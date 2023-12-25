The Jerome Biblical Commentary for the Twenty-First Century - Third Fully Revised Edition

The Jегоmе Biblical Commentary for the Twenty-First Century is а one-volume resource on the entire Вiblе produced bу an international team of Catholic scholars. lts purpose is to provide in-depth analysis and interpretation of the Scriptures from а Roman Catholic point of view for а broad audience: students of the Вiblе, clergy, religious, pastoral ministers, teachers, and lay readers who wish to explore the nature and meaning of Sacred Scripture in today's world.

We hope this volume will become а trusted resource for individuals who study and reflect on the Scriptures as а source of their own spiritual nourishment; for homilists and teachers seeking а deeper understanding of the biblical text in order to share its meaning with others; and as а resource for leaders and members of Вiblе study groups wanting to explore the Scriptures in depth.

This is the third generation of а resource that first appeared in 1968 as

The Jerome Biblical Commentary

and was thoroughly revised in 1 990 as

The New Jerome Biblical Commentary.

It is now our privilege for this unique Catholic resource to appear again, but this time not as а revision but as an entirely new composition, one we boldly propose as

The Jerome Biblical Commentary for the Twenty-First Century.