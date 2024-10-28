DeKoven - Weaver - Homiletics
What makes for good preaching? Many different opinions could be advanced, depending on the perception and frame of reference of the hearer. Some would say that preaching should be standardized, such as a three point sermon format. Others would say that good preaching must stimulate the intellect; others prefer a focus on the emotions. Actually, an effective preacher will do both. But anointed preaching will always touch the spirit of the hearer, will motivate people to become conformed to the image of Christ.
Funk and Wagnall's Standard Encyclopedia Dictionary (1972) defines preaching as "To advocate or recommend urgently; to proclaim or expound upon; to preach the gospel. To deliver, to give advice, especially in an officious manner."
From this definition we can infer that preaching should advocate or recommend urgently and expound upon the Gospel of Jesus Christ. True preachers advise men and women of their moral obligations before God. Good preaching would thus be any proclamation of the Good News that will stir people with the truth of the claims of Jesus Christ. In this sense, form follows function. That is, the methodology applied should be based upon the purpose of the preaching.
As pastors, teachers, evangelists, or men and women in training for the same, the proclamation of the Word of God is an essential part of our overall ministry. So important is the ministry of the Word that even the needs of the poor widows were considered secondary to it (and to prayer). [Acts 6:3-4] Thus, it must be a primary focus of our calling as men and women of God.
In this book you will learn some of the most important aspects of effective and persuasive preaching, provided to you with keen insight by some master preachers. Each contributor has many years of outstanding preaching and teaching experience, in a variety of fields and settings. Much can be learned from these pages which, when judiciously applied, will enhance the student's ability to communicate the dynamic truth of the glorious Gospel of Christ. As with anything, without practical application the learning process would be incomplete. Our prayer is that application will be made to the "whosoever will" in the highways and hedges of the world.
Dr. Stan DeKoven - Ernest Weaver - Homiletics - Persuasive and Effective Preaching
Second Edition. - Ramona, CA: Vision Publishing, 2004. – 257 p.
ISBN# 1-931178-77-1
Dr. Stan DeKoven - Ernest Weaver - Homiletics – Contents
Preaching: Art or Science?
Introduction to Part One
Part 1 Speaking in Public
Chapter One Physical Elements of Speech
Body Language
Gesturing
The Voice
Speaking with Grace
Use the Voice Effectively
Some ways to Emphasize a Point
Chapter 2 The Formal Platform Speech
Speech Substance
Informal Conference Room Speech
The Speech of Introduction
The After-Dinner Speech
Listener's Laws for Speech Phraseology
Listener's Laws for Speech Delivery
Suggested Projects
Developing Courage and Confidence
Self-Confidence through Preparation
How Famous Speakers Prepared their Addresses
Some ways of planning a speech
The Improvement of Memory
Keeping the Audience Awake
The Secret of Good Delivery
Platform Presence
How to Open a Talk
How to Close a Talk
Make Your Meaning Clear
How to be Impressive and Convincing
Part II Homiletics - The Art of Preaching
Chapter 3 The Preacher
The Personal Qualities of a Good Preacher
Some basic Keys to Good Health
Basic Requirements for Christian Ministry
Personal Qualities
Personal problems
Voice interlude
Some appropriate quotations
On Long Sermons
On Rambling Sermons
Chapter 4 The Direction for a Sermon
Five parts to good communication
The Whole Counsel of God
The "Hobby Horse" Syndrome
The "Final Answer" Syndrome
Give the Lord your Best
Chapter 5 Preparing a Message
Step One: Think and Pray about the Theme
Step Two: Develop that Theme
Make an Outline
Stories: Meat on the Skeleton
Choosing a Scripture Text
Advantages of Finding the Right Text for the Message
General Principles about Preaching
What should I preach about?
Topics that should get attention
Particular Principles
Precautions in the Choice of Texts
Interpretation of the Text
Chapter 6 The Theme
Gathering Sermon Material
Arranging Sermon Material
Characteristics of a Good Arrangement
Assembling the Sermon
The Body of the Message
The Divisions
Chapter 7 Types of Sermons
. Running Commentary
. Structured Exposition
. Topical
Life Situations
Biographical
Bible Reading
Textual
Question and Answer
The Expository Sermon
Chapter 8 How to Prepare an Expository Sermon
The Purpose of Expository Preaching
The Value of Expository Preaching
What Should a Preacher Know?
The Danger of "Harping on the Same String"
The Benefits of Expository Preaching for the Preacher
The Benefits of Expository Preaching for the Congregation
Reasons for Scarcity
Speaking as an Oracle of God
Sample of an Expository Outline
Distinctions in the Expository Form
Whole Book
Short Book Exposition
Long Book Exposition
Chapter Exposition
Short Passage Exposition
Qualities Requisite for Success as an Expositor
Vocal Expression and the Expository Method
Chapter 9 Sermon Divisions
The Theme
The Introduction
Steps in the Main Division of a Sermon
When to Make your Divisions
Three Basic Methods of Making Sermon Divisions
Basic Guidelines for Sermon Structure
Making a Sermon Interesting
Sermon Conclusions
Chapter 10 Bible Study Methods
The Deductive Approach
The Inductive Approach
Characteristics of the Inductive Method
Procedure for Inductive Study
The Value of an Inductive Chart
Tools Necessary for Inductive Study
Relation to Expository Preaching
Tools for Bible Research
Keeping a Homiletics File
Chapter 11 Sermon Outline Methods
Dynamics of Good Outlining
Types of Sermon Outlines
The Character Outline Method
The Key-Word Method
The Pictorial Outline Method
The Narrative Outline Method
The Synthetic Outline Method
The Contrast Outline Method
The Chapter Outline Method
The Verse Outline Method
The Phrase Outline Method
Chapter 12 The Apostle Paul
Exhortations from Paul to Timothy
Exhortations from Other Letters by Paul
Annotated Bibliography
Bibliography
Большое спасибо!