New Testament Reading Guides

The New Testament is a collection of twenty-seven separate compositions; traditionally these are called “books,” though by modem standards they are hardly longer than articles. They range in length from the 18,000 words of St. Matthew’s Gospel to the 220 words of St. John’s Third Epistle. They are arranged, not in order of composition, but in a rough grouping by categories or types of writing: first, narrative accounts of the words and deeds of Jesus of Nazareth (the four Gospels), and of the first generation of his followers (the book of Acts); second, letters addressed to particular groups among those followers, by persons of authority (the twenty-one epistles); third, a circular message addressed to seven such groups, consisting mainly of an elaborate vision-narrative (the Apocalypse). All these were composed within less than a century after the crucifixion of Jesus, which may be dated about the year 30 a.d. The language in which they are written is called Koine (Common) Greek; this was the standard vernacular of the eastern half of the Roman empire in the first century a.d., a language which had evolved considerably from the classical Greek of a few centuries earlier.

This collection was the official literature of a particular religious community. Each part of it was written by some member of the “primitive Church,” i.e., the Christian brotherhood of the first century. Its limits, namely the inclusion of these particular writings and the exclusion of all others, were determined by that same community over a period of several generations.