Pauline Studies - Paul and His Theology - Paul Jew Greek and Roman

A question that has long occupied students of Paul is whether there is a definable center to his thought. A previous generation of interpreters did not find it insuperably difficult to posit that there was a central notion or even complex set of notions that motivated and centered his thinking—even though discussion of the issues surrounding “doing” New Testament theology has been with us for centuries. For many this central Pauline notion was the concept of justification by faith, but others have suggested a variety of other ideas. Finding a center for Paul’s theology has passed out of fashion in recent theological discussion, however, so that the result is often a more apparently fragmented picture of Paul’s thought. More to the point, one of the major preoccupations of much recent theologizing is the issue of whether and how biblical theology, and in particular in this case New Testament theology, and even more particularly the theology of a particular author (here, Paul), should be done.2 In this introductory essay, I wish to introduce some of the issues that surround discussion of the notion of defining Paul’s theology, always keeping an eye on the question of whether it is possible to find a center to his thought, and what that center might look like.

One of the first issues regarding coming to terms with study of Paul’s theology is that his theology is treated in a variety of different contexts. I will select six for brief mention here.

There are first, for example, individual essays on particular dimensions of Paul’s thought. The Pauline Theology Consultation/Group at the Society of Biblical Literature from 1986 to 1995 culminated in four volumes on Paul’s theology. These volumes began with the smaller letters and then proceeded to the larger ones of the seven generally considered authentic, providing for the most part treatments of individual books.5 Other volumes, including journals, might also have essays on particular topics in Paul’s thought.6 This particular volume is to a large extent an exercise in this type of Pauline research. There are fourteen different authors who are addressing various issues in Paul’s thought. Some of these essays are concerned with a number of Paul’s letters, while others with just one. Some of them are concerned with a broad topic, while others are more narrowly focused.

Paul and His Theology

Edited by Stanley E. Porter. – Leiden, Boston: BRILL, 2006. – 474 pp. – (Pauline Studies.)

ISSN 1572-4913

ISBN 90 04 15408 6

ISBN 978 90 04 15408 7

Paul and His Theology – Contents

Is There a Center to Paul’s Theology? An Introduction to the Study of Paul and his Theology by Stanley E. Porter

The Scriptural Foundations for Paul’s Mission to the Gentiles by Arland J. Hultgren

Paul’s Understanding of Faith as Participation by David M. Hay

Paul, Theologian of Electing Grace by James R. Harrison

Paul, the Law and the Spirit by Colin G. Kruse

Paul’s Concept of Reconciliation, Twice More by Stanley E. Porter

Color outside the Lines: Rethinking How to Interpret Paul’s Letters by Randall K. J. Tan

The Spirit and the Temple in Paul’s Letters to the Corinthians by John R. Levison

Eschatology in Philippians by Heinz Giesen

Neither Hierarchicalist nor Egalitarian: Gender Roles in Paul by Craig L. Blomberg

Was Paul a Trinitarian? A Look at Romans 8 by Ron C. Fay

Pauline Pneumatology and the Question of Trinitarian Presuppositions by Andrew K. Gabriel

Paul the Exorcist and Healer by Craig A. Evans

The Interpretation of the Letter to the Romans in Melanchthon’s Loci Communes from 1521 by René Kieffer

Adolf Deissmann: A Reappraisal of his Work, especially his Views on the Mysticism of Paul by Jan de Villiers

The Pauline Canon Edited by Stanley E. Porter. – Leiden, Boston: BRILL, 2004. – 269 pp. – (Pauline Studies.) ISSN 1572-4913 ISBN 90 04 13891 9 The Pauline Canon - Contents Introduction to the Study of the Pauline Canon - James W. Aageson

The Pastoral Epistles, Apostolic Authority, and the Development of the Pauline Scriptures - Robert W. Wall

The Function of the Pastoral Letters within the Pauline Canon of the New Testament: A Canonical Approach - M.-É. Boismard

Paul's Letter to the Laodiceans - Detlev Dormeyer

The Hellenistic Letter-formula and the Pauline Letter-scheme - Stanley E. Porter

When and How was the Pauline Canon Compiled? An Assessment of Theories - Mark Harding

Disputed and Undisputed Letters of Paul - C. O'Neill

Paul Wrote Some of All, but not All of Any - William O. Walker, Jr.

Interpolations in the Pauline Letters

Paul’s World Edited by Stanley E. Porter. – Leiden, Boston: BRILL, 2006. – 297 pp. – (Pauline Studies.) ISSN 1572-4913 ISBN 978 90 04 16272 3 Paul’s World – Contents Defining the Parameters of Paul’s World: An Introduction - Stanley E. Porter

The Problem of Paul’s Social Class: Further Reflections - Ronald F. Hock

Hellenistic Schools in Jerusalem and Paul’s Rhetorical Education - Andrew W. Pitts

Greco-Roman Concepts of Deity - Ron C. Fay

Paul and the Athletic Ideal in Antiquity: A Case Study in Wrestling with Word and Image - James R. Harrison

Crucifixion in the Ancient World: A Response to L.L. Welborn - Sean A. Adams

The Languages that Paul Did Not Speak - Stanley E. Porter

Paul at the Ball: Eccclesia Victor and the Cosmic Defeat of Personified Evil in Romans 16:20 - Michael J. Thate

Paul, the Cults in Corinth, and the Corinthian Correspondence - Panayotis Coutsoumpos

Ephesians 5:18–19 and Religious Intoxication in the World of Paul - Craig A. Evans

The Letter to Philemon: A Discussion with J. Albert Harrill - Tobias Nicklas

Some Rhetorical Techniques in Acts 24:2–21 - Craig S. Keener

Paul – Jew, Greek, and Roman

Edited by Stanley E. Porter. – Leiden, Boston: BRILL, 2008. – 388 pp. – (Pauline Studeis.)

ISSN 1572-4913

ISBN 978 90 04 17159 6

Paul – Jew, Greek, and Roman – Contents