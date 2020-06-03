This is a book about God and hermeneutics. It is a plea for being hermeneutical about theology, and for being theological about hermeneutics. To be precise: it is an argument for the importance of treating the questions of God, Scripture and hermeneutics as one problem. This one, admittedly complex problematic defines what I call "first theology.

" To engage in theological hermeneutics is to recognize the specifically theological application of the celebrated hermeneutical circle: "I must believe in order to understand, but I must understand in order to believe." Theological hermeneutics recognizes that our doctrine of God affects the way we interpret the Scriptures, while simultaneously acknowledging that our interpretation of Scripture affects our doctrine of God. Such is necessarily the case when theology is viewed as "God-centered biblical interpretation. "

We must not think about God-at least not for very long-apart from the authorized witness of Scripture. Similarly, we must not think about Scripture-again, at least not for very long-apart from its divine author and central subject matter. Nor must we think about hermeneutics--about interpreting Scripture-apart from Christian doctrine or biblical exegesis.