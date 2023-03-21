Cambridge Companions - Religious Texts and Their Interpretation

Many think critically of historical criticism. Fewer think historically about historical criticism. Though now taken for granted as the foundation of modern biblical studies, reading texts with an eye to their own history once threw Europe into panic. In 1795, the German philologist Friedrich August Wolf argued the great Homeric works were neither unified works nor by one man named Homer. The implications were clear to poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning, who penned,

. . . Wolff’s an atheist;

And if the Iliad fell out, as he says,

By mere fortuitous concourse of old songs,

We’d guess as much, too, for the universe.

Philology could have grave consequences for theology. So deep was the connection between biblical and classical learning, so taut the tie of ancient and modern worlds, so high the religious and political stakes, that challenging the unity of Homer the Greek, pagan Homer could be called an “Antichristian conspiracy” and likened to “a perverse attempt at explaining the world without a god.” If the apparent foundations of Western civilization crumbled, so too would the structures that rested upon them.

But the glories of ancient Greece were far from the only ones to fall and to put both church and crown at risk of doing so as well. Wolf’s approach was lupine, devouring all the textual piggies in its path. An ascendant mythological reading consumed ancient writings all the more. Barthold Georg Niebuhr found unbelievable legends in the historical accounts of early Roman writers in his Römische Geschichte (History of Rome, 1811 12), leading the Oxford bishop Samuel Wilberforce to ask, “whether the human mind, which with Niebuhr has tasted blood in the slaughter of Livy, can be prevailed upon to abstain from falling next upon the Bible.” The human mind could not. If Wilhelm Martin Leberecht de Wette looked to smaller units of tradition within the Old Testament literature, David Friedrich Strauss, with Das Leben Jesu (The Life of Jesus, 1835), dissected the Gospels into a collection of disparate stories. In Prolegomena zur Geschichte Israels (Prolegomena to the History of Israel, 1883), an echo of Wolf’s own Prolegomena ad Homerum (Prolegomena to Homer), Julius Wellhausen later judged Moses less a creator of than character in the Hebrew Bible. As one contemporary observed: “When scientific historical criticism reduced the annals of heroic Greece and of regal Rome to the level of fables; when the unity of authorship of the Iliad was successfully assailed by scientific literary criticism . . . it needed no prophetic gift to see that, sooner or later, the Jewish and the early Christian records would be treated in the same manner.” While medieval heroes were being raised in the nineteenth century Arthur in England, Roland in France, Maerlant in Flanders, El Cid in Spain ancient ones were being razed: Homer, Livy, Moses, Jesus. It was Kritik that toppled them.

The New Cambridge Companion to Biblical Interpretation

Edited by Ian Boxall and Bradley C. Gregory, 2022

Introduction. Ian Boxall, Bradley C. Gregory

Part I - Methods

1 - A Historical, Critical Retrospective on Historical Criticism. Paul Michael Kurtz

2 - Historical Criticism: Methods. Shively T. J. Smith

3 - Philosophical Hermeneutics. Craig G. Bartholomew

4 - Literary Criticism. Francisco Lozada

5 - Rhetorical Criticism. Greg Carey

6 – Intertextuality. Stefan Alkier

7 - Social-Scientific Criticism. Philip F. Esler

Part II - Frameworks/Stances

8 - Jewish Interpretation. Karin Hedner Zetterholm

9 - Christian Theological Interpretation. Stephen Fowl

10 - Liberationist Interpretation. Gerald O. West

11 - Postcolonial Interpretation. Jin Young Choi

12 - Feminist Interpretation. Mary Ann Beavis

13 - LGBTI/Queer Interpretation. Ken Stone

14 - Ecological Interpretation. Deryn Guest

Part III - Reception

15 - The Relevance of Textual Criticism for Biblical Interpretation. Bradley C. Gregory

16 - Premodern Interpretation and Contemporary Exegesis. Richard S. Briggs

17 - The Bible and Literature. Alison Jack

18 - The Bible and Visual Exegesis. Ben Quash

19 - Uses of the Bible in Communities of Faith. Ian Boxall

The Cambridge Companion to Biblical Interpretation

Edited by John Barton, 1998

Introduction. John Barton

Part 1 - Lines of approach

1 - Historical-critical approaches. John Barton

2 - Literary readings of the Bible. David Jasper

3 - The social world of the Bible. Keith W. Whitelam

4 - Poststructuralist approaches New Historicism and postmodernism. Robert P. Carroll

5 - Political readings of Scripture. Tim Gorringe

6 - Feminist interpretation. Ann Loades

7 - Biblical studies and theoretical hermeneutics. Anthony Thiselton

8 - The Bible and Christian theology. Robert Morgan

9 - Biblical study and linguistics. William Johnstone

10 - Aspects of the Jewish contribution to biblical interpretation. Stefan C. Reif

11 - The Bible in literature and art. Stephen Prickett

Part 2 - Biblical books in modern interpretation

12 - The Pentateuch. Joseph Blenkinsopp

13 - The historical books of the Old Testament. Iain Provan

14 - The prophetic books. Robert R. Wilson

15 - The poetic and wisdom books. Robert Alter

16 - The Synoptic Gospels and Acts of the Apostles Telling the Christian story. Pheme Perkins

17 - John and the Johannine literature The woman at the well. John Ashton

18 - The Pauline Letters. James Dunn

19 - The non-Pauline Letters. Frances Young

20 - Apocalyptic literature. James C. Vanderkam

The Cambridge Companion to the Bible

2nd edition, edited by Bruce Chilton, 2008

Introduction. Howard Clark Kee

- I. Preface

- II. Purpose

- III. The concept of God’s People

- Bibliographical Essay

Part One: The World of the Hebrew Bible. Eric M. Meyers and John Rogerson

- I. The World of Israel’s Ancestors

- II. The World of Israel’s "Historians"

- III. The World of Israel’s Prophets

- IV. The World of Israel’s Worship

- V. The World of Israel’s Sages and Poets

- VI. The World of Apocalyptic

- Bibliographical and Biographical Essay

Part Two: Jewish Responses to Greek and Roman Cultures, 322B.C.E. to 200C.E. Anthony J. Saldarini as revised by Amy-Jill Levine

- I. Preservation and Adaptation: The Encounter with Hellenism

- II. Antiochus IV and the Maccabean Crisis

- III. Roman Invasion and Jewish Response

- IV. Herod the Great

- V. Herod’s Heirs

- VI. Roman Rule in the First Century C.E.

- VII. Mid-First-Century C.E. Crises

- VIII. The Jewish World after the Fall of Jerusalem

- Bibliographical Essay

Part Three: The Formation of Christian Communities. Howard Clark Kee

- I. Jesus and the Covenant

- II. Paul: The Jesus Movement in the Roman World

- III. Christianity Responds to Formative Judaism

- IV. Christianity Responds to Roman Culture and Imperial Policy

- V. Diversity in the Church

- VI. Attempts to Unify Faith and Practice

- Bibliographical Essay

The Cambridge Companion to Biblical Wisdom Literature

Edited by Katharine J. Dell, Suzanna R. Millar, and Arthur Jan Keefer, 2022

Part I - The Context of Wisdom Literature

1 – Introduction. Katharine J. Dell, Suzanna R. Millar, Arthur Jan Keefer

2 - The Scope of Wisdom Literature. Tremper Longman

3 - The Multiple Genres of Wisdom. Suzanna R. Millar

4 - The Literary Context(s) and Development of Wisdom Literature in Ancient Israel (with Special Reference to Proverbs). Knut M. Heim

5 - The Scribal World. Mark Sneed

6 - Theological Themes in the ‘Wisdom Literature’: Proverbs, Job and Ecclesiastes. Katharine J. Dell

7 - The Solomonic Connection: Solomon and Wisdom in Kings and Chronicles. David Firth

Part II - Wisdom Literature in the Hebrew Bible

8 – Proverbs. Christopher B. Ansberry

9 – Job. Will Kynes

10 – Ecclesiastes. Mette Bundvad

11 - The Song of Songs. Jennifer L. Andruska

12 - Wisdom Psalms. Simon Chi-chung Cheung

13 - Wisdom’s Wider Resonance. Michael C. Legaspi

Part III - Wisdom Literature beyond the Hebrew Bible

14 - Ben Sira. Seth A. Bledsoe

15 - The Book of Wisdom. Joachim Schaper

16 - Wisdom at Qumran. David A. Skelton

17 - Egyptian Wisdom. Michael V. Fox, Suzanna R. Millar

18 - The Syro-Palestinian Wisdom of the Late Bronze Age. Noga Ayali-Darshan

19 - Mesopotamian Wisdom. Paul-Alain Beaulieu

Part IV - Themes in the Wisdom Literature

20 - Creation in the Wisdom Literature. Zoltán Schwáb

21 - Reward and Retribution. Peter T. H. Hatton

22 - From Rebuke to Testimony to Proverb: Wisdom’s Many Pedagogies. William P. Brown

23 - The Wisdom Literature and Virtue Ethics. Arthur Jan Keefer

The Cambridge Companion to Genesis

Edited by Bill T. Arnold, 2022

- 1. Introduction: Genesis and the status quaestionis. BILL T. ARNOLD

Part I: Composition and Structure of Genesis

- 2. Genesis in the History of Critical Scholarship. JEAN-LOUIS SKA

- 3. Genesis in Source and Redaction Criticism Today. JAN CHRISTIAN GERTZ

- 4. Genesis in Form and Tradition Criticism Today. CHRISTOPH LEVIN

- 5. Rhetorical Features and Characteristics: The Literary Function of Genealogies, Itineraries, and Other Etiologies in the Book of Genesis. MICHAELA BAUKS

Part II: Social World of Genesis

- 6. Genesis and Its Ancient Literary Analogues. ALICE MANDELL

- 7. Genesis and the Conceptual World of the Ancient Near East. JOHN H. WALTON

- 8. Family, Clan, and Tribe in the Book of Genesis. NAOMI A. STEINBERG

- 9. Women ’ s Status and Feminist Readings of Genesis. SARAH SHECTMAN

Part III: Themes and Literary Motifs of Genesis

- 10. From Imago to Imagines : The Image(s) of God in Genesis. BRENT A. STRAWN

- 11. Genesis, Science, and Theories of Origins. JITSE M. VAN DER MEER

- 12. Genesis and Ethics. ECKART OTTO

- 13. Genesis and the Problem of Evil: Philosophical Musings on the Bible ’ s First Book. PAUL M. GOULD

Part IV: Reception History of Genesis

- 14. Modern Philosophical Receptions of Genesis. FREDERICK D. AQUINO

- 15. Jewish Reflections on Universalism and Particularism in Genesis. JOEL S. KAMINSKY

- 16. Before Moses: Genesis among the Christians. IAIN PROVAN

The Cambridge Companion to the Gospels

Edited by Stephen C. Barton, 2006

Introduction. Stephen C. Barton

Part I - Approaching the gospels: context and method

1 - What is a gospel? Loveday Alexander

2 - The fourfold gospel. Francis Watson

3 - The canonical matrix of the gospels. Richard B. Hays

4 - The gospels and ‘the historical Jesus’. Stephen E. Fowl

5 - The gospels and the reader. Sandra M. Schneiders

Part II - The gospels as witnesses to Christ: content and interpretation

6 - The Gospel according to Matthew. Stephen C. Barton

7 - The Gospel according to Mark. Joel B. Green

8 - The Gospel according to Luke. John T. Squires

9 - The Gospel according to John. Marianne Meye Thompson

Part III - The afterlife of the gospels: impact on church and society

10 - The gospels and the development of doctrine. Frances Young

11 - The gospels embodied: the lives of saints and martyrs. David Matzko McCarthy

12 - Praying the gospels: spirituality and worship. Gordon Mursell

13 - Living the gospels: morality and politics. Scott Bader-Saye

The Cambridge Companion to the Gospels

2nd Edition, edited by Stephen C. Barton and Todd Brewer, 2021

- Introduction. STEPHEN C. BARTON AND TODD BREWER

Part I. Approaching the Gospels: Context and Method

- 1. What Is a Gospel? LOVEDAY ALEXANDER

- 2. The Fourfold Gospel. FRANCIS WATSON

- 3. Gospel Sources and Interrelations. TODD BREWER

- 4. The Scriptural Matrix of the Gospels. RICHARD B. HAYS AND CHRISTOPHER BLUMHOFER

- 5. The Gospels and ‘ the Historical Jesus ’. STEPHEN E. FOWL

- 6. The Gospels and the Reader. SANDRA M. SCHNEIDERS

Part II. The Gospels As Witnesses to Christ: Content and Interpretation

- 7. The Gospel according to Matthew. ROLAND DEINES

- 8. The Gospel according to Mark. ELIZABETH E. SHIVELY

- 9. The Gospel according to Luke. JOHN T. SQUIRES

- 10. The Gospel according to John. CHRISTOPHER W. SKINNER

- 11. Non-canonical Gospels as Witnesses to Christ. SIMON GATHERCOLE

- 12. God and the Knowledge of God in the Gospels. STEPHEN C. BARTON

Part III. The Afterlife of the Gospels: Impact on Church and Society

- 13. The Gospels and Doctrine. FRANCES YOUNG

- 14. Reception History of the Gospels. CHRISTINE E. JOYNES

- 15. Praying the Gospels: Spirituality and Worship. GORDON MURSELL

- 16. The Gospels Embodied: The Lives of Saints and Martyrs. DAVID MATZKO MCCARTHY

- 17. Living the Gospels: Morality and Politics. SCOTT BADER-SAYE

- 18. The Gospels for the Life of the World. BEN QUASH

The Cambridge Companion to the New Testament

Edited by Patrick Gray, 2021

Part I - Historical Context

1 - The Social and Political Milieu. Helen K. Bond

2 - The Religious and Philosophical Milieu. John T. Fitzgerald

3 - The Historical Jesus. Sarah E. Rollens, Anthony Le Donne

4 - The Life and Letters of Paul. Margaret M. Mitchell

Part II - The New Testament Writings

5 - The Gospel of Mark. Michael F. Bird

6 - The Gospel of Matthew. Paul Foster

7 - The Third Gospel and the Acts of the Apostles. Mikeal C. Parsons

8 - The Gospel of John. George Parsenios

9 - 1–2 Thessalonians. Nijay K. Gupta

10 - 1–2 Corinthians. Alexandra R. Brown

11 - Romans and Galatians. Matthew V. Novenson

12 - The Prison Epistles. Jerry Sumney

13 - Letters to Paul’s Associates (1–2 Timothy, Titus). Benjamin L. White

14 - The Letter to the Hebrews. David M. Moffitt

15 - The General Epistles. Patrick J. Hartin

16 – Revelation. Leslie Baynes

Part III - Methods and Modes of Interpretation

17 - The Canon of the New Testament. Julia Snyder

18 - Historical-Critical Methods. James W. Barker

19 - Literary Approaches. Elizabeth E. Shively

20 - Social Sciences, Social History, and Ideology. James Crossley

21 - The New Testament and Theology. Kevin J. Vanhoozer

The Cambridge Companion to the Bible and Literature

Edited by Calum Carmichael, 2020

- 1. Literature in the Ancient Near East and the Bible. STEVE A. WIGGINS

- 2. The Primary Narrative (Genesis through 2 Kings). THOMAS L. BRODIE

- 3. Reading Biblical Literature from a Legal and Political Perspective. GEOFFREY P. MILLER

- 4. Biblical Law and Literature. CALUM CARMICHAEL

- 5. Kings, Prophets, and Judges. GRAEME AULD

- 6. Prophetic Literature. VICTOR H. MATTHEWS

- 7. Wisdom Literature. JAMES CRENSHAW

- 8. The Gospels. JEANNINE K. BROWN

- 9. Paul’s Letters. TODD D. STILL

- 10. Apocalyptic Literature. MEGHAN HENNING

- 11. Shakespeare’s King Lear and the Bible. WILLIAM J. KENNEDY

- 12. The Bible and John Milton’s Paradise Lost. GORDON TESKEY

- 13. The Bible, Shelley, and English Romanticism. JONATHAN FORTIER

- 14. Herman Melville and the Bible. RUTH BLAIR

- 15. The Song of Songs and Two Biblical Retellings. EMILY O. GRAVETT

The Cambridge Companion to Apocalyptic Literature

Edited Ьу Colin McAllister, 2020

1 - Through a Glass Darkly: Time, the End, and the Essence of Apocalyptica. Colin McAllister

2 - Apocalypticism as a Worldview in Ancient Judaism and Christianity. John J. Collins

3 - Introduction to the Book of Revelation. Ian Paul

4 - The Gnostic Apocalypses. Dylan M. Burns

5 - Exegeting the Apocalypse with the Donatist Communion. Jesse A. Hoover

6 - Tests of Faith, Rebirth out of Corruption, or Endless Cycles of Regeneration: Experiments in the Restoration of the Late Roman Empire. Brian Duvick

7 - Latin Reception of the Apocalypse in the Early Middle Ages. E. Ann Matter

8 - Exegesis of the Apocalypse in the Tenth Century. Francis X. Gumerlock

9 - The End of the World at the Ends of the Earth: Apocalyptic Thought in Medieval Ireland. John Carey

10 - Byzantine Apocalyptic Literature. András Kraft

11 - Joachim of Fiore and the Apocalyptic Revival of the Twelfth Century. Brett Edward Whalen

12 - Apocalyptic Sensibility in Renaissance Europe. Ian Boxall

13 - “Pride & Vanity of the Imagination, That Disdains to Follow This World’s Fashion”: Apocalypticism in the Age of Reason. Christopher Rowland

14 - The Formation of Antichrist in Medieval Western Christian Thought. Kevin L. Hughes

15 - From Dabiq to Jerusalem: Trajectories of Contemporary Salafi-jihadi Apocalypticism. David Cook

16 - American Evangelicals and the Apocalypse. Daniel G. Hummel

17 - Apocalypticism in the Contemporary World. Lorenzo DiTommaso

Appendix: Early Medieval Commentaries on the Apocalypse

The Cambridge Companion to the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament

Edited by Stephen B. Chapman and Marvin A. Sweeney, 2016

- Introduction. Stephen B. Chapman and Marvin A. Sweeney

Part I. Text and canon

- 1. Texts, titles, and translations. James C. VanderKam

- 2. Collections, canons, and communities. Stephen B. Chapman

Part II. Historical background

- 3. The ancient Near Eastern context. Kenton L. Sparks

- 4. The history of Israelite religion. Brent A. Strawn

- 5. The Hebrew Bible and history. Marc Zvi Brettler

Part III. Methods and approaches

- 6. Historical-critical methods. John J. Collins

- 7. Social science models. Victor H. Matthews

- 8. Literary approaches to the Hebrew Bible. Adele Berlin

Part IV. Subcollections and genres

- 9. The Pentateuch and Israelite law. Thomas B. Dozeman

- 10. The Former Prophets and historiography. Richard D. Nelson

- 11. The Latter Prophets and prophecy. Marvin A. Sweeney

- 12. The Psalms and Hebrew poetry. William P. Brown

- 13. Wisdom. Samuel E. Balentine

- 14. Late historical books and rewritten history. Ehud Ben Zvi

- 15. The biblical short story. Lawrence M. Wills

- 16. Apocalyptic writings. Stephen L. Cook

- 17. Deuterocanonical/apocryphal books. Sharon Pace

Part V. Reception and use

- 18. The Hebrew Bible in Judaism. Frederick E. Greenspahn

- 19. The Old Testament in Christianity. R. W. L. Moberly

- 20. The Hebrew Bible in Islam. Walid A. Saleh

- 21. The Hebrew Bible in art and literature. David Lyle Jeffrey

- 22. The Old Testament in public: the Ten Commandments, evolution, and Sabbath closing laws. Nancy J. Duff

- 23. The Theology of the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament. John Goldingay

The Cambridge Companion to the Talmud and Rabbinic Literature

Edited by Charlotte Elisheva Fonrobert and Martin S. Jaffee, 2007

Introduction: The Talmud, Rabbinic Literature, and Jewish Culture. Charlotte Elisheve Fonrobert, Martin S. Jaffee

Part I: - The Conditions of Rabbinic Literary Activity

1 - Rabbinic Authorship as a Collective Enterprise. Martin S. Jaffee

2 - The Orality of Rabbinic Writing. Elizabeth Shanks Alexander

3 - Social and Institutional Settings of Rabbinic Literature. Jeffrey L. Rubenstein

4 - The Political Geography of Rabbinic Texts. Seth Schwartz

Part II: - The Genres of Rabbinic Literary Composition

5 - Rabbinic Midrash and Ancient Jewish Biblical Interpretation. Steven D. Fraade

6 - The Judaean Legal Tradition and the Halakhah of the Mishnah. Shaye J. D. Cohen

7 - Roman Law and Rabbinic Legal Composition. Catherine Hezser

8 - Middle Persian Culture and Babylonian Sages: Accommodation and Resistance in the Shaping of Rabbinic Legal Tradition. Yaakov Elman

9 - Jewish Visionary Tradition in Rabbinic Literature. Michael D. Swartz

10 - An Almost Invisible Presence: Multilingual Puns in Rabbinic Literature. Galit Hasan-Rokem

Part III: - Hermeneutical Frames for Interpreting Rabbinic Literature

11 - The “Other” in Rabbinic Literature. Christine Hayes

12 - Regulating the Human Body: Rabbinic Legal Discourse and the Making of Jewish Gender. Charlotte Elisheva Fonrobert

13 - Rabbinic Historiography and Representations of the Past. Isaiah Gafni

14 - Rabbinical Ethical Formation and the Formation of Rabbinic Ethical Compilations. Jonathan Wyn Schofer

15 - Hellenism in Jewish Babylonia. Daniel Boyarin

The Cambridge Companion to the Qur'ān

Edited by Jane Dammen McAuliffe, 2007

- Introduction. Jane Dammen McAuliffe

Part I - Formation of the Qur'ānic text

- 1 - The historical context. Fred M. Donner

- 2 - Creation of a fixed text. Claude Gilliot

- 3 - Alternative accounts of the Qur'ān’s formation. Harald Motzki

Part II - Description and analysis

- 4 - Themes and topics. Daniel A. Madigan

- 5 - Structural, linguistic and literary features. Angelika Neuwirth

- 6 - Recitation and aesthetic reception. William A. Graham, Navid Kermani

Part III - Transmission and dissemination

- 7 - From palm leaves to the Internet. Fred Leemhuis

- 8 - Inscriptions in art and architecture. Sheila Blair, Jonathan Bloom

Part IV - Interpretations and intellectual traditions

- 9 - The tasks and traditions of interpretation. Jane Dammen McAuliffe

- 10 - Multiple areas of influence. Alexander Knysh

- 11 - Western scholarship and the Qur'ān. Andrew Rippin

Part V - Contemporary readings

- 12 - Women’s readings of the Qur'ān. Asma Barlas

- 13 - Political interpretation of the Qur'ān. Stefan Wild

- 14 - The Qur'ān and other religions. Abdulaziz Sachedina

The Cambridge Companion to Hermeneutics

Edited by Michael N. Forster and Kristin Gjesdal, 2018

1. Hermeneutics and Theology. Christoph Bultmann

2. Hermeneutics and Nature. Dalia Nassar

3. Hermeneutics and Romanticism. Fred Rush

4. Hermeneutics and German Idealism. Paul Redding

5. Hermeneutics and History. John H. Zammito

6. Hermeneutics and Positivism. Frederick C. Beiser

7. Hermeneutics: Nietzschean Approaches. Paul Katsafanas

8. Hermeneutics and Psychoanalysis. Sebastian Gardner

9. Hermeneutics and Phenomenology. Benjamin Crowe

10. Hermeneutics and Critical Theory. Georgia Warnke

11. Hermeneutics: Francophone Approaches. Michael N. Forster

12. Hermeneutics: Non- Western Approaches. Kai Marchal

13. Hermeneutics and Literature. Jonathan Culler

14. Hermeneutics and Law. Ralf Poscher

15. Hermeneutics and the Human Sciences. Kristin Gjesdal

The Cambridge Companion to Narrative Theory

Edited by Matthew Garrett, 2018

- Introduction. Matthew Garrett

Part I - Foundations

- 1 - Narrative Theory’s Longue Durée. Kent Puckett

- 2 - Questions of Scale: Narrative Theory and Literary History. Yoon Sun Lee

- 3 - The Body of Plot: Viktor Shklovsky’s Theory of Narrative. Ilya Kalinin

- 4 - Adventures in Structuralism: Reading with Barthes and Genette. Hannah Freed-Thall

- 5 - The Feminist Foundations of Narrative Theory. Judith Roof

- 6 - Philosophies of History. Matthew Garrett

Part II - Motifs

- 7 – Character. John Frow

- 8 – Time. David Wittenberg

- 9 – Pleasure. David Kurnick

Part III - Coordinates

- 10 - Breaks, Borders, Utopia: Race and Critical Narrative Poetics. Amy C. Tang

- 11 - Queer Narrative Theory. Valerie Rohy

- 12 - Screenarration: The Plane and Place of the Image. Garrett Stewart

- 13 - Narrative Theory and the Lyric. Jonathan Culler

- 14 - Contemporary Formalisms. Mark Currie

- 15 - Digital Games and Narrative. Patrick Jagoda

- 16 - Narrative Theory and Novel Theory. Margaret Cohen