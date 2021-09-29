Eastman - Early North African Christianity
This book focuses on early Christian Africa, but we need to clarify what we mean by “Africa.” If we say “Africa” today, many people think of the entire continent. This can create misunderstandings because when media outlets refer to problems in “Africa,” they mask the great variety among the different nations on this enormous and beautiful continent. Egypt is very different from Kenya, and both of these places are quite different from South Africa.
Because we are studying the ancient world, in this book we are going to define Africa by its ancient boundaries. In our period of study, the northern coast of the continent was under the control of the Roman Empire, and the Romans called this particular area “Africa.” Africa for the Romans did not include Egypt (which they just called Egypt— Aegyptus) or anywhere south of the Sahara. So in this book Africa refers not to the whole continent but to a very particular part of the northern coast of the continent.
For the sake of clarity, many scholars of early Christianity refer to this region as “North Africa.” They want to be more specific about what is and is not included.
The map in Figure 1.1 shows the area of Roman Africa. It stretched from modern-day Libya all the way to the northwest coast of the continent in modern-day Morocco.
David L. Eastman - Early North African Christianity. Turning Points in the Deveopment of the Church
Baker Academic, Grand Rapids, MI, 2021
ISBN 978-1-4934-3132-8
David L. Eastman - Early North African Christianity. Turning Points in the Deveopment of the Church - Contents
Dedication
List of Figures
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations
1. A (Re)Introduction to Africa
Part 1: Perpetua and Felicity
- 2. The Life and Times of the Early Martyrs
- 3. Perpetua and Felicity: Models of Christian Devotion
- 4. Perpetua: Leadership and Controversy
Part 2: Tertullian
- 5. The Life and Times of Tertullian
- 6. Tertullian Defending the Faith: Apologetics and Heretics
- 7. Tertullian Defining the Faith: The Fullness of the Trinity
Part 3: Cyprian of Carthage
- 8. The Life and Times of Cyprian
- 9. Cyprian: On Forgiveness and Unity
- 10. Cyprian: The Rebaptism Controversy
Part 4: The Donatist Controversy
- 11. The Life and Times of the Later Martyrs
- 12. Caecilianists versus Donatists: Rival Churches
- 13. Donatists versus Caecilianists: Rival Martyrs
Part 5: Augustine of Hippo
- 14. The Life and Times of Augustine
- 15. Augustine: Theologian of the West
- 16. Augustine: Debate with Pelagius on Grace and the Will
Conclusion
Select Resources for Further Reading
Index
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