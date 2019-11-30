Reviewers' comments on the first edition:

Robert Taft, SJ, is unquestionably a liturgical scholar of world-class stature. In this important book, he displays once again his extraordinary command of documentary sources and the historical contexts from which they emerge, as well as his remarkable range of interests: from the formation of the Christian calendar to the evolution of the Byzantine Divine Liturgy. Father Taft writes clearly because he thinks clearly. And he never fails to say what he thinks — in a straightforward, yet always balanced way. Liturgical specialists and non-specialists alike will profit from this book because it addresses questions of concern to both, and in a manner that respects the faith and intelligence of both.

Richard P. McBrien, Crowley-O'Brien-Walter Professor of Theology, University of Notre Dame

Robert F. Taft - Beyond East and West. Problems in Liturgical Understanding

2ed. (1997)

Second Revised and Enlarged Edition

Explores the Byzantine Eucharistic liturgy - its beauty, mystery and apparent total lack of logic. This work uncovers the roots of liturgy in Eastern and Western Christianity from historical, theological and practical points of view.