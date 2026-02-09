Cambridge Companions - Founders of Religions and Apostolic Fathers
Two thousand years have come and gone, but still his remains the unfinished story that refuses to go away. Jesus of Nazareth, a Jew from rural first-century Galilee, is without doubt the most famous and most influential human being who ever walked the face of the earth. His influence may at present be declining in a few countries of western Europe and parts of North America, as has from time to time transpired elsewhere. But the global fact is that the adherents of Jesus are more widespread and more numerous, and make up a greater part of the world’s population, than at any time in history. Two billion people identify themselves as Christians; well over a billion Muslims revere Jesus as a prophet of God (Barrett and Johnson 2001). Unnumbered others know and respect his memory as a wise and holy man.
The followers of Jesus live in every country of the globe. They read and speak of him in a thousand tongues. For them, the world’s creation and destiny hold together in him, the wholly human and visible icon of the wholly transcendent and invisible God. He animates their cultures, creeds and aspirations.
the cambridge companion to JESUS
edited by Markus Bockmuehl 2003
Introduction MARKUS BOCKMUEHL
Part I The Jesus of history
1 Context, family and formation CRAIG A.EVANS
2 Jesus and his Judaism PETER J. TOMSON
3 Jesus and his God MARIANNE MEYE THOMPSON
4 Message and miracles GRAHAM STANTON
5 Friends and enemies BRUCE CHILTON
6 Crucifixion JOEL B. GREEN
7 Resurrection MARKUS BOCKMUEHL
Part II The History ofJesus
8 Sources and methods CHRISTOPHER TUCKETT
9 Quests for the historical Jesus JAMES CARLETON PAGET
10 The quest for the real Jesus FRANCIS WATSON
11 Many gospels, one Jesus? STEPHEN C. BARTON
12 The Christ of the Old and New Testaments R. W. L. MOBERLY
13 Jesus in Christian doctrine ALAN TORRANCE
14 A history of faith in Jesus ROWAN WILLIAMS
15 The global Jesus TERESA OKURE, SHCJ
16 Jerusalem after Jesus DAVID B. BURRELL, CSC
17 The future of Jesus Christ RICHARD BAUCKHAM
the new cambridge companion to ST. PAUL
Edited by Bruce W. Longenecker 2020
Part I Paul, Letters and Communities
- 1 What Do We Find in Paul's Letters? BRUCE W. LONGENECKER
- 2 Who Was Paul? PAULA PREDRIKSEN
- 3 What Kind of World Did Paul's Communities Live In? RICHARD S. ASCOUGH
Part II The Pauline Letter Collection
- 4 The Thessalonian and Corinthian Letters MARGARET Y. MACDONALD
- 5 Galatians and Romans PETER OAKES
- 6 Philippians and Philemon DOUGLAS A. CAMPBELL
- 7 Colossians and Ephesians SYLVIA C. KEESMAAT
- 8 The Pastoral Epistles AMES W. AAGESON
Part III Paul's Theological Discourse
- 9 What Did Paul Think Is Wrong in God's World? BRUCE W. LONGENECKER
- 10 What Did Paul Think God Is Doing about What's Wrong? MICHAEL J. GORMAN
- 11 What Did Paul Think God Is Doing in Christian Communities? SUSAN GROVE EASTMAN
- 12 How Did Paul Read Scripture? DAVID LINCICUM
- 13 Did Paul Abandon either Judaism or Monotheism? MATTHEW V. NOVENSON
- 14 Why Were People Attracted to Paul's Good News? DAVID G. HORRELL
- 15 How Was the Reception of Paul Shaped in the Early Church? MARGARET M. MITCHELL
- 16 What Makes Paul Challenging Today? JOHN M. G.BARCLAY
the cambridge companion to ST PAUL
Edited by James D. G. Dunn 2004
Introduction JAMES D. G. DUNN
Part one Paul's life and work
- 1 Paul's life KLAUS HAACKER
- 2 Paul as missionary and pastor STEPHEN C. BARTON
Part two Paul's letters
- 3 1 and 2 Thessalonians MARGARET M. MITCHELL
- 4 Galatians BRUCE LONGENECKER
- 5 1 and 2 Corinthians JEROME MURPHY-O'CONNOR
- 6 Romans ROBERT JEWETT
- 7 Philippians MORNA HOOKER
- 8 Colossians and Philemon LOREN T. STUCKENBRUCK
- 9 Ephesians ANDREW T. LINCOLN
- 10 The Pastoral Epistles ARLAND J. HULTGREN
Part three Paul's theology
- 11 Paul's Jewish presuppositions ALAN F. SEGAL
- 12 Paul's gospel GRAHAM N. STANTON
- 13 Paul's christology L. W. HURTADO
- 14 Paul's ecclesiology LUKE TIMOTHY JOHNSON
- 15 Paul's ethics BRIAN ROSNER
Part four St Paul
- 16 Paul in the second century CALVIN J. ROETZEL
- 17 Paul's enduring legacy ROBERT MORGAN
- 18 Contemporary perspectives on Paul 256 BEN WITHERINGTON, III
the cambridge companion to THE APOSTOLIC FATHERS
Edited by Michael F. Bird
Scott D. Harrower 2021
Introduction Intriguing and Enigmatic: The Apostolic Fathers and Current Research SCOTT D. HARROWER
1 The Roman Empire in the Era of the Apostolic Fathers MICHAEL J. SVIGEL
2 The Image of Jews and Judaism in the Apostolic Fathers PHILIP ALEXANDER
3 Second-Century Diversity DAVID E. WILHITE
4 The Jesus Tradition in the Apostolic Fathers STEPHEN E. YOUNG
5 The Text of the New Testament in the Apostolic Fathers PAUL FOSTER
6 The Reception of Paul, Peter, and James in the Apostolic Fathers BENJAMIN EDSALL
7 Between Ekklesia and State: The Apostolic Fathers and the Roman Empire ANDREW GREGORY
8 Church, Church Ministry, and Church Order DAVID J. DOWNS
9 The Apostolic Mothers CLARE K. ROTHSCHILD
10 1 and 2 Clement JANELLE PETERS
11 The Letters of Ignatius JONATHON LOOKADOO
12 Polycarp's Epistle to the Philippians and the Martyrdom of Polycarp PAUL A. HARTOG
13 Didache CLAYTON N. JEFFORD
14 The Epistle of Barnabas REIDAR HVALVIK
15 The Shepherd of Hermas as Early Christian Apocalypse DAN BATOVICI
16 The Epistle to Diognetus and the Fragment of Quadratus MICHAEL F. BIRD AND KIRSTEN H. MACKERRAS
17 The Fragments of Papias STEPHEN C. CARLSON
the cambridge companion to MUHAMMAD
Edited by Jonathan E. Brockopp 2010
Introduction JONATHAN E. BROCKOPP
Part I Muhammad in his world
- 1 The Arabian context of Muhammad's life WALID A. SALEH
- 2 Muhammad's message in Mecca: warnings, signs, and miracles URI RUBIN
- 3 Glimpses of Muhammad's Medinan decade MICHAEL LECKER
Part II Muhammadinhistory
- 4 The Prophet as lawgiver and legal authority JOSEPH E. LOWRY
- 5 Personal piety ROBERT GLEAVE
- 6 Muhammad as the pole of existence CARL W. ERNST
- 7 The Prophet Muhammad in ritual MARION HOLMES KATZ
- 8 Muslim philosophers' rationalist explanation of Muhammad's prophecy FRANK GRIFFEL
- 9 Where earth and heaven meet: remembering Muhammad as head of state ASMA AFSARUDDIN
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