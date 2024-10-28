DeKoven - Weaver - Homiletics

What makes for good preaching? Many different opinions could be advanced, depending on the perception and frame of reference of the hearer. Some would say that preaching should be standardized, such as a three point sermon format. Others would say that good preaching must stimulate the intellect; others prefer a focus on the emotions. Actually, an effective preacher will do both. But anointed preaching will always touch the spirit of the hearer, will motivate people to become conformed to the image of Christ.

Funk and Wagnall's Standard Encyclopedia Dictionary (1972) defines preaching as "To advocate or recommend urgently; to proclaim or expound upon; to preach the gospel. To deliver, to give advice, especially in an officious manner."

From this definition we can infer that preaching should advocate or recommend urgently and expound upon the Gospel of Jesus Christ. True preachers advise men and women of their moral obligations before God. Good preaching would thus be any proclamation of the Good News that will stir people with the truth of the claims of Jesus Christ. In this sense, form follows function. That is, the methodology applied should be based upon the purpose of the preaching.

As pastors, teachers, evangelists, or men and women in training for the same, the proclamation of the Word of God is an essential part of our overall ministry. So important is the ministry of the Word that even the needs of the poor widows were considered secondary to it (and to prayer). [Acts 6:3-4] Thus, it must be a primary focus of our calling as men and women of God.

In this book you will learn some of the most important aspects of effective and persuasive preaching, provided to you with keen insight by some master preachers. Each contributor has many years of outstanding preaching and teaching experience, in a variety of fields and settings. Much can be learned from these pages which, when judiciously applied, will enhance the student's ability to communicate the dynamic truth of the glorious Gospel of Christ. As with anything, without practical application the learning process would be incomplete. Our prayer is that application will be made to the "whosoever will" in the highways and hedges of the world.

Dr. Stan DeKoven - Ernest Weaver - Homiletics - Persuasive and Effective Preaching

Second Edition. - Ramona, CA: Vision Publishing, 2004. – 257 p.

ISBN# 1-931178-77-1

Dr. Stan DeKoven - Ernest Weaver - Homiletics – Contents

Preaching: Art or Science?

Introduction to Part One

Part 1 Speaking in Public

Chapter One Physical Elements of Speech

Body Language

Gesturing

The Voice

Speaking with Grace

Use the Voice Effectively

Some ways to Emphasize a Point

Chapter 2 The Formal Platform Speech

Speech Substance

Informal Conference Room Speech

The Speech of Introduction

The After-Dinner Speech

Listener's Laws for Speech Phraseology

Listener's Laws for Speech Delivery

Suggested Projects

Developing Courage and Confidence

Self-Confidence through Preparation

How Famous Speakers Prepared their Addresses

Some ways of planning a speech

The Improvement of Memory

Keeping the Audience Awake

The Secret of Good Delivery

Platform Presence

How to Open a Talk

How to Close a Talk

Make Your Meaning Clear

How to be Impressive and Convincing

Part II Homiletics - The Art of Preaching

Chapter 3 The Preacher

The Personal Qualities of a Good Preacher

Some basic Keys to Good Health

Basic Requirements for Christian Ministry

Personal Qualities

Personal problems

Voice interlude

Some appropriate quotations

On Long Sermons

On Rambling Sermons

Chapter 4 The Direction for a Sermon

Five parts to good communication

The Whole Counsel of God

The "Hobby Horse" Syndrome

The "Final Answer" Syndrome

Give the Lord your Best

Chapter 5 Preparing a Message

Step One: Think and Pray about the Theme

Step Two: Develop that Theme

Make an Outline

Stories: Meat on the Skeleton

Choosing a Scripture Text

Advantages of Finding the Right Text for the Message

General Principles about Preaching

What should I preach about?

Topics that should get attention

Particular Principles

Precautions in the Choice of Texts

Interpretation of the Text

Chapter 6 The Theme

Gathering Sermon Material

Arranging Sermon Material

Characteristics of a Good Arrangement

Assembling the Sermon

The Body of the Message

The Divisions

Chapter 7 Types of Sermons

. Running Commentary

. Structured Exposition

. Topical

Life Situations

Biographical

Bible Reading

Textual

Question and Answer

The Expository Sermon

Chapter 8 How to Prepare an Expository Sermon

The Purpose of Expository Preaching

The Value of Expository Preaching

What Should a Preacher Know?

The Danger of "Harping on the Same String"

The Benefits of Expository Preaching for the Preacher

The Benefits of Expository Preaching for the Congregation

Reasons for Scarcity

Speaking as an Oracle of God

Sample of an Expository Outline

Distinctions in the Expository Form

Whole Book

Short Book Exposition

Long Book Exposition

Chapter Exposition

Short Passage Exposition

Qualities Requisite for Success as an Expositor

Vocal Expression and the Expository Method

Chapter 9 Sermon Divisions

The Theme

The Introduction

Steps in the Main Division of a Sermon

When to Make your Divisions

Three Basic Methods of Making Sermon Divisions

Basic Guidelines for Sermon Structure

Making a Sermon Interesting

Sermon Conclusions

Chapter 10 Bible Study Methods

The Deductive Approach

The Inductive Approach

Characteristics of the Inductive Method

Procedure for Inductive Study

The Value of an Inductive Chart

Tools Necessary for Inductive Study

Relation to Expository Preaching

Tools for Bible Research

Keeping a Homiletics File

Chapter 11 Sermon Outline Methods

Dynamics of Good Outlining

Types of Sermon Outlines

The Character Outline Method

The Key-Word Method

The Pictorial Outline Method

The Narrative Outline Method

The Synthetic Outline Method

The Contrast Outline Method

The Chapter Outline Method

The Verse Outline Method

The Phrase Outline Method

Chapter 12 The Apostle Paul

Exhortations from Paul to Timothy

Exhortations from Other Letters by Paul

Annotated Bibliography

Bibliography