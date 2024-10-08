Nestle - Aland - Novum Testamentum Graece - 28th Revised Edition
Последнее критическое издание Нового Завета на греческом языке - 28 издание Нестле-Аланда.
28-е издание критического текста Нового Завета на древнегреческом языке издано Институтом новозаветных текстологических исследований в Мюнстере осенью 2012 года.
Последнее научное издание Нового Завета – 27-е по счету – было осуществлено Немецким библейским обществом в 1993 г.
Основное внимание при подготовке нового издания было обращено на критический аппарат, который был усовершенствован. Это должно способствовать более легкому и быстрому поиску нужных ссылок, указателей, адресов, наименований и т.д.
В 28-е издание впервые включены разночтения, выявленные на основе изучения недавно открытых папирусных фрагментов Нового Завета, обозначаемых в текстологической науке как P117-127. В этих текстах исследователи особенно отмечают значимые по форме и содержанию разночтения, касающиеся Книги Деяний.
Самый большой объем корректуры в 28 издании Нестле-Аланда пришелся на текст и материалы, относящиеся к Соборным посланиям. Так, в критический текст посланий было внесено более 30 различных изменений.
Основное внимание при подготовке нового издания было обращено на критический аппарат, который был усовершенствован. Это должно способствовать более легкому и быстрому поиску нужных ссылок, указателей, адресов, наименований и т.д.
В 28-е издание впервые включены разночтения, выявленные на основе изучения недавно открытых папирусных фрагментов Нового Завета, обозначаемых в текстологической науке как P117-127. В этих текстах исследователи особенно отмечают значимые по форме и содержанию разночтения, касающиеся Книги Деяний.
Самый большой объем корректуры в 28 издании Нестле-Аланда пришелся на текст и материалы, относящиеся к Соборным посланиям. Так, в критический текст посланий было внесено более 30 различных изменений.
Nestle Aland Novum Testamentum Graece - 28th Revised Edition - Новый Завет на греческом языке Нестле-Аланда 28-е издание
Based on the work of Eberhard and Erwin Nestle Edited by
Barbara and Kurt Aland, Johannes Karavidopoulos, Carlo M. Martini, Bruce M. Metzger
28th Revised Edition
Edited by the Institute for New Testament Textual Research Münster/Westphalia under the direction of Holger Strutwolf
DEUTSCHE BIBELGESELLSCHAFT
The German Bible Society is a not for profit religious foundation. Its mission, in collaboration with other members of the United Bible Societies, is to promote biblical research and worldwide Bible translation work in order to make the Bible available to everybody in their own language
ISBN:
978-3-438-05140-0 Hardcover
978-3-438-05155-4 Flexicover schwarz/black
978-3-438-05156-1 Flexicover blau/blue
978-3-438-05159-2 Mit griechisch-deutschem Wörterbuch
978-3-438-05160-8 With Greek-English Dictionary
The SymbolGreekTU font used to print this work is available from Linguist's Software, Inc., www.linguistsorrware.com/lgku.htm.
Novum Testamentum Graece 28. revidierte Auflage
©2012 Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, Stuttgart Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Printed in Germany
Nestle Aland Novum Testamentum Graece - 28th Revised Edition - Новый Завет на греческом языке Нестле-Аланда 28-е издание - FOREWORD
This 28th edition of the Novum Testamentum Graece is, on the one hand, a thoroughgoing revision of the 27th edition and remains closely related to it in many respects. On the other hand, the new edition presents a fundamentally new conception, at least with respect to the Catholic Letters, because for this part of the New Testament the Editio Critica Maior (ECM) is already available. The ECM represents a new level of scientific research on the text of the Greek New Testament and offers a text newly established on this basis. New insights and results had to be incorporated into the present hand edition.
For this reason the text of the Catholic Letters was taken over from the ECM and the apparatus was reconstructed on its basis. For the Catholic Letters the Nestle-Aland in fact relates to the ECM as the editio minor. The text of the remaining New Testament writings will remain unchanged until progress with the ECM provides the material and knowledge needed for a sustainable revision. A certain inconsistency in the 28th edition could not be avoided. This is due to the wish to transfer achievements made in the context of the ECM to the hand editions, although these new achievements are available at the present time for a part of the New Testament only.
This dual revision began under the guidance of Barbara Aland. Many fundamental decisions were made under her aegis and then adopted, developed and promoted by the present director of the Institute for New Testament Textual Research. Nowadays such work cannot be carried out unless it is the common project of many experts headed by a general editor who in all his decisions will remain dependent on consultancy and support from team members. This team included Luc Herren, Marie-Luise Lakmann, Beate von Tschischwitz and Klaus Wachtel. Due to the important part they played in carrying out the revision their names are mentioned on the imprint page.
In addition, many students and postgraduate colleagues contributed to the revision of the apparatus. Sabine Reinberg, Nicola Seliger and Sandra Sternke, who undertook the bulk of this work, deserve particular mention.
A thorough revision of the marginal apparatus of references was made by Joachim Lange (Synoptic Gospels and Catholic Letters), Martin Meiser (Gospel of John and Revelation) and Florian Voss (Acts and Pauline Letters). Wolfgang Richter carried out the painstaking first proofreading with great care. A revision of the citations from the Latin, Coptic and Syriac versions, particularly for the Catholic Letters, was made by Georg Gabel, Siegfried Richter and Andreas Juckel. Hans Forster of the Institute for Old Testament Scholarship and Biblical Archaeology at the University of Vienna contributed, as a by-product of his research project "Coptic John", a thorough revision of the citations of the Coptic versions in John. Nikolai Kiel checked the patristic citations, particularly for the Catholic Letters. Klaus Wachtel and Simon Crisp translated the preface and the introduction into English.
Sincere gratitude is due to all of them.
Finally, it must be emphasised that this edition could not have been provided without financial and technical support from the German Bible Society. Florian Voss, as responsible editor, accompanied the work done at the Institute for New Testament Textual Research for the present edition through all its stages with great competence and care.
Munster/W., April 12, 2012
Holger Strutwolf
Целевой проект
Открыт целевой проект для желающих иметь этот вариант греческого текста со справочным аппаратом.
В клубе этот проект выкладываться не будет.
Книга приобретена в Германии.
Сделан Nestle-Aland Novum Testamentum Graece (28 Revised Edition) в djvu
Есть оглавление.
Каждая страница по отдельности оптимизирована под оптимальную плотность пикселей. чтобы жирные буквы не сливались, а тонкие - не потеряли мелкую детализацию.
Но этот файл - без текстового слоя:
в ФайнРидере нет возможности распознавания Коптских, Сирийский и других древних символов, что приводит в такой каше в распознанном тексте, что путаются даже греческие буквы и читать такой текст невозможно.
Каждая страница по отдельности оптимизирована под оптимальную плотность пикселей. чтобы жирные буквы не сливались, а тонкие - не потеряли мелкую детализацию.
Но этот файл - без текстового слоя:
в ФайнРидере нет возможности распознавания Коптских, Сирийский и других древних символов, что приводит в такой каше в распознанном тексте, что путаются даже греческие буквы и читать такой текст невозможно.
В этом же издательстве летом 2013 года напечатана книга с греческо-английским текстом Нового Завета.
Самая важная книга для серьезного изучения. Качество скана - как в оригинале!!!
Нужен файл epub или fb2.
[/quote]Только вам самим можно распознать...