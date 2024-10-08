This 28th edition of the Novum Testamentum Graece is, on the one hand, a thoroughgoing revision of the 27th edition and remains closely related to it in many respects. On the other hand, the new edition presents a fundamentally new conception, at least with respect to the Catholic Letters, because for this part of the New Testament the Editio Critica Maior (ECM) is already available. The ECM represents a new level of scientific research on the text of the Greek New Tes­tament and offers a text newly established on this basis. New insights and results had to be incorporated into the present hand edition.

For this reason the text of the Catholic Letters was taken over from the ECM and the apparatus was reconstructed on its basis. For the Catholic Letters the Nestle-Aland in fact relates to the ECM as the editio minor. The text of the remaining New Testament writings will remain unchanged until progress with the ECM provides the material and knowledge needed for a sustainable revision. A certain inconsist­ency in the 28th edition could not be avoided. This is due to the wish to transfer achievements made in the context of the ECM to the hand editions, although these new achievements are available at the present time for a part of the New Testament only.

This dual revision began under the guidance of Barbara Aland. Many fundamental decisions were made under her aegis and then adopted, developed and promoted by the present director of the In­stitute for New Testament Textual Research. Nowadays such work cannot be carried out unless it is the common project of many experts headed by a general editor who in all his decisions will remain depen­dent on consultancy and support from team members. This team in­cluded Luc Herren, Marie-Luise Lakmann, Beate von Tschischwitz and Klaus Wachtel. Due to the important part they played in carrying out the revision their names are mentioned on the imprint page.

In addition, many students and postgraduate colleagues contrib­uted to the revision of the apparatus. Sabine Reinberg, Nicola Seliger and Sandra Sternke, who undertook the bulk of this work, deserve particular mention.

A thorough revision of the marginal apparatus of references was made by Joachim Lange (Synoptic Gospels and Catholic Letters), Martin Meiser (Gospel of John and Revelation) and Florian Voss (Acts and Pauline Letters). Wolfgang Richter carried out the pains­taking first proofreading with great care. A revision of the citations from the Latin, Coptic and Syriac versions, particularly for the Cath­olic Letters, was made by Georg Gabel, Siegfried Richter and An­dreas Juckel. Hans Forster of the Institute for Old Testament Schol­arship and Biblical Archaeology at the University of Vienna contrib­uted, as a by-product of his research project "Coptic John", a thor­ough revision of the citations of the Coptic versions in John. Nikolai Kiel checked the patristic citations, particularly for the Catholic Let­ters. Klaus Wachtel and Simon Crisp translated the preface and the introduction into English.

Sincere gratitude is due to all of them.

Finally, it must be emphasised that this edition could not have been provided without financial and technical support from the Ger­man Bible Society. Florian Voss, as responsible editor, accompanied the work done at the Institute for New Testament Textual Research for the present edition through all its stages with great competence and care.