anti-Judaism. Adele Reinhartz

3 - Anti-Judaism in Early Christian Writings. Pierluigi Piovanelli

4 - Church Fathers and Antisemitism from the 2nd Century through Augustine (end of 450 CE). Joshua Garroway

5 - Christians, Jews, and Judaism in the Eastern Mediterranean and Near East, c. 150–400 CE. Andrew S. Jacobs

6 - Christianizing the Roman Empire: Jews and the Law from Constantine to Justinian, 300–600 CE. Andrew S. Jacobs

7 - Antisemitism in Byzantium, 4th–7th Centuries. Steven B. Bowman

Part II - Medieval Times

8 - The Medieval Islamic World and the Jews. Reuven Firestone

9 - Medieval Western Christendom. Robert Chazan

10 - Christian Theology and Papal Policy in the Middle Ages. Jeremy Cohen

11 - Crusades, Blood Libels, and Popular Violence. Emily M. Rose

12 - Jews and Money: The Medieval Origins of a Modern Stereotype. Julie Mell

13 - Jews and Anti-Judaism in Christian Religious Literature. Miri Rubin

14 - Antisemitism in Medieval Art. Debra Higgs Strickland

Part III - The Modern Era

15 - Martin Luther and the Reformation. Debra Kaplan

16 - The Enlightenment and Its Negative Consequences. Allan Arkush

17 - Modern Antisemitism in Western Europe: Romantic Nationalism, Racism and Racial Fantasies. Shulamit Volkov

18 - Antisemitism in Late Imperial Russia and Eastern Europe through 1920. Laura Engelstein

19 - Marxism, Socialism, and Antisemitism. Jack Jacobs

20A - Antisemitism in Modern Literature and Theater: French Literature. Maurice Samuels

20B - Antisemitism in Modern Literature and Theater: German Literature, 18th–21st Century. Michael Mack

20C - Antisemitism in Modern Literature and Theater: English Literature. Bryan Cheyette

21 - Antisemitism in America, 1654–2020. Jonathan D. Sarna

22 - Antisemitism in the Weimar Republic and the Third Reich. Steven T. Katz

23 - New Islamic Antisemitism, Mid-19th to the 21st Century. Esther Webman

24 - Anti-Zionism as Antisemitism. Dina Porat

25 - New Issues. Deborah E. Lipstadt

26 - Antisemitism in Social Media and on the Web. Mark Weitzman

27 - Theories on the Causes of Antisemitism. Bruno Chaouat

Appendix - The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance: Working Definition of Antisemitism

The Cambridge Companion to Arabic Philosophy

Edited by Peter Adamson and Richard C. Taylor, 2005

1 – Introduction. Peter Adamson, Richard C. Taylor

2 - Greek into Arabic. Cristina D’ancona

3 - Al-Kindī and the reception of Greek philosophy. Peter Adamson

4 - Al-Fāarābī and the philosophical curriculum. David C. Reisman

5 - The Ismāīlīs. Paul E. Walker

6 - Avicenna and the Avicennian Tradition. Robert Wisnovsky

7 - Al-Ghazālī. Michael E. Marmura

8 - Philosophy in Andalusia: Ibn Bājja and Ibn Tufayl. Josef Puig Montada

9 – Averroes: religious dialectic and Aristotelian philosophical thought. Richard C. Taylor

10 - Suhrawardī and Illuminationism. John Walbridge

11 - Mysticism and philosophy: Ibn ‘Arabī and Mullā Sadrā. Sajjad H. Rizvi

12 – Logic. Tony Street

13 - Ethical and political philosophy. Charles E. Butterworth

14 - Natural philosophy. Marwan Rashed

15 – Psychology: soul and intellect. Deborah L. Black

16 – Metaphysics. Théerèse-anne Druart

17 - Islamic philosophy and Jewish philosophy. Steven Harvey

18 - Arabic into Latin: the reception of Arabic philosophy into Western Europe. Charles Burnett

19 - Recent trends in Arabic and Persian philosophy. Hossein Ziai

The Cambridge Companion to British Romanticism and Religion

Edited by Jeffrey W. Barbeau, 2021

- 1. Introduction. Jeffrey W. Barbeau

Part I. Historical Developments

- 2. Christianity: Established Churches. Frances Knight

- 3. Christianity: Protestant Dissent. Felicity James

- 4. Christianity: Roman Catholicism. Michael Tomko

- 5. Judaism. Michael Scrivener

- 6. Islam. Humayun Ansari

- 7. Hinduism. Nishi Pulugurtha

- 8. Atheism. Martin Priestman

Part II. Literary Forms

- 9. Poetry. Jeffrey Einboden

- 10. The Novel. Miriam Elizabeth Burstein

- 11. Drama. Frederick Burwick

- 12. Sermons and Lectures. Jeffrey W. Barbeau

- 13. Life Writing. Amy Culley

Part III. Disciplinary Connections

- 14. Philosophy. James Vigus

- 15. Science. Rosalind Powell

- 16. Politics. Deirdre Coleman

- 17. Music. Martin V. Clarke

- 18. Painting. Martin Myrone

The Cambridge Companion to Early Modern Philosophy

Edited by Donald Rutherford, 2007

Introduction. DONALD RUTHERFORD

1. Innovation and orthodoxy in early modern philosophy. DONALD RUTHERFORD

2. Knowledge, evidence, and method. STEPHEN GAUKROGER

3. From natural philosophy to natural science. DENNIS DES CHENE

4. Metaphysics. NICHOLAS JOLLEY

5. The science of mind. TAD SCHMALTZ

6. Language and logic. MICHAEL LOSONSKY

7. The passions and the good life. SUSAN JAMES

8. The foundations of morality: virtue, law, and obligation. STEPHEN DARWALL

9. Theories of the state. A. JOHN SIMMONS

10. Theology and the God of the philosophers. THOMAS M. LENNON

11. Scholastic schools and early modern philosophy. M. W. F. STONE

12. Toward enlightenment: Kant and the sources of darkness. J. B. SCHNEEWIND

The Cambridge Companion to Existentialism

Edited by Steven Crowell, 2012

I. Introduction

- 1. Existentialism and its legacy. Steven Crowell

II. Existentialism in Historical Perspective

- 2. Existentialism as a philosophical movement. David E. Cooper

- 3. Existentialism as a cultural movement. William McBride

III. Major Existentialist Philosophers

- 4. Kierkegaard’s single individual and the point of indirect communication. Alastair Hannay

- 5. “What a monster then is man”: Pascal and Kierkegaard on being a contradictory self and what to do about it. Hubert L. Dreyfus

- 6. Nietzsche: after the death of God. Richard Schacht

- 7. Nietzsche: selfhood, creativity, and philosophy. Lawrence J. Hatab

- 8. Heidegger: the existential analytic of Dasein. William Blattner

- 9. The antinomy of being: Heidegger’s critique of humanism. Karsten Harries

- 10. Sartre’s existentialism and the nature of consciousness. Steven Crowell

- 11. Political existentialism: the career of Sartre’s political thought. Thomas R. Flynn

- 12. Simone de Beauvoir’s existentialism: freedom and ambiguity in the human world. Kristana Arp

- 13. Merleau-Ponty on body, fl esh, and visibility. Taylor Carman

IV. The Reach of Existential Philosophy

- 14. Existentialism as literature. Jeff Malpas

- 15. Existentialism and religion. Merold Westphal

- 16. Racism is a system: how existentialism became dialectical in Fanon and Sartre. Robert Bernasconi

- 17. Existential phenomenology, psychiatric illness, and the death of possibilities. Matthew Ratcliffe and Matthew Broome

The Cambridge Companion to Feminism in Philosophy

Edited by Miranda Fricker and Jennifer Hornsby, 2004

Introduction. MIRANDA FRICKER AND JENNIFER HORNSBY

1. Feminism in ancient philosophy: The feminist stake in Greek rationalism. SABINA LOVIBOND

2. Feminism in philosophy of mind: The question of personal identity. SUSAN JAMES

3. Feminism in philosophy of mind: Against physicalism. NAOMI SCHEMAN

4. Feminism and psychoanalysis: Using Melanie Klein. SARAH RICHMOND

5. Feminism in philosophy of language: Communicative speech acts. JENNIFER HORNSBY

6. Feminism in metaphysics: Negotiating the natural. SALLY HASLANGER

7. Feminism in epistemology: Exclusion and objectification. RAE LANGTON

8. Feminism in epistemology: Pluralism without postmodernism. MIRANDA FRICKER

9. Feminism in philosophy of science: Making sense of contingency and constraint. ALISON WYLIE

10. Feminism in political philosophy: Women’s difference. DIEMUT BUBECK

11. Feminism in ethics: Conceptions of autonomy. MARILYN FRIEDMAN

12. Feminism in ethics: Moral justification. ALISON JAGGAR

13. Feminism in history of philosophy: Appropriating the past. GENEVIEVE LLOYD

The Cambridge Companion to Liberalism

Edited by Steven Wall, 2015

- Introduction. Steven Wall

I - Historical perspectives

- 1 - American liberalism from colonialism to the Civil War and beyond. Mark E. Button

- 2 - Liberalism and the morality of commercial society. Jeremy Jennings

- 3 - Liberalism 1900–1940. Alan Ryan

II - Normative foundations

- 4- Liberalism, contractarianism, and the problem of exclusion. Philip Cook

- 5 - Public reason liberalism. Gerald F. Gaus

- 6 - Autonomy and liberalism: a troubled marriage? John Christman

- 7 - Liberalism, neutrality, and democracy. Steven Wall

III - Topics and concepts

- 8 - Contemporary liberalism and toleration. Andrew Jason Cohen

- 9 - Liberalism and equality. Richard Arneson

- 10 - Disagreement and the justification of democracy. Thomas Christiano

- 11 - Liberalism and economic liberty. Jeppe von Platz, John Tomasi

- 12 - Liberalism and religion. Nicholas Wolterstorff

- 13 - Liberalism and multiculturalism. Daniel Weinstock

- 14 - Liberalism and nationalism. Paul Kelly

IV - Challenges

- 15 - Feminist critiques of liberalism. Linda M. G. Zerilli

- 16 - The republican critique of liberalism. Frank Lovett

- 17 - The conservative critique of liberalism. John Skorupski

The Cambridge Companion to Medievalism

Edited by Louise D’Arcens, 2016

Introduction. Medievalism: scope and complexity. Louise D’Arcens

1 - Medievalism in British poetry. Chris Jones

2 - Medievalism and architecture. John M. Ganim

3 - Medievalism and cinema. Bettina Bildhauer

4 - Musical medievalism and the harmony of the spheres. Helen Dell

5 - Participatory medievalism, role-playing, and digital gaming. Daniel T. Kline

6 - Early modern medievalism. Mike Rodman Jones

7 - Romantic medievalism. Clare A. Simmons

8 - Academic medievalism and nationalism. Richard Utz

9 - Medievalism and the ideology of war. Andrew Lynch

10 - Medievalism in Spanish America after independence. Nadia R. Altschul

11 - Neomedievalism and international relations. Bruce Holsinger

12 - Global medievalism and translation. Candace Barrington

13 - Medievalism and theories of temporality. Stephanie Trigg

14 - Queer medievalisms: A case study of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Tison Pugh

The Cambridge Companion to Modern Jewish Philosophy

Edited by Michael L. Morgan and Peter Eli Gordon, 2007

- 1 - Introduction: Modern Jewish Philosophy, Modern Philosophy, and Modern Judaism. Michael L. Morgan, Peter Eli Gordon

- 2 - Baruch Spinoza and the Naturalization of Judaism. Steven Nadler

- 3 - The Liberalism of Moses Mendelssohn. Allan Arkush

- 4 - Jewish Philosophy after Kant The Legacy of Salomon Maimon. Paul W. Franks

- 5 - Hermann Cohen: Judaism and Critical Idealism. Andrea Poma

- 6 - Self, Other, Text, God: The Dialogical Thought of Martin Buber. Tamra Wright

- 7 - Franz Rosenzweig and the Philosophy of Jewish Existence. Peter Eli Gordon

- 8 - Leo Strauss and Modern Jewish Thought. Steven B. Smith

- 9 - Messianism and Modern Jewish Philosophy. Pierre Bouretz

- 10 - Ethics, Authority, and Autonomy. Kenneth Seeskin

- 11 - Joseph Soloveitchik and Halakhic Man. Lawrence J. Kaplan

- 12 - Emmanuel Levinas: Judaism and the Primacy of the Ethical. Richard A. Cohen

- 13 - Emil Fackenheim, the Holocaust, and Philosophy. Michael L. Morgan

- 14 - Evil, Suffering, and the Holocaust. Berel Lang

- 15 - Revelation, Language, and Commentary: From Buber to Derrida. Leora Batnitzky

- 16 - Feminism and Modern Jewish Philosophy. Tamar Rudavsky

The Cambridge Companion to Postmodernism

Edited by Steven Connor, 2005

Introduction. STEVEN CONNOR

1. Postmodernism and philosophy. PAUL SHEEHAN

2. Postmodernism and film. CATHERINE CONSTABLE

3. Postmodernism and literature. STEVEN CONNOR

4. Postmodernism and art: postmodernism now and again. STEPHEN MELVILLE

5. Postmodernism and performance. PHILIP AUSLANDER

6. Postmodernism and space. JULIAN MURPHET

7. Science, technology, and postmodernism. URSULA K. HEISE

8. Postmodernism and post-religion. PHILIPPA BERRY

9. Postmodernism and ethics against the metaphysics of comprehension. ROBERT EAGLESTONE

10. Law and justice in postmodernity. COSTAS DOUZINAS

The Cambridge Companion to Pragmatism

Edited by Alan Malachowski, 2013

- Introduction: the pragmatist orientation. Alan Malachowski

Part I - Classic pragmatism

- 1 - ‘The principle of Peirce’ and the origins of pragmatism. Christopher Hookway

- 2 - James's holism: the human continuum. Alan Malachowski

- 3 - Dewey's pragmatism: instrumentalism and meliorism. David Hildebrand

Part II - Pragmatism revived

- 4 - W. V. O. Quine: pragmatism within the limits of empiricism alone. Isaac Nevo

- 5 - Hegel and pragmatism. Richard Bernstein

- 6 - Heidegger's pragmatism redux. Mark Okrent

- 7 - Practisingpragmatist–Wittgensteinianism. Phil Hutchinson, Rupert Read

- 8 - Putnam, pragmatism and the fate of metaphysics. David Macarthur

- 9 - Imagination over truth: Rorty's contribution to pragmatism. Alan Malachowski

Part III - Pragmatism at work

- 10 - Pragmatism and feminism. Marjorie C. Miller

- 11 - Education and the pragmatic temperament. Carol Nicholson

- 12 - Dewey's pragmatic aesthetics: the contours of experience. Garry L. Hagberg

- 13 - Pragmatism and religion. Anton A. Van Niekerk

- 14 - Radical pragmatism. Michael Sullivan, Daniel J. Solove

The Cambridge Companion to the Scottish Enlightenment

Edited by Alexander Broadie, 2003

Introduction. Alexander Broadie

1 - The contexts of the Scottish Enlightenment. Roger Emerson

2 - Religion and rational theology. M. A. Stewart

3 - The human mind and its powers. Alexander Broadie

4 - Anthropology: the ‘original’ of human nature. Aaron Garrett

5 - Science in the Scottish Enlightenment. Paul Wood

6 - Scepticism and common sense. Heiner F. Klemme

7 - Moral sense and the foundations of morals. Luigi Turco

8 - The political theory of the Scottish Enlightenment. Fania Oz-Salzberger

9 - Economic theory. Andrew S. Skinner

10 - Natural jurisprudence and the theory of justice. Knud Haakonssen

11 - Legal theory. John W. Cairns

12 - Sociality and socialization. Christopher J. Berry

13 – Historiography. Murray G. H. Pittock

14 - Art and aesthetic theory. Alexander Broadie

15 - The impact on Europe. Michel Malherbe

16 - The impact on America: Scottish philosophy and the American founding. Samuel Fleischacker

17 - The nineteenth-century aftermath. Gordon Graham

The Cambridge Companion to the Scottish Enlightenment

2nd edition, edited by Alexander Broadie and Craig Smith, 2019

- Introduction. Alexander Broadie

- 1 - Several Contexts of the Scottish Enlightenment. Roger L. Emerson, Mark G. Spencer

- 2 - Religion and Rational Theology. M. A. Stewart

- 3 - The Human Mind and Its Powers. Jacqueline Taylor

- 4 – Anthropology: The ‘Original’ of Human Nature. Aaron Garrett

- 5 - Science in the Scottish Enlightenment. Paul Wood

- 6 - Scepticism and Common Sense. Heiner F. Klemme

- 7 - Moral Sense Theories and Other Sentimentalist Accounts of the Foundations of Morals. Christel Fricke

- 8 - The Political Theory of the Scottish Enlightenment. Fania Oz-Salzberger

- 9 - Political Economy. Craig Smith

- 10 - Natural Jurisprudence and the Theory of Justice. Knud Haakonssen

- 11 - Legal Theory in the Scottish Enlightenment. John W. Cairns

- 12 - Sociality and Socialisation. Christopher J. Berry

- 13 – Historiography. Murray G. H. Pittock

- 14 - Art and Aesthetic Theory. Catherine Labio

- 15 - Literature and Sentimentalism. Deidre Dawson

- 16 - The Impact on America: Scottish Philosophy and the American Founding. Samuel Fleischacker

- 17 - The Nineteenth-Century Aftermath. Gordon Graham

The Cambridge Companion to Utilitarianism

Edited by Ben Eggleston and Dale E. Miller, 2014