The present volume is the first of a new Patrology that strives to place at the disposal of the English-reading public a solid intro- duction to Early Christian literature. So far all the manuals of Patrology in our language are translations. As a result, they do not pay enough attention to versions and studies in English, and have practically gone out of date by the time they reach the reader. Yet, it is especially within recent years that Patrology has taken great strides forward. New finds have been made, new sources opened up. One need but recall the astonishing fact that a sermon preached in the second century by the famous Melito of Sardes turned up among the University of Michigan papyri and was brought out by the American scholar Bonner. It is one publication among many for which we can thank the sands of Egypt. Even more striking was the recent discovery of twelve volumes of Egyptian papyri containing fourty-two Gnos- tic treatises at the ancient Chenoboskion to the north of Luxor. Many of these writings were known to us from the quotations of !renaeus and other anti-Gnostic authors but all of them had been lost. This new find is perhaps the greatest ever made in the patristic field. It will cast an entirely new light on the be- ginnings of Christian theology and the great controversy be- tween Christian doctrine and Hellenistic philosophy. Keeping step with such developments, the philologists have put out new critical editions, while the theologians have by their penetrating studies of the contents of the texts contributed notably to their elucidation and understanding.

For this reason the new Patrology sets great value on presenting a bibliography designed to inform both learner and specialist on the literature of the subject. Therefore, it lists (1) critical editions, (2) translations into modern languages particularly English, and (3) articles and monographs. In order to save time for the scholar and orientate him more readily, it has been thought best to give in full the titles of articles in periodicals instead ofmerely listing references. Since the reader can thus determine at a glance whether a particular study has anything he needs or not, he is spared considerable trouble and annoyance.

To arouse interest in the works of the Fathers, numerous excerpts are quoted in English. These are thought of as samples that, by giving the reader a taste of the beauty and sublimity of the Patristic writings, may tempt him to take in hand the ori- ginal and get his own impression of it, or, if that is too much for him, at least to read it in some good translation. Only this, if achieved, will put the student close to Patristic literature, because only then does he sense the atmosphere of Christian antiquity and begin to penetrate its world. The author’s experience as a teacher at the University occasioned his adopting this device. The selections are designed also to show’ the development of theology in the early centuries and to illustrate the approach of the Fathers to the deposit of faith. May the student share the feeling once expressed by Cardinal Newman: “The vision of the Fathers was always to my imagination, I may say, a paradise of delight.”

In conclusion it is my pleasant duty to acknowledge my obligation to Rt. Rev. Μ. J. Higgins, Ph. D., G. F. Diercks, Ph. D., and C. Bouman for their helpful suggestions. I wish also to thank my colleagues, Rev. J. C. Plumpe, Ph. D., and Rev. Patrick Skehan, S. T. D.

Johannes Quasten – Patrology – Vol. I - The Beginnings of Patristic Literature

Utrecht – Brussels: Spectrum Publishers, 1950. – 373 p.

Johannes Quasten – Patrology – Vol. I – Contents

Preface

List of abbreviations

INTRODUCTION

I. The Concept and History of Patrology

2. General Works on the History of Ancient Christian Literature Special Works on Greek Literature Special Works on Latin Literature Special Works on Oriental Literature

3. The “Fathers” of the Church

4. General Works on the Doctrine of the Fathers

5. Editions of Early Christian Literature Editions of Patristic Texts Collections of Texts and Studies Collections of Patristic Texts for Students Translations

6. Works of Reference, Anthologies and Bibliographies Works of Reference Enchiridia and Anthologies Bibliographies

7. The Language of the Fathers

CHAPTER I. The beginnings of liturgical formulas and canonical legislation

і. The Apostles’ Creed

2. The Didache

CHAPTER II. The apostolic fathers

1. Clement of Rome His Epistle to the Corinthians Non-authentic Writings I. The So-called Second Epistle of Clement IL The Two Letters Addressed to Virgins III. The Pseudo-Clementines

2. Ignatius of Antioch

3. Polycarp of Smyrna

4. Papias of Hierapolis

5. The Epistle of Barnabas

6. The Shepherd of Hermas

CHAPTER III. The beginnings of Christian romance, folk stories and LEGENDS

The Apocryphal Literature of the New Testament 1. Early Christian Interpolations in Old Testament Apocrypha 2. Apocryphal Gospels 3. Apocryphal Acts of the Apostles 4. Apocryphal Apocalypses 5. Apocryphal Epistles of the Apostles



CHAPTER IV. The beginnings of Christian poetry

1. The First Christian Hymns

2. The Odes of Solomon

3. The Christian Sibylline Oracles

4. The Sayings of Sextus

5. Christian Poetry on Tombstone

CHAPTER V. The first acts of the martyrs

I. Acta Martyruni. 1. The Acts of St. Justin 2. The Acts of the Martyrs of Scilli 3. The Acts of St. Cyprian

II. Passiones and Martyria і. Martyrium Polycarpi 2. The Letter of the Churches of Vienne and Lyons 3. The Passion of Perpetua and Felicitas 4. The Acts of St. Carpus, Papylus and Agathonice 5. The Acts of Apollonius

III. Legends of the Martyrs

CHAPTER VI. The GREEK APOLOGISTS

1· Quadratus

2. Aristides of Athens

3. Aristo of Pella

4. St. Justin

5. Tatian the Syrian

6. Miltiadcs

7. Apollinaris of Hierapolis

8. Athenagoras of Athens

9. Theophilus of Antioch

10. Melito of Sardis

11. The Epistle to Diognetus

12. Hermias

CHAPTER VII. The beginnings of heretical literature

Pre-Christian Gnosticism 1. Simon Magus 2. Dositheus and Menandei.

Christian Gnosticism 1. Basilides 2. Isidore 3. Valentinus 4. Ptolemy. 5. Hcracleon 6. Florinus 7. Bardcsancs 8. Harmonius 9. Theodotus 10. Marcus 11. Carpocratcs 12. Epiphanes 13. Marcion 14. Apelles 15. The Encratites 16. Julius Cassianus 17. Other Gnostic Writings



CHAPTER VIII. The beginnings of anti-heretical literature

I. Papal and Episcopal Writings of the Second Century Against Heresies and Schisms

1. Soter 2. Eleutherus 3. Victor 4. Zephyrinus 5. Dionysius of Corinth 6. Pinytus of Gnossus 7. Serapion of Antioch

II. The Theological Refutation of the Heresies 1. Hegesippus. 2. Irenaeus



Indexes

I. References 1. Old and New Testament 2. Apocrypha 3! 3. Ancient Christian Writers 4. Modern Authors 5. Greek Words

II. General Index

Johannes Quasten – Patrology – Vol. II - The Ante-Nicene Literature after Irenaeus

Utrecht – Brussels: Spectrum Publishers, 1964. – 472 p.

Johannes Quasten – Patrology – Vol. II – Contents

CHAPTER I. The Alexandrians

The School of Alexandria

Pantaenus

Clement of Alexandria

Origen

Ammonias

Dionysius of Alexandria

Theognostus

Pierius

Peter of Alexandria

Hesychius

Appendix: The Apostolic Church Order

CHAPTER II. The Writers of Asia Minor, Syria and Palestine

The School of Caesarea

The School of Antioch

Gregory the Wonder-worker

Spurious Writings

Firmilian of Caesarea

Methodius

Sextus Julius Africanus

Paul of Samosata and Malchion of Antioch

Lucian of Antioch

Dorotheus of Antioch

Pamphilus of Caesarea

The Dialogue on the Orthodox Faith

Appendix: The Sjnriac Didascalia Apostolorum

CHAPTER III. The Romans

The Beginnings of Latin Christian Literature at Rome

Minucius Felix

Hippolytus of Rome

The Muratorian Fragment

Novatian

Papal Letters of the Third Century

CHAPTER IV. The Africans

The First Latin Versions of the Bible

Tertullian

Cyprian

Arnobius of Sicca

Lactantius

CHAPTER V. The Other Writers of the West

Victorinus of Pettau

Reticius of Autun

Indexes

I. References Old and New Testament Ancient Christian Writers Modern Authors Greek Words

II. General Index

Johannes Quasten – Patrology – Vol. III - The Golden Age of Greek Patristic Literature From the Council of Nicaea to the Council of Chalcedon

Utrecht – Brussels: Spectrum Publishers, 1960. – 634 p.

Johannes Quasten – Patrology – Vol. III – Contents

List of abbreviations

Introduction

CHAPTER I. The Writers of Alexandra and Egypt

Arius

Alexander of Alexandria

Athanasius

Serapion of Thmuis

Didymus the Blind

Theophilus of Alexandria

Synesius of Cyrene

Nonnus of Panopolis

Cyril of Alexandria

Appendix: Two Liturgical Papyri of Egypt

CHAPTER II. The Founders of Egyptian Monasticism

St. Antony

Ammonas

Pachomius

Horsiesi

Theodore

Macarius the Egyptian

Macarius the Alexandrian

Evagrius of Pontus

Palladius

Isidore of Pelusium

Shenoute of Atripe

The Apophthegmata Patrum

CHAPTER III. The Writers of Asia Minor

Eusebius of Nicomedia

Theognis of Nicaea

Asterius the Sophist

Marcellus of Ancyra

Basil of Ancyra

The Cappadocian Fathers

Basil the Great

St. Gregory of Nazianzus

Gregory of Nyssa

Amphilochius of Iconium

Asterius of Amasea

CHAPTER IV. The Writers of Antioch and Syria

Eustathius of Antioch

Aetius of Antioch

Eunomius of Cyzicus

Eusebius of Caesarea

Acacius of Caesarea

Gelasius of Caesarea

Euzoius of Caesarea

Eusebius of Emesa

Nemesius of Emesa

Christianity and Manichaeism

Hegemonius

Titus of Bostra

Cyril of Jerusalem

Apollinaris of Laodicea

Epiphanius of Salamis

Diodore of Tarsus

Theodore of Mopsuestia

Polychronius of Apamea

John Chrysostom

Acacius of Beroea

Antiochus of Ptolemais

Severian of Gabala

Macarius Magnes

Hesychius of Jerusalem

Nilus of Ancyra

Mark the Hermit

Diadochus of Photice

Nestorius

Eutherius of Tyana

Proclus of Constantinople

Gennadius of Constantinople

Basil of Seleucia

Church Historians of Constantinople

Philip Sidetes

Philostorgius

Socrates

Sozomen

Theodoret of Cyrus

Indexes

I. References Old and New Testament Ancient Christian Writers Modern Authors Greek Words

II. General Index

Johannes Quasten – Patrology – Vol. IV - The Golden Age of Latin Patristic Literature From the Council of Nicea to the Council of Chalcedon

Utrecht – Brussels: Spectrum Publishers. – 699 p.

ISBN: 0-87061-086-4

Johannes Quasten – Patrology – Vol. IV – Contents

Introduction by Johannes Quasten

Preface

List of Abbreviations