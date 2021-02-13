New Oxford Annotated Bible With The Apocrypha - 4th edition

For nearly five decades The Oxford Annotated Bible and its successor The New Oxford Annotated Bible have served generations of readers and students as a study Bible. That extraordinary longevity alone is eloquent testimony to its success. This new edition retains the format and features that have proven so attractive. At the same time, the field of biblical studies has not been static, and this edition is a thoroughgoing revision of the previous ones. In particular, the editors have recruited contributors from a wide diversity of backgrounds and of scholarly approaches to the biblical traditions. In order to present this diversity more fully, the introductions to the biblical books, the maps and charts, the annotations, and the study materials at the end of the book have been significantly enhanced and lengthened since the third edition.

We recognize that no single interpretation or approach is sufficient for informed reading of these ancient texts, and have aimed at inclusivity of interpretive strategies. On a great number of issues there is a consensus among scholars, and the contributors have been encouraged to present such consensus when it exists. Where it has broken down, and has not yet re-formed, alternatives are mentioned. Moreover, in order to respect the canonical status of various parts of the Bible for different communities, and to avoid privileging any book or part of the Bible, we have kept both introductions and annotations roughly proportionate to the length of the books, while recognizing that some parts require more elaboration than others.

The editorial process was collaborative. Each contribution was read in its entirety by at least three of the editors, and revised with a view toward consistency of tone, coherence of approach, and completeness of coverage. We have also wanted to allow the contributors' own voices to be heard, and we have avoided imposing a superficial uniformity of style and approach. Throughout, we have kept the needs of the general audience firmly in mind during the editorial stages, and our aim has been a congruity of experience as a reader turns from book to book and from section to section of the finished volume.

CONTENTS OF THE ANNOTATED BIBLE

The biblical text stands apart from any editorial contributions, in both placement and format. This will enable anyone who wishes to do so to read the text unprejudiced by editorial judgments.

The footnotes that are part of the New Revised Standard Version (indicated by an italic superscript letter after the word or phrase in question) are printed at the bottom of the right-hand column of the biblical text on each page where they occur. In these notes, divergent textual readings and alternate translations are printed in italics. The phrase “Other ancient authorities read” means that the reading (i.e., the wording) of the passage is different in various manuscripts and early versions, and the word “Or” signifies that the Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek, or Latin text permits an alternate rendering besides the one given in the text. (See “Textual Criticism,” p. 2192.)

The New Oxford Annotated Bible - New Revised Standard Version With The Apocrypha

Fully Revised Fourth Edition

An Ecumenical Study Bible

Michael D. Coogan, Editor

Oxford University Press, 2010. - 2439 pp.

The New Oxford Annotated Bible - New Revised Standard Version With The Apocrypha - Contents

The Editors' Preface

To the Reader

Alphabetical Listing of the Books of the Bible

Abbreviations

The Hebrew Bible

THE PENTATEUCH

Introduction

Genesis

Exodus

Leviticus

Numbers 1

Deuteronomy

THE HISTORICAL BOOKS

Introduction

Joshua

Judges

Ruth

1 Samuel (1 Kingdoms in Greek)

2 Samuel (2 Kingdoms in Greek)

1 Kings (3 Kingdoms in Greek)

2 Kings (4 Kingdoms in Greek)

1 Chronicles (1 Paralipomenon in Greek)

2 Chronicles (2 Paralipomenon in Greek)

Ezra (2 Esdras in Greek)

Nehemiah (2 Esdras in Greek)

Esther

THE POETICAL AND WISDOM BOOKS

Introduction

Job

Psalms

Proverbs

Ecclesiastes

Song of Solomon

THE PROPHETIC BOOKS

Introduction

Isaiah

Jeremiah

Lamentations

Ezekiel

Daniel

Hosea

Joel

Amos

Obadiah

Jonah

Micah

Nahum

Habakkuk

Zephaniah

Haggai

Zechariah

Malachi

The Apocryphal/Deuterocanonical Books

Introduction

The Apocryphal/Deuterocanonical Books are listed here in four groupings, as follows:

(A) BOOKS AND ADDITIONS TO ESTHER AND DANIEL THAT ARE IN THE ROMAN CATHOLIC, CREEK, AND SLAVONIC BIBLES

Tobit

Judith

The Additions to the Book of Esther (with a translation of the entire Greek text of Esther)

Wisdom of Solomon

Ecclesiasticus, or the Wisdom of Jesus, Son of Sirach

Baruch

The Letter of Jeremiah (Baruch ch 6)

The Additions to the Greek Book of Daniel:

The Prayer of Azariah and the Song of the Three Jews

Susanna

Bel and the Dragon

1 Maccabees

2 Maccabees

(B) BOOKS IN THE CREEK AND SLAVONIC BIBLES; NOT IN THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CANON

1 Esdras (2 Esdras in Slavonic, 3 Esdras in Appendix to Vulgate)

Prayer of Manasseh (in Appendix to Vulgate)

Psalm 151 (following Psalm 150 in the Greek Bible)

3 Maccabees

(C) IN THE SLAVONIC BIBLE AND IN THE LATIN VULCATE APPENDIX

2 Esdras (3 Esdras in Slavonic, 4 Esdras in Vulgate Appendix) (Note: In the Latin Vulgate, Ezra-Nehemiah are 1 and 2 Esdras.)

(D) IN AN APPENDIX TO THE CREEK BIBLE

4 Maccabees

The New Testament

THE COSPELS

Introduction

Matthew

Mark

Luke

John

The Acts of the Apostles

LETTERS/EPISTLES IN THE NEW TESTAMENT

Introduction

Romans

1 Corinthians

2 Corinthians

Galatians

Ephesians

Philippians

Colossians

1 Thessalonians

2 Thessalonians

Introduction to the Pastoral Epistles

1 Timothy

2 Timothy

Titus

Philemon

Hebrews

James

1 Peter

2 Peter

1 John

2 John

3 John

Jude

Revelation

General Essays, Tables

The Canons of the Bible

Textual Criticism

Translation of the Bible into English

INTERPRETATION

The Hebrew Bible's Interpretation of Itself

The New Testament Interprets the Jewish Scriptures

Jewish Interpretation in the Premodern Era

Christian Interpretation in the Premodern Era

The Interpretation of the Bible: From the Nineteenth to the Mid-twentieth Centuries

Contemporary Methods in Biblical Study

The Geography of the Bible

CULTURAL CONTEXTS

The Ancient Near East

The Persian and Hellenistic Periods

The Roman Period

TABLES

Timeline

Chronological Table of Rulers

Weights and Measures

Calendar

Parallel Texts

TRANSLATION OF ANCIENT TEXTS

GLOSSARY

INDEX TO THE STUDY MATERIALS

CONCORDANCE

COLOR MAPS FOLLOW THE LAST PAGE OF TEXT