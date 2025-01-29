The Celts and Ourselves

For a long time Celtic civilisation was looked upon as a marginal culture, whose achievements and character were overshadowed by the triumphs of Graeco-Roman antiquity and of Western Christendom. In recent years, how׳ ever, there has been a constantly growing interest in Celtic culture, and following the political upheavals of 1989-1990 Celtic culture has increas׳ ingly commanded respect, being looked upon as the common inheritance of the majority of both Western and Eastern European states. This new interest is evinced not only by several international exhibitions, but also by the sheer bulk of scholarly and popular publications relating to the subject. Archae׳ ological finds from pre׳Roman and Roman times, medieval Irish and Welsh literature, and the reception of Celtic subject matter and motifs in modern literature have also become focal points of interest. The aim of this diction׳ ary is to give the reader access to all these fields in a handy, self-contained and reliable work of reference.

Contents of the Dictionary

The Dictionary of Celtic Religion and Culture gives access to data previously only obtainable by consulting a variety of publications, many of them obscure. It takes into consideration both ancient and medieval Celtic culture, embracing all aspects of intellectual and material civilisation, and provides a guide to the archaeological as well as the literary heritage of the Celts. Particular attention will be paid to the reception of Celtic themes in art and literature, and to the often neglected fields of the history of scholarship, and the ideology of the Celts.

The pronunciation of Irish and Welsh names is indicated for every entry. The symbols employed are explained in full in the introduction.

The bibliography, although select, is extensive and organised thematically. Its aim is to facilitate access for students and scholars to the current state of research; it is more detailed and up-to-date than in any other work of this kind.

An appendix describing the most important museums makes the dictionary a useful guide-book for the field-worker.

Structure and Content of the Entries

Where an article relates to a Welsh or Irish name or concept the keyword is followed by a reference in round brackets to the language concerned, and a guide to pronunciation. There follows the information concerning the significance of the keyword for Celtic religion and culture. References to survivals or reception are at the end of the article, followed by details of relevant secondary literature.

Bernhard Maier – Dictionary of Celtic Religion and Culture

Woodbridge: The Boydell Press, 1997. – 355 p.

ISBN 0 85115 698 3

Bernhard Maier – Dictionary of Celtic Religion and Culture – Contents

Preface to the English Edition

Translator’s Note

Introduction

Abbreviations

DICTIONARY

Museums

Select Bibliography