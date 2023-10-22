Novum Testamentum Graece - Latine
Die vorliegende Taschenausgabe des Griechischen Neuen Testaments erschien zum erstenmal im Jahr 1898, von meinem Vater D. Eberhard Nestle (1851—1913) herausgegeben.
Es war dabei seine Absicht gewesen, an Stelle der noch weit verbreiteten billigen Ausgaben des auf Erasmus zurückgehenden sog. Textus Receptus das Ergebnis der wissenschaftlichen Textforschung des 19. Jahrhunderts darzubieten. Er verzichtete darum bewußt darauf, eine auf eigener, damit auch subjektiver Beurteilung der verschiedenen Lesarten beruhende Fassung des Textes zu geben, sondern legte die großen wissenschaftlichen Ausgaben des 19. Jahrhunderts von dem Leipziger Tischendorf und den Engländern Westcott und Hort ·ρ h zugrunde. Um in den Fällen, wo diese beiden Ausgaben voneinander abweichen, eine Mehrheit zu gewinnen, zog er noch die Ausgabe von Weymouth bei, und setzte nun, ähnlich wie Weymouth, der auch einen Durchschnittstext aus den von ihm benützten Ausgaben von 1550 an gab, die von zweien vertretene Lesart, bzw. wo alle drei auseinandergehen, die „mittlere“ Lesart (s. S. 6*) in den Text und führte die anderen am unteren Rand auf.4) Von der 3. Auflage (1901) an verwendete er an Stelle von Weymouth in derselben Weise die inzwischen W fertiggewordene Ausgabe von B. Weiß so daß der Text jetzt aus HTW hergestellt war und blieb.
Novum Testamentum Graece cum apparatu critico curavit D. Eberhard Nestle novis curis elaboravit D. Erwin Nestle - 20. Auflage
EVANG. BIBELGESELLSCHAFTEN IN DEUTSCHLAND
Verlag und Druck der Privileg. Württ. Bibelanstalt, Stuttgart - 1950. - 788 pp.
Novum Testamentum Graece cum apparatu critico curavit D. Eberhard Nestle novis curis elaboravit D. Erwin Nestle - Explanations for the Greek New Testament
Te totum applica ad textum:
rem totam applica ad te.
J. A. Bengel.
(Preface to the hand-edition of the Greek N. T. 1734).
I. Origin of the edition.
The present pocket-edition of the Greek New Testament appeared for the first time in 1898, edited by my father, Eberhard Nestle, D. D. (1851—1913). It had been his intention to offer the result of the scientific investigation of the 19th century, instead of the still widespread cheap editions of the so-called Textus Receptus, which goes back to Erasmus.
He therefore deliberately refrained from giving a wording of the text dependent on his own, and therefore subjective, critical examination of the different versions, but took as basis the great scientific editions of the 19th century of Tischendorf (of Leipzig) and Westcott and Hort. In order to get a majority in those cases where these two editions differ from one another, he used in conjunction the edition of Weymouth, and, similarly to Weymouth (who also constructed a resultant text out of all the editions since 1550 used by him), put respectively that version which was supported by two of the three editions, or, where all three differ, the „mean reading" (v. p. 62*) into his text, relegating the others to the footnotes. From the third edition onwards he used instead of Weymouth in the same way the edition of B. Weiss, which had been finished in the meanwhile, so that then the text was constituted out of HTW, and so remained.
This comparison of three leading editions produced a text of the most objective character possible, which then just because of this found an ever increasing circulation, and in 1904 was taken over also by the British and Foreign Bible Society in London in the place of the Textus Receptus, and since then has formed the basis of its translations for the mission fields.
Nevertheless of course, my father knew quite well that a certain onesidedness adhered to this text, in so far as all the three collated editions rest substantially on the great Egyptian MSS., in their use of which H and W preferred the Yaticanus (JB), T the Sinaiticus, X, found by him. He therefore added in a second critical apparatus other important readings, together with a list of the most important MSS. which give them, especially in order to draw attention to the so-called „ Western* text (which, however, is also largely presented by the Old-Syriac translation and by some early Egyptian Papyri); for the Gospels and Acts he drew them chiefly from the Codex Bezae Cantabrigiensis (D), in so far as its readings were not already brought forward by H in his "rejected readings" (v. p. 76*). The number of these further readings was increased with successive impressions and important conjectures were also added.
My father had planned a great re-cast of his edition, with a blending of the two series of readings etc., to follow the appearance ot Hermann von Soden’s text (1913), but he die before it was published (obiit March 9th, 1913). During the war and post-war period, having been commissioned by the Stuttgart Bible Society with the continuation of the edition, I had for the time being to limit myself to the undertaking of single corrections, to which my attention was drawn by many scholars and clergymen, in a manner which I thankfully acknowledge.
Nestle Aland Novum Testamentum Graece - The 27th edition with critical apparatus - Новый Завет на греческом языке Нестле-Аланда 27-е издание с критическим аппаратом
post Eberhard et Erwin Nestle
editione vicesima septima revisa
communiter ediderunt Barbara et Kurt Aland, Johannes Karavidopoulos, Carlo M. Martini, Bruce M. Metzger
Apparatum criticum novis curis elaboraverunt Barbara et Kurt Aland una cum Instituto Studiorum Textus Novi Testamenti Monasterii Westphaliae
DEUTSCHE BIBELGESELLSCHAFT
26. neu bearbeitete Auflage 1979 gemeinsam herausgegeben von Kurt Aland, Matthew Black, Carlo M. Martini, Bruce M. Metzger, Allen Wikgren 1.-12. Druck 1979-1991 (Gesamtauflage 170000)
27. revidierte Auflage 1.-4. Druck 1993-1996 5. korrigierter Druck 1998
6.-7. Druck 1999-2001 8. korrigierter und um die Papyri 99-116 erweiterter Druck 2001
ISBN 3-438-05100-1
ISBN 3-438-05101-7 Leder
ISBN 3-438-05107-9 mit Worterbuch
Novum Testamentum Graece 27. revidierte Auflage 95.109.Tausend © 1898 und 1993 Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, Stuttgart Alle Rechte vorbehalten Gesamtherstellung С. H. Beck, Nordlingen
Printed in Germany
Nestle Aland Novum Testamentum Graece - The 27th edition with critical apparatus - Новый Завет на греческом языке Нестле-Аланда 27-е издание с критическим аппаратом - История издания
Почти столетие назад, в 1898 г., Вюртембергское Библейское общество опубликовало первое издание «Novum Testamentum Graece» Эберхарда Нестле (+ 1913). Вскоре, в 1904 г., этот текст был принят Британским Библейским обществом и с тех пор распространяется в сотнях тысяч экземпляров. В своем простом и гениальном издании Нестле дал прекрасный текст, основанный на большой критической работе XIX в. Известно, что он провел сравнение изданий Тишендорфа, Весткотта-Хорта и Веймэса (в 1901 г. заменено изданием Бернарда Вайса), выбирая для своего текста чтение, общее двум изданиям, и помещая в аппарат чтение третьего из них. Таким образом он избежал крайностей своих великих предшественников, приготовил превосходный текст, пригодный для дальнейшего исследования и изучения. Равным образом и перед последующими изданиями ставилась задача представления текста, пригодного для научных целей.
Когда Эрвин Нестле, сын Эберхарда Нестле, в 1927 г. выпустил 13-е издание, он ввел отдельный критический аппарат для рукописных свидетельств, следуя в этом примеру своего отца, который начал приводить чтения некоторых важных источников (в частности, кодекса Безы). Новый аппарат дал читателю возможность самостоятельно оценивать представленные текстовые формы. Более того, в нескольких местах было сделано отступление от практики принятия решения, основанного на принципе простого большинства источников.
Курт Аланд стал помощником редактора с 21-го издания в 1952 г. По просьбе Эрвина Нестле он пересмотрел критический аппарат, произведя его проверку по источникам, расширив круг привлеченных свидетельств, чем в конечном счете подготовил 25-е издание.
С согласия Эрвина Нестле (+1972) в 1950-е гг. Аланд начал подготовку полностью пересмотренного и исправленного текста, которая завершилась появлением нового текста и аппарата в 26-м издании. Это издание стало необходимым в связи с обнаружением в XX в. новых рукописных источников, в особенности ранних папирусов. В 1955 г. К. Аланд, а вместе с ним М. Блэк, Б. М. Метцгер, А. Викгрен и сначала А. Вёобус, а позже - К. Мартини (с 1982 г. - Барбара Аланд и Иоаннис Каравидопулус) были приглашены Объединенными библейскими обществами принять участие в издательском комитете для подготовки «The Greek New Testament» - издания греческого текста с критическим аппаратом для ограниченного количества избранных мест, ориентированного на профессиональных переводчиков Библии во всем мире (1-е издание - 1966 г., 2-е - 1968 г.). Работа над обоими изданиями шла некоторое время параллельно. Интенсивное многолетнее сотрудничество было таким стимулом для членов комитета и оказалось столь плодотворным, что К. Аланд решил своей предварительной работой над текстом «Novum Testa-mentum Graece» внести вклад в подготовку «Греческого Нового Завета». После этого тексты обоих изданий создавались совместно, так что в итоге 26-е издание «Novum Testamentum Graece» (1979) и 3-е издание «Греческого Нового Завета» (1975) содержат тождественный базовый текст.
С самого начала оба издания были задуманы для разных целей, потому они отличаются друг от друга. «The Greek New Testament» создан для переводчиков, и хотя в его критическом аппарате представлен только ограниченный набор мест, для них приведена максимально полная информация о текстовой традиции. Это в основном такие отрывки, которые по-разному трактуются в современных переводах, и переводчикам необходимо знать о причинах существующих различий. «Novum Testamentum Graece», напротив, стремится дать читателю критическую оценку всей текстовой традиции. Соответственно, его аппарат намного объемнее, причем особое внимание в нем уделяется передаче самого раннего состояния текста. Для такой цели, однако, избыток деталей не нужен, он может только мешать.
Текст, общий для обоих изданий, был принят Объединенными библейскими обществами и по договору между Обществами и Ватиканом служит основой для новых переводов и для переизданий под контролем Объединенных библейских обществ, что стало важным шагом для развития межконфессиональных отношений. Разумеется, следует понимать, что данный текст является рабочим текстом (если отталкиваться от вековой традиции Нестле): его следует считать не окончательным результатом, а скорее стимулом для дальнейших попыток обоснования и уточнения текста Нового Завета. По многим причинам, однако, было сочтено нецелесообразным вносить изменения в базовый текст настоящего 27-го издания.
Parallel Edition with the New Revised Standard Bible and the Revised English Bible.
28 издание греческого Нового Завета Нестле-Аланда с параллельными текстами на английском языке - Revised Standard Bible - Revised English Bible.
Nestle Aland - Novum Testamentum Graece - 28th Revised Edition - Greek-English New Testament - Новый Завет на греческом языке Нестле-Аланда 28 редакция с параллельным текстом Нового Завета на английском языке
Greek Text Novum Testamentum Graece Based on the work of Eberhard and Erwin Nestle. Edited by Barbara and Kurt Aland, Johannes Karavidopoulos, Carlo M. Martini, Bruce M. Metzger. 28th Revised Edition Edited by the Institute for New Testament Textual Research, Münster/Westphalia, under the direction of Holger Strutwolf.
English Texts New Revised Standard Version The Revised English Bible.
Издательство: Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft
1728 страниц
Стоимость 44 €
The revision of the Novum Testamentum Greece, 28lh edition, was carried out by Luc Herren, Marie-Luise Lakmann, Beate von Tschischwitz, and Klaus Wachtel under the direction of Holger Strutwolf.
The German Bible Society is a not for profit religious foundation. Its mission, in collaboration with other members of the United Bible Societies, is to promote biblical research and worldwide Bible translation work in order to make the Bible available to everybody in their own language.
ISBN 978-3-438-05162-2
The SymbolGreek TU font used to print this work is available from Linguist's Software, Inc., www.linguistsoftware.com/lgku.htm.
Novum Testamentum Graece Greek-English New Testament © 2013 Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, Stuttgart Greek text:
Novum Testamentum Graece, 28th Revised Edition, copyright © 2012 Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft Stuttgart 2nd Corrected Printing 2013 English texts:
New Revised Standard Version Bible, copyright © 1989 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. Used by permission. The NRSV is published by arrangement with HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The Revised English Bible, copyright © 1989 by Oxford University Press and Cambridge University Press. Used by Permission.
All rights reserved. Printed in Germany
Nestle Aland - Novum Testamentum Graece - 28th Revised Edition - Greek-English New Testament - Новый Завет на греческом языке Нестле-Аланда 28 редакция с параллельным текстом Нового Завета на английском языке - Аннотация
Новый Завет на греческом языке доступен в переработанном и улучшенном виде. Одним из направлений изменений направлено на критическом аппарат, который приобрел простую структуру. Также в это издание Нового Завета на греческом языке включены изменения на основе вновь открытых папирусов 117-127, который коснулись особенно книги Деяния апостолов.
Более чем 30 изменений внесены в текст соборных посланий.
Кому предназначено издание:
Студенты и преподаватели теологии
Пасторы
Люди, которые хотят читать Новый Завет на языке оригинала
Редакторы издания - Институт Нового Завета текстологических исследований в Мюнстере это университетский институт, который исследует историю передачи Нового Завета в своем первоначальном греческом языке.
Nestle Aland - Novum Testamentum Graece - 28th Revised Edition - Greek-English New Testament - Новый Завет на греческом языке Нестле-Аланда 28 редакция с параллельным текстом Нового Завета на английском языке - Образец страниц издания
Образец страниц этого издания смотрите на картинке.
Последнее критическое издание Нового Завета на греческом языке - 28 издание Нестле-Аланда.
28-е издание критического текста Нового Завета на древнегреческом языке издано Институтом новозаветных текстологических исследований в Мюнстере осенью 2012 года.
Последнее научное издание Нового Завета – 27-е по счету – было осуществлено Немецким библейским обществом в 1993 г.
Основное внимание при подготовке нового издания было обращено на критический аппарат, который был усовершенствован. Это должно способствовать более легкому и быстрому поиску нужных ссылок, указателей, адресов, наименований и т.д.
В 28-е издание впервые включены разночтения, выявленные на основе изучения недавно открытых папирусных фрагментов Нового Завета, обозначаемых в текстологической науке как P117-127. В этих текстах исследователи особенно отмечают значимые по форме и содержанию разночтения, касающиеся Книги Деяний.
Самый большой объем корректуры в 28 издании Нестле-Аланда пришелся на текст и материалы, относящиеся к Соборным посланиям. Так, в критический текст посланий было внесено более 30 различных изменений.
Nestle Aland Novum Testamentum Graece - 28th Revised Edition - Новый Завет на греческом языке Нестле-Аланда 28-е издание
Based on the work of Eberhard and Erwin Nestle Edited by
Barbara and Kurt Aland, Johannes Karavidopoulos, Carlo M. Martini, Bruce M. Metzger
28th Revised Edition
Edited by the Institute for New Testament Textual Research Münster/Westphalia under the direction of Holger Strutwolf
DEUTSCHE BIBELGESELLSCHAFT
The German Bible Society is a not for profit religious foundation. Its mission, in collaboration with other members of the United Bible Societies, is to promote biblical research and worldwide Bible translation work in order to make the Bible available to everybody in their own language
ISBN:
978-3-438-05140-0 Hardcover
978-3-438-05155-4 Flexicover schwarz/black
978-3-438-05156-1 Flexicover blau/blue
978-3-438-05159-2 Mit griechisch-deutschem Wörterbuch
978-3-438-05160-8 With Greek-English Dictionary
The SymbolGreekTU font used to print this work is available from Linguist's Software, Inc., www.linguistsorrware.com/lgku.htm.
Novum Testamentum Graece 28. revidierte Auflage
©2012 Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, Stuttgart Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Printed in Germany
Novum Testamentum Graecum
Editio Critica Maior, Band IV, Teil 1, 3. Lieferung
IV DIE KATHOLISCHEN BRIEFE - TEIL 1 TEXT - 3. Lieferung - Der Erste Johannesbrief – 1st Letter of John
Stuttgart: Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, 2003. – 126 p.
ISBN 3-438-05602-X
Novum Testamentum Graecum
Editio Critica Maior, Band IV, Teil 2, 3. Lieferung
IV DIE KATHOLISCHEN BRIEFE - TEIL 2 BEGLEITENDE MATERIALIEN - 3. Lieferung - Der Erste Johannesbrief – 1st Letter of John
Stuttgart: Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, 2003. – 44 p.
ISBN 3-438-05602-X
Nestle-Aland Novum Testamentum Graece et Latine
Textum Graecum post Eberhard et Erwin Nestle communiter ediderunt Barbara et Kurt Aland, Johannes Karavidopoulos, Carlo Μ. Martini, Bruce Μ. Metzger Textus Latinus Novae Vulgatae Bibliorum Sacrorum Editioni Debetur
Utriusque textus apparatum criticum recensuerunt et editionem novis curis elaboraverunt Barbara et Kurt Aland una cum Instituto Studiorum Textus Novi Testamenti Monasterii Westphaliae
3. korrigierter Druck 1999. – Stuttgart: Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft. – 1563 p.
Griechischer Text: Novum Testamentum Graece, 27. Auflage
Lateinischer Text: Nova Vulgata, Editio typica altera
ISBN 3-438-05401-9
Nestle-Aland Novum Testamentum Graece et Latine – Contents
Introduction
-
I. The Edition
- 1. The History of the Edition
- 2. The 27th Edition
-
II. The Text of the Edition
- 1. Goals and Methods
- 2. Critical Signs Used in the Text
-
III. The Critical Apparatus
-
1. Structure and Critical Signs
- Critical Signs
- Organization of the Apparatus
- Presentation of Variant Readings
- Presentation of Witnesses
- Other Abbreviations in the Apparatus
-
2. The Greek Witnesses
- Consistently Cited Witnesses in the Gospels
- Consistently and Frequently Cited Witnesses in Acts
- Consistently and Frequently Cited Witnesses in the Pauline Letters
- Consistently and Frequently Cited Witnesses in the Catholic Letters
- Consistently Cited Witnesses in Revelation
-
3. The Early Versions
- Latin Versions
- Syriac Versions
- Coptic Versions
- Other Versions
-
4. The Church Fathers
- Abbreviations for the Church Fathers
- IV. Notes in the Outer and Inner Margins
- Abbreviations Used in the Marginal Notes
- 1. Structure and Critical Signs
-
V. The Appendices
- Appendix I: Codices Graeci et Latini
- Appendix II: Variae lectiones minores
- Appendix III: Editionum differentiae
- Appendix IV: Loci citati vel allegati
- Appendix V: Signa, Sigla, Abbreviationes
Eusebii epistula ad Carpianum et Canones I-X
Novum Testamentum Graece et Latine
- Secundum Matthaeum - Secundum Marcum - Secundum Lucam - Secundum loannem - Actus Apostolorum - Ad Romanos - Ad Corinthios I - Ad Corinthios II - Ad Galatas - Ad Ephesios - Ad Philippenses - Ad Colossenses - Ad Thessalonicenses I - Ad Thessalonicenses II - Ad Timotheum I - Ad Timotheum II - Ad Titum - Ad Philemonem - Ad Hebraeos - Epistula lacobi - Epistula Petri I - Epistula Petri II - Epistula loannis I - Epistula loannis II - Epistula loannis III - Epistula ludae - Apocalypsis loannis
Appendices
- I. Codices Graeci et Latini - IL Variae lectiones minores - III. Editionum differentiae - IV. Loci citati vel allegati - V. Signa, Sigla, Abbreviationes
Nestle-Aland Novum Testamentum Latine
Novam Vulgatam Bibliorum Sacrorum Editionem secuti apparatibus titulisque additis ediderunt Kurt Aland et Barbara Aland una cum lnstituto studiorum textus Novi Testamenti Monasteriensi (Westphalia)
2., neubearbeitete Auflage. - 3. Druck 2001. - Stuttgart: Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, 2001. – 697 p.
ISBN 3-438-05300-4
Novum Testamentum Latine - Contenta
- Secundum Matthaeum
- Secundum Marcum
- Secundum Lucam
- Secundum Ioannem
- Actus Apostolorum
- Ad Romanos
- Ad Corinthios I
- Ad Corinthios II
- Ad Galatas
- Ad Ephesios
- A Philippenses
- Ad Colossenses
- Ad Thessalonicenses I
- Ad Thessalonicenses II
- Ad Timotheum I
- Ad Timotheum II
- Ad Titum
- Ad Philemonem
- Ad Hebraeos
- Epistula lacobi
- Epistula Petri I
- Epistula Petri II
- Epistula Ioannis I
- Epistula Ioannis II
- Epistula Ioannis III
- Epistula ludae
- Apocalypsis loannis
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