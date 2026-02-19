The Greek New Testament - UBS 5 with Greek-English Dictionary

Following intensive preparatory work, the Fifth Edition of the UBS Greek New Testament ("UBS 5") has now been published. The most widely used edition of the Greek New Testament worldwide is thus now available in a fundamentally revised, improved edition.

The Greek New Testament - Fifth Revised Edition - UBS 5 - with Greek-English Dictionary - Греческий Новый Завет - UBS 5 - с греческо-английским словарем

Edited by BARBARA ALAND, KURT ALAND, JOHANNES KARAVIDOPOULOS, CARLO M. MARTINI, AND BRUCE METZGER.

Fifth Revised Edition prepared by the Institute for New Testament Textual Research, MünsterAV estphalia under the direction of Holger Strutwolf.

The revision was carried out by Florian Voss in cooperation with the Institute for New Testament Textual Research, Münster/Westphalia.

First-Fourth Editions 1966-1993 Fifth Revised Edition 2014

The German Bible Society is a not for profit religious foundation. Its mission, in collaboration with other members of the United Bible Societies, is to promote biblical research and worldwide Bible translation work in order to make the Bible available to everybody in their own language.

ISBN

978-3-438-05116-5 Hardcover

978-3-438-05117-2 Hardcover, with Greek-English Dictionary

978-3-438-05118-9 Flexicover, with Greek-English Dictionary

The Greek New Testament Fifth Revised Edition

© 2014 Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, Stuttgart All rights reserved

Printed in Germany

www.dbg.de

www.academic-bible.com

Product No.:5117

ISBN: 978-3-438-05117-2

Publisher: Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft

Pages: 1224 pages

Format: 12,7 x 18,7 cm

The Greek New Testament - Fifth Revised Edition - UBS 5 - with Greek-English Dictionary - Греческий Новый Завет - UBS 5 - с греческо-английским словарем - Аннотация

Пятое, исправленное издание. Стандартное издание в красном твердом переплете.



После интенсивной подготовительной работы был опубликован пятый выпуск Греческого Нового Завета от Объединенного Библейского Общества («UBS 5»).

Наиболее широко используемое издание Греческого Нового Завета во всем мире, теперь доступен в существенно пересмотренном, улучшенном издании.



В это издание были включены разночтения из обнаруженных в последнее время Папирусов 117-127, тем самым открывая интересные перспективы, особенно для Деяний Апостолов.



Особое внимание в ревизии было сделано на Католических Посланиях, и теперь это издание соответствует 2-му изданию "Editio Critica Maior" и 28-му изданию Nestle-Aland Novum Testamentum Graece. Это привело к более тридцати изменениям в тексте и привело к новому отбору свидетельств для текстового аппарата.



Показаны все случаи, где современные переводы Библии основанны на чтении варианта.



Наконец, Discourse Segmentation Apparatus подвергся полному пересмотру.



Издание набрано новым, эстетически привлекательным и легко читаемым греческим шрифтом.



Предыдущее, 4-ое пересмотренное издание, выходило аж в далеком 1993-94 году, так что это - долгожданное издание Греческого Нового Завета от Международного Библейского Общества...



Сравнение 28 редакции Нестле Аланда с данным изданием

Edited by the Institute for New Testament Textual Research, Münster/Germany



5th, Revised Edition with the Greek-English Dictionary by Barclay M. Newman, red hardcover.

The readings of the newly discovered Papyri 117 - 127 have been incorporated into this edition, thereby opening up interesting perspectives particularly for the Acts of Apostles. Besides, it is now displayed in the apparatus, where selected modern Bible translations (English, German, French, Spanish) are based on a variant reading rather than the principle version of the text.

A special focus of the revision was on the Catholic Epistles, in which the edition has been made consistent with the Second Edition of the "Editio Critica Maior" and the 28th Edition of the Nestle-Aland Novum Testamentum Graece. This led to more than thirty modifications in the reading text and resulted in a new selection of witnesses for the textual apparatus, in addition to modifications of the selection of apparatus units.

Finally, the Discourse Segmentation Apparatus has undergone thorough revision.

The edition was typeset with a new, aestetically appealing and readily legible Greek font (see "More Information" below the product description.

UBS 5 Highlights

The most widely used edition of the Greek New Testament worldwide, thoroughly revised

For the first time with the reading of Papyri 117 - 127

Displaying all instances where modern Bible translations are based on the reading of a variant

Special focus of the revision on the Catholic Epistles, with more than thirty modifications to the running text

With a new, aesthetically appealing and readily legible Greek font

The Institute for New Testament Textual Research (INTF)



The INTF is a university institute in Münster (Germany). Its general task is research on the textual history of the Greek New Testament and the reconstruction of its initial text. Apart from Novum Testamentum Graece ("Nestle-Aland") the INTF also publishes the UBS Greek New Testament and the Editio Critica Maior for the German Bible Society.

В клубе изготовлены 2 файла идеального качества - с текстовой подложкой и без нее - заказать их может любой желающий по участию в целевой программе - условия высылки файлов читайте в теме целевой программы на форуме

Греческо-английский текст Нового Завета Нестле-Аланда 28 издания