The period between the “Babylonian Exile,” literarily marked by an edict attributed to Cyrus the Great in 538 bce permitting a return to the land of Judah (Ezra 1:1–4) and by the immediate aftermath of the Bar Kokhba revolt (132–135 ce ), was pivotal. Within this frame, the period is flanked by traditions concerned with the construction and existence of a “second” Temple in Jerusalem: replacing the Solomonic Temple destroyed in 586 bce, it was erected by 516 bce (cf. Ezra 5:1–17), rebuilt in grandeur beginning with the rule of Herod the Great , and destroyed on the ninth of Av in 70 ce (Josephus, J.W. 6.229–280).

Pivotal in transitional events of magnitude on either end, the Second Temple period can, within itself, be described in relation to a series of far-reaching socioreligious and political shifts that not only affected holders of power but also determined the location and changing fate of Judeans, whether they lived nearer to Jerusalem or abroad. While this much is undisputed, a recognition of the sheer diversity of the period, both on account of vicissitudes through time and the coexistence of different groups that vied to secure their identity in Judea and the diasporas, poses challenges. When considering a period of over 600 years, we may raise questions as follows: How can one possibly characterize this era as a whole without simply defaulting to records that reflect the particular interests of those who happened to be in political or cultural power or without reverting to normative perspectives that are anachronistically imposed on such a heritage?

Daniel M. Gurtner and Loren T. Stuckenbruck - T&T Clark Encyclopedia of Second Temple Judaism - Volume 1

BLOOMSBURY, T&T CLARK and the T&T Clark logo are trademarks of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

First published in Great Britain 2020

ISBN: HB: 978-0-5676-5811-1

Daniel M. Gurtner and Loren T. Stuckenbruck - T&T Clark Encyclopedia of Second Temple Judaism - Volume 1 - Contents

Preface

Periodized Color Maps

Map 1: Greater Mediterranean Region

Map 2: Alexander the Great (ca. 334–323 bce )

Map 3: The Diadochi (ca. 323–301 bce )

Map 4: Seleucids and Ptolemies (301–200 bce )

Map 5: Seleucids and Ptolemies (200–167 bce )

Map 6: Maccabean Revolt (167–160 bce )

Map 7: Hasmonean Rule (I) (160–103 bce )

Map 8: Hasmonean Rule (II) (103–63 bce )

Map 9: Decline of Hasmonean Rule and Roman Presence (63–43 bce )

Map 10: Herod the Great and His Successors (43 bce –6 ce )

Map 11: Direct Roman Rule (6–66 ce )

Map 12: First Jewish War (66–73 ce )

Map 12a: First Jewish War: Initial Successes (66 ce )

Map 12b: First Jewish War: Roman Campaigns (67–69 ce )

Map 12c: First Jewish War: Siege of Jerusalem (70 ce )

Map 12d: First Jewish War: Siege of Masada (73/74 ce )

Map 13: Roman Rule through the Second Jewish War (73–136 ce )

Abbreviations

Contributors

Part One What Is Second Temple Judaism? (Loren T. Stuckenbruck)

Part Two The Historical and Political Contexts of Second Temple Judaism (Daniel M. Gurtner)

Part Three Literature

Abraham, Apocalypse of Alexander Kulik

Abraham, Testament of Jared W. Ludlow

Adam and Eve, Greek Life of John R. Levison

Ahiqar Proverbs Seth A. Bledsoe

Amos, Book of W. Edward Glenny

Amram, Visions of Robert R. Duke

Aramaic Levi Document Henryk Drawnel

Aristeas, Letter of Benjamin G. Wright III

Aristobulus Robert Doran

Babatha Archive Michael Owen Wise

Bar Kokhba Letters Michael Owen Wise

Barki Nafshi (4Q434–438) Eileen Schuller

Baruch, Book of Sean A. Adams

Baruch, Second Book of Liv Ingeborg Lied

Baruch, Third Book of Alexander Kulik

Baruch, Fourth Book of Robert A. Kraft

Beatitudes (4QBeatitudes) Elisa Uusimäki

Ben Sira Benjamin G. Wright III

Berakhot (4Q286–290) Angela Kim Harkins

Catenae A–B (4Q177, 4Q182) Lidija Novakovic

Chronicles, Books of Isaac Kalimi

Copper Scroll (3Q15) Al Wolters

Damascus Document (D) Cecilia Wassén

Daniel, Additions to Tim Meadowcroft

Daniel, Book of Andrew B. Perrin

Daniel, Pseudo-Texts Amanda M. Davis Bledsoe

David Apocryphon Eva Mroczek

Demetrius the Chronographer Shayna Sheinfeld

Deuteronomy, Book of Laura Quick

Elect of God (4Q534–536) Loren T. Stuckenbruck

Enoch, Ethiopic Apocalypse of (1 Enoch) Miryam T. Brand

Book of Watchers (1 Enoch 1–36) Kelley Coblentz Bautch

Book of Parables (1 Enoch 37–71) Grant Macaskill

Astronomical Book (1 Enoch 72–82) Jonathan Ben-Dov

Dream Visions (1 Enoch 83–84) Andrew B. Perrin

Animal Apocalypse (1 Enoch 85–90) Daniel Olson

Apocalypse of Weeks (1 Enoch 93:1–10; 91:11–17) Ronald Herms

Epistle of Enoch (1 Enoch 92:1–5; 93:11–105:2) Mark D. Mathews

Birth of Noah (1 Enoch 106–107) Daniel A. Machiela

Eschatological Exhortation (1 Enoch 108) Mark D. Mathews

Enoch, Slavonic Apocalypse of (2 Enoch) Christfried Böttrich

Esdras, First Book of Juha Pakkala

Esdras, Second Book of (see—Ezra, Fourth Book of [pt 3]) Esther, Book of Isaac Kalimi

Esther, Greek Versions of Kristin De Troyer

Eupolemus G. Anthony Keddie

Eupolemus, Pseudo- Philip Michael Sherman

Exodus, Book of Drew Longacre

Ezekiel, Book of Andrew Mein

Ezekiel the Tragedian Pierluigi Lanfranchi

Ezra, Book of Csilla Saysell

Ezra, Fourth Book of Hindy Najman

Florilegium (4Q174) Shani Tzoref

Gabriel, Vision of Amanda M. Davis Bledsoe

Genesis, Book of Benjamin Wold

Genesis and Exodus, Commentary on (4Q422) Benjamin Wold

Genesis Apocryphon Michael Becker

Genesis Commentaries (4Q252–254, 254a) Shani Tzoref

Giants, Book of Joseph L. Angel

Greek Versions of the Hebrew Bible and Other Writings James K. Aitken

Habakkuk, Book of Alex P. Jassen

Habakkuk, Pesher of Alex P. Jassen

Haggai, Book of John Kessler

Hebrews, Epistle to the Eric F. Mason

Hekhalot Texts (see—Merkabah Mysticism and Hekhalot Texts [pt 4]) Herakleopolis Papyri Annette Weissenrieder

Hodayot (1QH a +4QH manuscripts) Angela Kim Harkins

Hosea, Book of Russell Fuller

Hosea, Pesher of Maurya P. Horgan

Instruction (4QInstruction) Elisa Uusimäki

Isaiah, Ascension of Jonathan M. Knight

Isaiah, Book of Konrad Schmid

Isaiah, Pesher of Marilyn J. Lundberg

Isaiah Scroll (1QIsa a ) Eugene Ulrich

Jacob, Ladder of Alexander Kulik

James, Epistle of Dale C. Allison, Jr. Jannes and Jambres Ted M. Erho

Jeremiah and Lamentations Thomas Römer

Jeremiah, Apocryphon of Kipp Davis

Jeremiah, Epistle of Sean A. Adams

Jews in the Persian Court (4Q550) Philip Esler

Job, Book of Elaine T. James

Job, Qumran Aramaic Version of David J. Shepherd

Job, Testament of Maria Cioată

Joel, Book of Elie Assis

John, Gospel of John Ashton

John, Letters of George L. Parsenios

Jonah, Book of Carla Sulzbach

Jonathan the King Text (4Q448) Henry W. Morisada Rietz

Joseph and Aseneth Jill Hicks-Keeton

Joseph, Apocryphon of (4Q371–373) Matthew Thiessen

Joseph, Prayer of Simon J. Joseph

Josephus, Writings of Michael Tuval

Joshua, Apocryphon of Devorah Dimant

Joshua, Book of Ed Noort

Jubilees, Book of Jacques T. A. G. M. van Ruiten

Jude, Epistle of Duane F. Watson

Judges, Book of Ariel Feldman

Judith, Book of Deborah Levine Gera

Justus of Tiberias James E. Bowley

Kings, Books of Ariel Feldman

Latin Versions of the Hebrew Bible and Other Writings Annette Weissenrieder

Leviticus, Book of Robert Kugler

Leviticus, Qumran Aramaic Version of David J. Shepherd

Luke-Acts Kindalee Pfremmer De Long

Maccabees, First Book of Michael Tuval

Maccabees, Second Book of Daniel R. Schwartz

Maccabees, Third Book of Noah Hacham

Maccabees, Fourth Book of Tessa Rajak

Malachi, Book of Russell Fuller

Manasseh, Prayer of Archie T. Wright

Manetho Erich S. Gruen

Mark, Gospel of Suzanne Watts Henderson

Matthew, Gospel of Anders Runesson

Megillat Taʿanit (The Scroll of Fasting) Vered Noam

Melchizedek Scroll (11Q13) Eric F. Mason

Menander, Sentences of the Syriac Karl-Wilhelm Niebuhr

Messianic Apocalypse (4Q521) Michael Becker

Micah, Book of Watson E. Mills and Daniel M. Gurtner

Micah, Pesher of Matthew A. Collins

Midrashim (see—Midrash [pt 4]) Miqṣat Maʿaśê ha-Torah (MMT) Mika S. Pajunen

Minor Prophets Russell Fuller

Mishnah Tal Ilan

Moses, Assumption of Kenneth Atkinson

Moses, Testament of (see—Moses, Assumption of [pt 3]) Nabonidus, Prayer of (4Q242/4QPrNab) Årstein Justnes

Nahum, Book of Russell Fuller

Nahum, Pesher of Shani Tzoref

Naphtali, Testament of (4Q215) Michael E. Stone

Nehemiah, Book of Jacob L. Wright

New Jerusalem Text Hugo Antonissen

Numbers, Book of Thomas Römer

Obadiah, Book of Anselm C. Hagedorn

Ordinances (4QOrdinances) Hannah K. Harrington

Orpheus, Pseudo- Samantha Newington

Otot Jonathan Ben-Dov

Papyri from Qumran Cave 7 Michael Owen Wise

Paraleipomena Ieremiae (see—Baruch, Fourth Book of [pt 3]) Patriarchs, Testaments of the Twelve Vered Hillel

Pauline Letters Bruce W. Longenecker

Pentateuch Molly Zahn

Pesher of the Periods (4Q180–181) Devorah Dimant

Peshitta Jan Joosten

Peter, Letters of Chad Pierce

Philo of Alexandria Ronald R. Cox

Philo, Pseudo- (LAB) Robert Hayward

Philo the Epic Poet Sean A. Adams

Phocylides, Pseudo- Sean A. Adams

Pirqe Aboth Luke Neubert

Prophets, Lives of the Anna Maria Schwemer

Proverbs, Book of Bernd U. Schipper

Psalms 151–155 Daniel M. Gurtner

Psalms, Book of Judith Gӓrtner

Psalms, Pesher of Jutta Jokiranta

Psalms Scrolls Eva Mroczek

Qahat, Testament of Ken M. Penner

Qoheleth Douglas B. Miller

Revelation, Book of Christopher Rowland

Reworked Pentateuch (4QRP) Molly Zahn

Rule of Blessings (1QSb) Joseph L. Angel

Rule of the Community Arjen Bakker

Rule of the Congregation (1QSa) Cecilia Wassén

Ruth, Book of Max Rogland

Samaritan Pentateuch Robert T. Anderson

Samuel, Books of Ariel Feldman

Self-Glorification Hymn Angela Kim Harkins

Septuagint (see—Greek Versions of the Hebrew Bible and Other Writings [pt 4]) Shem, Treatise of Kenneth Atkinson

Sibylline Oracles 1–2 Olaf Wassmuth

Sibylline Oracles 3 Rieuwerd Buitenwerf

Sibylline Oracles 4–5 Olivia Stewart Lester

Solomon, Odes of Majella Franzmann

Solomon, Psalms of Joseph L. Trafton

Solomon, Testament of Todd Klutz

Solomon, Wisdom of Randall D. Chesnutt

Song of Songs Anselm C. Hagedorn

Songs of the Sabbath Sacrifice Noam Mizrahi

Talmud, Babylonian Jeffrey L. Rubenstein

Talmud, Jerusalem Günter Stemberger

Tanḥumim (4Q176) Jesper Høgenhaven

Targumim David Shepherd

Temple Scroll Dwight D. Swanson

Testimonia (4Q175) Henry W. Morisada Rietz

Tobit, Book of Andrew B. Perrin

Ṭohorot (4Q274, 276–277, 278) Aryeh Amihay

Torah (see—Pentateuch [pt 3]) Tosefta Michael Tilly

War, Book of (4Q285, 11Q14) Martin G. Abegg, Jr.

War Scroll Brian Schultz

Words of Michael Loren T. Stuckenbruck

Words of the Luminaries Daniel K. Falk

Zechariah, Book of Antonios Finitsis

Zephaniah, Apocalypse of Michael Sommer

Zephaniah, Book of Christof Hardmeier