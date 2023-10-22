Novum Testamentum Graece - Latine

Die vorliegende Taschenausgabe des Griechischen Neuen Testaments erschien zum erstenmal im Jahr 1898, von meinem Vater D. Eberhard Nestle (1851—1913) herausgegeben.

Es war dabei seine Absicht gewesen, an Stelle der noch weit verbreiteten billigen Ausgaben des auf Erasmus zurückgehenden sog. Textus Receptus das Ergebnis der wissenschaftlichen Textforschung des 19. Jahrhunderts darzubieten. Er verzichtete darum bewußt darauf, eine auf eigener, damit auch subjektiver Beurteilung der verschiedenen Lesarten beruhende Fassung des Textes zu geben, sondern legte die großen wissenschaftlichen Ausgaben des 19. Jahrhunderts von dem Leipziger Tischendorf und den Engländern Westcott und Hort ·ρ h zugrunde. Um in den Fällen, wo diese beiden Ausgaben voneinander abweichen, eine Mehrheit zu gewinnen, zog er noch die Ausgabe von Weymouth bei, und setzte nun, ähnlich wie Weymouth, der auch einen Durchschnittstext aus den von ihm benützten Ausgaben von 1550 an gab, die von zweien vertretene Lesart, bzw. wo alle drei auseinandergehen, die „mittlere“ Lesart (s. S. 6*) in den Text und führte die anderen am unteren Rand auf.4) Von der 3. Auflage (1901) an verwendete er an Stelle von Weymouth in derselben Weise die inzwischen W fertiggewordene Ausgabe von B. Weiß so daß der Text jetzt aus HTW hergestellt war und blieb.

Novum Testamentum Graece cum apparatu critico curavit D. Eberhard Nestle novis curis elaboravit D. Erwin Nestle - 20. Auflage

EVANG. BIBELGESELLSCHAFTEN IN DEUTSCHLAND

Verlag und Druck der Privileg. Württ. Bibelanstalt, Stuttgart - 1950. - 788 pp.

Novum Testamentum Graece cum apparatu critico curavit D. Eberhard Nestle novis curis elaboravit D. Erwin Nestle - Explanations for the Greek New Testament

Te totum applica ad textum:

rem totam applica ad te.

J. A. Bengel.

(Preface to the hand-edition of the Greek N. T. 1734).

I. Origin of the edition.

The present pocket-edition of the Greek New Testament appeared for the first time in 1898, edited by my father, Eberhard Nestle, D. D. (1851—1913). It had been his intention to offer the result of the scientific investigation of the 19th century, instead of the still widespread cheap editions of the so-called Textus Receptus, which goes back to Erasmus.

He therefore deliberately refrained from giving a wording of the text dependent on his own, and therefore subjective, critical examination of the different versions, but took as basis the great scientific editions of the 19th century of Tischendorf (of Leipzig) and Westcott and Hort. In order to get a majority in those cases where these two editions differ from one another, he used in conjunction the edition of Weymouth, and, similarly to Weymouth (who also constructed a resultant text out of all the editions since 1550 used by him), put respectively that version which was supported by two of the three editions, or, where all three differ, the „mean reading" (v. p. 62*) into his text, relegating the others to the footnotes. From the third edition onwards he used instead of Weymouth in the same way the edition of B. Weiss, which had been finished in the meanwhile, so that then the text was constituted out of HTW, and so remained.

This comparison of three leading editions produced a text of the most objective character possible, which then just because of this found an ever increasing circulation, and in 1904 was taken over also by the British and Foreign Bible Society in London in the place of the Textus Receptus, and since then has formed the basis of its translations for the mission fields.

Nevertheless of course, my father knew quite well that a certain onesidedness adhered to this text, in so far as all the three collated editions rest substantially on the great Egyptian MSS., in their use of which H and W preferred the Yaticanus (JB), T the Sinaiticus, X, found by him. He therefore added in a second critical apparatus other important readings, together with a list of the most important MSS. which give them, especially in order to draw attention to the so-called „ Western* text (which, however, is also largely presented by the Old-Syriac translation and by some early Egyptian Papyri); for the Gospels and Acts he drew them chiefly from the Codex Bezae Cantabrigiensis (D), in so far as its readings were not already brought forward by H in his "rejected readings" (v. p. 76*). The number of these further readings was increased with successive impressions and important conjectures were also added.

My father had planned a great re-cast of his edition, with a blending of the two series of readings etc., to follow the appearance ot Hermann von Soden’s text (1913), but he die before it was published (obiit March 9th, 1913). During the war and post-war period, having been commissioned by the Stuttgart Bible Society with the continuation of the edition, I had for the time being to limit myself to the undertaking of single corrections, to which my attention was drawn by many scholars and clergymen, in a manner which I thankfully acknowledge.