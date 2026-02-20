With the exception of several chapters of Daniel and Ezra, which are written in Aramaic, the language of the Old Testament is Hebrew. The Creation story (cf. Gen. 2: 19 ff.) and the story of the tower of Babel (Gen. 11) imply that Hebrew was the original language of mankind. When we turn from folk legend to linguistic origins, however, Hebrew does not appear to have been the original language of the Hebrews themselves, but the language of the inhabitants of Canaan who were conquered and partly displaced by Joshua; it is more accurately described once in the Old Testament (Isa. 19: 18) as 'the language of Canaan' (it is usually referred to by the Old Testament writers as 'Jewish', e.g. Isa. 36: 11; 2 Chron. 32: 18). The more primitive nomad desert tribes from across the Jordan appear to have been gradually assimilated to the culture and civilisation of the conquered Canaanites and to have adopted their speech as well as much in their culture, if not their manner of life; we do not know the precise nature of the original language of the Hebrew invaders, but it was probably a tribal dialect of the Old Aramaic, with possibly close affinities with the speech of Canaan (cf. Deut. 26: 5 RSV).

The name 'Hebrew' to describe the language of the Old Testament is derived from the ancient name of the Israelites 'Ibriyyim, explained in the Old Testament as a patronymic (Gen. 10: 21). The name, in the form Habiru, is now known from Mari (second millennium B.C.) and many other second-millennium cuneiform sources. Various modern etymologies explain the word as 'the dwellers beyond the River', i.e. either the Jordan or (more probably) the Euphrates. (Abraham was born 'beyond the River' in this latter sense.) Other explanations are that it was a term applied to freebooters and mercenaries in Palestine and its neighbourhood (e.g. in the Tell-el-Amarna letters, 1400 B.C.); another proposal is that the word means 'those who pass over boundaries', i.e. nomads, and was a social classification. The early nomadic tribes of the Patriarchs may have been so named for their customs and manner of life. (The name Israel came to be applied, after the conquests of Joshua, to the invading nomad tribes, not necessarily all Habiru, forged into a nation by the conquest and settlement in Canaan.) The application of the name to the Hebrew language appears first in the Greek adverb 'Eppotiorf, 'in (the) Hebrew language', in the prologue to ben Sira; it is also found in the New Testament, e.g. Rev. 9:11, in Josephus and, less frequently, in the Talmud (the rabbis prefer the description 'the holy tongue').

The Cambridge History of the Bible – Volume 1 – From the Beginnings to Jerome

Edited by P. R. Ackroyd. – Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1993. – 691 pp.

ISBN 0-521-07418-5 Volume 1 hardback

ISBN 0-521-09973-0 Volume 1 paperback

ISBN 0-521-29018-X set of three paperbacks

The Cambridge History of the Bible – Volume 1 – Contents

Corrections to the text

Preface

Preface to the paperback edition

Additions to the bibliography

I. LANGUAGE AND SCRIPT 1. THE BIBLICAL LANGUAGES by Matthew Black, Professor of Biblical Criticism and Principal of St Mary's College, University of St Andrews 2. THE BIBLICAL SCRIPTS by the late David Diringer, formerly Reader in Semitic Epigraphy, Cambridge University

II. BOOKS IN THE ANCIENT WORLD 3. BOOKS IN THE ANCIENT NEAR EAST AND IN THE OLD TESTAMENT by D. J. Wiseman, Professor of Assyriology, University of London 4. BOOKS IN THE GRAECO-ROMAN WORLD AND IN THE NEW TESTAMENT by C. H. Roberts, Fellow of St Johns College, Oxford

III. THE OLD TESTAMENT 5. THE OLD TESTAMENT IN THE MAKING by Peter R. Ackroyd, Samuel Davidson Professor of Old Testament Studies, University of London, King's College 6. CANONICAL AND NON-CANONICAL by G. W. Anderson, Professor of Hebrew and Old Testament Studies, Edinburgh University 7. THE OLD TESTAMENT TEXT by Shemaryahu Talmon, Professor of Bible, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem 8. BIBLE AND MIDRASH: EARLY OLD TESTAMENT EXEGESIS by G. Vermes, Reader in Jewish Studies, Oxford University

IV. THE NEW TESTAMENT 9. THE NEW TESTAMENT IN THE MAKING by C. F. Evans, Professor of New Testament Studies, University of London, King's College 10. THE NEW TESTAMENT CANON by R. M. Grant, Carl Darling Buck Professor of Humanities, Divinity School, Chicago, Department of New Testament and Early Christian Literature 11. THE NEW TESTAMENT TEXT by J. N. Birdsall, Senior Lecturer in Theology, Birmingham University 12. THE INTERPRETATION OF THE OLD TESTAMENT IN THE NEW by C. K. Barrett, Professor of Divinity, Durham University

V. THE BIBLE IN THE EARLY CHURCH 13. BIBLICAL EXEGESIS IN THE EARLY CHURCH by R. P. C. Hanson, Professor of Historical and Contemporary Theology, University of Manchester 14. ORIGEN AS BIBLICAL SCHOLAR by M. F. Wiles, Regius Professor of Divinity, University of Oxford 15. THEODORE OF MOPSUESTIA AS REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ANTIOCHENE SCHOOL by M. F. Wiles 16. JEROME AS BIBLICAL SCHOLAR by H. F. D. Sparks, Oriel Professor of The Interpretation of Holy Scriptures, Oxford University 17. AUGUSTINE AS BIBLICAL SCHOLAR by Gerald Bonner, Lecturer in Theology, Durham University 18. THE PLACE OF THE BIBLE IN THE LITURGY by J. A. Lamb, formerly Librarian of New College, Edinburgh

Bibliography

Abbreviations

Notes on the Plates

Plates between pages

Indexes

General

Biblical and other references

The Cambridge History of the Bible – Volume 2 – The West from the Fathers to the Reformation

Edited by G. W. H. Lampe. – Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1994. – 625 pp.

ISBN 0-521-04255-0 Volume 2 hardback

ISBN 0-521-29017-1 Volume 2 paperback

ISBN 0-521 -29018-X set of three paperbacks

The Cambridge History of the Bible – Volume 2 – Contents

Preface page

I. THE OLD TESTAMENT: MANUSCRIPTS, TEXT AND VERSIONS by the Rev. Professor Bleddyn J. Roberts, D.D., Professor of Hebrew and Biblical Studies, University College of North Wales, Bangor

II. THE HISTORY OF THE TEXT AND CANON OF THE NEW TESTAMENT TO JEROME by the late C. S. C. Williams

III. EARLY CHRISTIAN BOOK-PRODUCTION: PAPYRI AND MANUSCRIPTS by T. C. Skeat, Keeper of Manuscripts, British Museum

IV. JEROME by the late Fr E. F. Sutcliffe, S.J., Old Testament Professor at Heythrop College

V. THE MEDIEVAL HISTORY OF THE LATIN VULGATE by Raphael Loewe, Lecturer in Hebrew, University College, London

VI. THE EXPOSITION AND EXEGESIS OF SCRIPTURE 1. TO GREGORY THE GREAT by the Rev. G. W. H. Lampe, Ely Professor of Divinity, University of Cambridge 2. FROM GREGORY THE GREAT TO ST BERNARD by Dom Jean Leclercq, O.S.B., D.TH., Professor at the Pontifical Institute S. Anselm, Rome 3. THE BIBLE IN THE MEDIEVAL SCHOOLS by Beryl Smalley, F.B.A., Vice-Principal, St Hilda's College, Oxford 4. THE BIBLE IN LITURGICAL USE by the Rev. S. J. P. van Dijk, O.F.M. 5. THE STUDY OF THE BIBLE IN MEDIEVAL JUDAISM by Erwin I. J. Rosenthal, LITT.D., Reader in Oriental Studies, University of Cambridge

VII. THE 'PEOPLE'S BIBLE': ARTISTS AND COMMENTATORS by the Very Rev. R. L. P. Milburn, Dean of Worcester

VIII. BIBLE ILLUSTRATION IN MEDIEVAL MANUSCRIPTS by Professor Francis Wormald, formerly Director of the Institute of Historical Research, London University

IX. THE VERNACULAR SCRIPTURES 1. THE GOTHIC BIBLE by M. J. Hunter 2. ENGLISH VERSIONS OF THE SCRIPTURES BEFORE WYCLIF by Geoffrey Shepherd, Professor of English Medieval Language and Literature, University of Birmingham 3. THE WYCLIFFITE VERSIONS by Henry Hargreaves, Lecturer in English, University of Aberdeen 4. VERNACULAR SCRIPTURES IN GERMANY AND THE LOW COUNTRIES BEFORE 1500 415 by W. B. Lockwood, D.LITT., Professor of Germanic and Indo-European Philology, University of Reading 5. VERNACULAR SCRIPTURES IN FRANCE by C. A. Robson, Fellow of Merton College and Lecturer in French Philology and Old French Literature, University of Oxford 6. VERNACULAR SCRIPTURES IN ITALY by Kenelm Foster, O.P., Lecturer in Italian, University of Cambridge 7. VERNACULAR SCRIPTURES IN SPAIN by Margherita Morreale, Professor of Spanish Language and Literature, University of Bari

X. ERASMUS IN RELATION TO THE MEDIEVAL BIBLICAL TRADITION by Fr Louis Bouyer, D.D., of the French Oratory, formerly Professor in the Faculty of Theology of the Institut Catholique de Paris

Bibliography

Notes on the Plates

Plates between pages

Indexes

The Cambridge History of the Bible – Volume 3 – The West from the Reformation to the Present Day

Edited by S. L. Greenslade. – Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2004. – 652 pp.

ISBN 0-521 04254-2 Volume 3 hardback

ISBN 0-521-29016-3 Volume 3 paperback

ISBN 0-521-29018-X set of three paperbacks

The Cambridge History of the Bible – Volume 3 – Contents