Christ in Christian Tradition - Aloys Grillmeier

Christ in Christian Tradition Для тех кто знает, это вообще хит сезона. Ее нет ни в русском, ни в английском и-нете в оцифрованном виде. Мы ее сами купили! На английском языке. *** В научной литературе есть работы, без знакомства с которыми невозможно получить полное представление о предмете. Такие труды называются классическими (причем, без всяких кавычек) в той или иной области гуманитарных знаний. В области истории христологических споров такой работой, безусловно, является труд немецкого ученого и кардинала Алоиса Грильмайера. Серия книг кардинала Грильмайера, называемая часто просто "JCGK" (Jesus der Сhristus im Glauben der Kirche, "Иисус Христос в церковном вероучении") или даже просто "Грильмайер" давно стала классикой патрологии, так что можно сказать, не сильно преувеличивая, что никакая патрологическая работа с источниками II—VI вв. практически немыслима без использования этого грандиозного труда. Первые два тома были написаны непосредственно кардиналом Грильмайером, а последующие уже издаются при участии Терезии Хайнталер ученицы и продолжателя дела знаменитого историка, скончавшегося в 1998 году, по его записям. В работе задействован большой массив первоисточников на греческом, латинском, сирийском, коптском и армянском языках. К сожалению, имя этого известного в научных кругах богослова и патролога мало известно широкому кругу русскоязычных читателей. Работы Грильмайера являются образцами немецкой научной скрупулезности, в них представлен обзор и анализ всех доступных источников. Знакомство с фундаментальным трудом кардинала Грильмайера вне всяких сомнений позволит читателю значительно расширить свой кругозор в области становления и развития христианской керигмы в области христологии. Представляем нашим читателям первые два тома этого фундаментального исследования. *** Разумеется, христологическая дискуссия за последние годы продвинулась вперед и была обогащена большим числом других отдельных исследований. К сожалению, здесь не представляется возможным перечислить все или тем более оценить их. Тем не менее, необходимо отметить значительный вклад, внесенный грандиозным трудом Алоиза Грильмайера «Иисус Христос в вере Церкви». Вальтер Каспер (из работы “Иисус Христос”)

Christ in Christian Tradition - Aloys Grillmeier - Иисус Христос в церковном вероучении - Алоис Грильмайер - 4 тома

Volume One: From the Apostolic Age to Chalcedon (451)

Volume Two: From the Council of Chalcedon (451) to Gregory the Great (590–604)

Part One: Reception and Contradiction. The development of the discussion about Chalcedon from 451 to the beginning of the reign of Justinian

Part Two: The Church of Constantinople in the sixth century

Part Four: The Church of Alexandria with Nubia and Ethiopia after 451

Aloys Grillmeier - Christ in Christian Tradition - Volume One - From the Apostolic Age to Chalcedon (431) - Autor's Preface

This book is a full revision of my article 'Die theologische und sprachliche Vorbereitung der christologischen Formel von Chalkedon,' which was published in A. Grillmeier‑H. Bacht, Das Konzil von Chalkedon I (Würzburg 1951, 19592, 19633), 5–202. The original plan, suggested by the Rev. J. S. Bowden, was simply for a translation of this study and an expansion of the bibliographical notes on the basis of the corrected reprint of 1959. Mr. Bowden also took upon himself the troublesome task of translation, which steadily increased as the scope of the revision enlarged. I am especially grateful for his help.

I have been particularly concerned to describe the transition from the Apostolic Age to the time of the emergence of the christological problem proper, i.e. to give an account of the christological development of the second century. This calls for still greater consideration, and more adequate treatment than can be offered here. On the whole, I have tried to understand and to describe each stage of the development in its own particular character and to avoid introducing later dogmatic concepts. In my opinion, however, this does not exclude the stressing of the rudiments of later developments where these rudiments are really present.

As far as is possible, this investigation is to be continued, first of all as far as the end of the patristic period; the preliminary work is already quite far advanced.

My thanks are also due to the publishers, A. R. Mowbray & Co. Ltd., and to their Chairman, Mr. Neville Hilditch, who undertook to publish the work and has waited with great patience for its completion.

Finally, I should like to take this opportunity of expressing my gratitude to Dr. F. L. Cross and the Oxford International Conference on Patristic Studies, to which this work is much indebted.

The Author

Frankfurt, May 24th, 1964

CHRIST IN CHRISTIAN TRADITION - VOLUME TWO - From the Council of Chalcedon (451) to Gregory the Great (590–604) - Part One - Reception and Contradiction The development of the discussion about Chalcedon from 451 to the beginning of the reign of Justinian by ALOYS GRILLMEIER, S. J. translated by PAULINE ALLEN & JOHN CAWTE MOWBRAY LONDON & OXFORD First published in Great Britain in 1987 by A. R. Mowbray & Co. Ltd, Saint Thomas House, Becket Street, Oxford, OXI ISJ Printed in Great Britain by The Bath Press, Avon British Library Cataloguing in Publication Data Grillmeier, Aloys Christ in Christian tradition. Vol. 2 Pt. 1 I. Jesus Christ I. Title II. Jesus der Christus im Glauben der Kirche. English 232 BT202 ISBN 0–264–66017–X CHRIST IN CHRISTIAN TRADITION - Volume Two Part One - Reception and Contradiction The development of the discussion about Chalcedon from 451 to the beginning of the reign of Justinian - PREFACE In spite of significant monographs on the subject, post‑Chalcedonian christology of the patristic period still cries out for a comprehensive elucidation and exposition. Numerous editions of sources, though these are still far from being complete, now make available the traditions of the old Oriental Churches. Yet in Western writing on the history of doctrine these traditions are discussed only too briefly or passed over completely. Hence the lack of a comprehensive exposition of post‑Chalcedonian christology is felt all the more keenly. In order to establish an overall view of the demands and the possibilities of a general sketch of the period from 451 to ca 8oo, a sketch which even at this time must still remain provisional, we have included in Part One a comprehensive section entitled Ad Fontes, which we find reveals in surprising fashion the structure of post‑Chalcedonian christology. Here it is shown how strongly the discussion about the great Synods of the early Church, those of Nicaea and Ephesus, but most of all about that of Chalcedon, promoted for the purpose of argument the rise of the literary genres of proof or their application to christology. For this reason we have ventured the sub‑title: 'Formengeschichte of the Chalcedonian and post‑Chalcedonian sources'. Practically all the forms of theological argumentation which one had previously found practised especially in the Western Scholasticism of the Middle Ages are already present in the time from 400 to 800, and not only in the Byzantine Church, but just as much in the old Oriental, anti‑Chalcedonian patriarchates. The West could also learn 'method' from the East. In order to make manifest the conclusion that we have reached, we shall present the analysis of sources unabridged, not for readers in a hurry, but for interested researchers and students. This is also intended to stimulate them to supply corrections and supplements to what has been offered. CHRIST IN CHRISTIAN TRADITION - VOLUME TWO - From the Council of Chalcedon (451) to Gregory the Great (590–604) - Part Two - The Church of Constantinople in the sixth century ALOYS GRILLMEIER SJ in collaboration with THERESIA HAINTHALER translated by JOHN CAWTE & PAULINE ALLEN Published in Great Britain by Mowbray, A Cassell imprint, Wellington House, 125 Strand, London WC2R OBB Published in the United States by Westminster John Knox Press, 100 Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202–1396 German original published as Jesus der Christus im Glauben der Kirche, Band 2/2, © Verlag Herder, Freiburg im Breisgau 1989 English translation © Mowbray, a Cassell imprint, 1995 All nghts reserved No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical including photocopying, recording or any information storage or retrieval system, without prior permission in writing from the publishers. English translation first published 1995 Imprint potest: Jörg Dantscher SJ Praep. Prov. Germ. Sup. SJ Monachii, die 13 Aprilis 1989 British Library Cataloguing in Publication Data A catalogue record for this book is available from the British Library. ISBN 0–264–67261–5 Library of Congress Cataloging in Publication Data (Revised for volume 2, part 2) Grillmeier, Aloys, date. Christ in Christian tradition. Author statement varies. Edition statement varies. Includes bibliographical references and indexes. Contents: v. 1. From the apostolic age to Chalcedon (451) — v. 2. From the Council of Chalcedon (451) to Gregory the Great (590–604). Pt. 1. Reception and Contradiction. Pt. 2. The Church of Constantinople in the sixth century. 1. Jesus Christ — History of doctrines — Early church, ca. 30–600. I. Title. ISBN 0–664–21997–7 (v. 2, pt. 2)